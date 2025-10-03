Glamorous WaterAid fundraising ball set for Titanic!

WaterAid Ball Platinum sponsor Seamus Donaghy, Kyra Bradley (both Geda Construction), Sara Venning, WaterAid NI President, Patrick Cunningham and Conor McKeown from Water Solutions Ireland.

THE countdown is on for the “Hollywood Glamour” Charity Ball, which takes place on Friday, November 7, at Titanic Belfast in support of international charity WaterAid.

The annual ball, organised by the WaterAid NI Committee, made up of volunteers from across the local water industry, will raise money for a crucial new WaterAid project in schools, communities and health care facilities across Rwanda to improve access to clean water, improve sanitation services, and promote good hygiene practices.

The charity event promises a night of “Hollywood Glamour”, with Northern Ireland's brightest new comedy star Emer Maguire hosting a night full of opulence, entertainment and top prizes, including a fantastic holiday courtesy of “Bingo Loco”!

Emer has been hailed as the “Indie Victoria Wood” and has sold out shows at the Mac Belfast and Grand Opera House and continues her ascension as a recurring panellist on BBC NI’s ‘The Blame Game’.”

This year’s Platinum sponsor is Coalisland-based Geda Construction alongside Newry-based Water Solutions Ireland.

Gold sponsors are: McAdam Design Ltd, CivCo Ltd, Mott MacDonald, Farrans Construction Ltd, BSG, and Graham.

Silver sponsors are: DLJ Water Ltd, Dawson Wam, Echo Managed Services Morrow Contracts, Meridian Utilities, Murphy Process Engineering Ltd, and Outform Consulting.

Sara Venning WaterAid NI President and CEO of NI Water, said: “NI Water is proud of the local WaterAid NI Committee supporting WaterAid to transform lives across the globe, and we would like to say a huge thank you to all our sponsors and supporters of this year’s ball, with special thanks to our Platinum sponsor Geda Construction & Water Solutions Ireland.

“Clean water and proper hygiene facilities play a vital role in keeping communities healthy and enabling people to thrive. We are delighted to support a new project this year in Rwanda: ‘Agents of Change’, which is the second project we have supported in Rwanda in recent years.

“This is a really exciting project to be part of as it is empowering young people to become agents of change in their communities and beyond.

“Together, we will make a real difference, to help WaterAid increase access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene education, and we look forward to a successful fundraising event.”

In Rwanda, two in five people don’t have clean water close to home, one in five don’t have a decent toilet of their own, and four in five lack soap and/or water to wash their hands at home.

Last year’s ball raised over £118,000 for the charity, supporting its work towards a world where everyone, everywhere, has clean water, decent toilets and basic hygiene.

The committee is delighted to report that this year’s ball is sold out. If your company would like to find out about our other annual NI events, please email [email protected] for more information.