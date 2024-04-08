Glarryford Young Farmers' Club to hold their annual church service
Glarryford Young Farmers’ Club’s annual church service will be taking place this year in Killymurris Church at 7.30pm this coming Sunday (April 14th).
This will be an evening of worship as well as a catch up for the community.
There will be a quest speaker from our charity for this year which is dementia awareness.
Everyone is welcome to join the club for their annual church service.