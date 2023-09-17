Watch more videos on Shots!

Leading the sale was Glenhone Galaxy, the pre-sale champion from Martin McConville. This one is by Rhaeadr Entrepreneur and out of a dam by Mullan Awesome. He heads to Scotland to join the Strawfrank flock of Allan Campbell, with shares taken by Andrew Clark, Teiglum and Euan MacTaggart, Rascarrel.

Next in line at 7500gns was Kiltariff Golden Boy from the Bell family, with this one being by Mellor Vale Déjà vu and out of a dam by Knap Bonanza. He stayed locally, joining Peter Boyd’s Poseyhill flock.

Also making this money was the best of the day from the Mulligan family’s Brague flock, Brague Gypsy King. This son of Carnew Fiddler is out of a dam by Aman Bendigedig and heads south to John Greene, Donegal, for the Greenstar flock.

Bell 7500gns. (Pic: Alfie Shaw)

Following them was a 7000gns call for Mark Priestley’s Seaforde GI Joe, a son of Coniston Equinox out of a Knap-bred dam by Sportmans Cannon Ball. He sold to Bruce Renwick and family for the Castlecairn flock.

Young Darryl Branagan then took 6500gns for Tullinasoo Gold Dust a Haddo Fabio son out of the high yielding Knap Daisy Duke, another by Cannon Ball, with other sons already sold to 170,000gns and 100,000gns this season. He was taken by the Chestnutt family for their Clougher and Bushmills flocks and Mark Noble.

Two then traded at 5000gns, with the first being Alan Glendinning’s Lylehill GTR. Sired by Plasucha Folklore and out of a Garngour dam by Procters Chumba Wumba, he sold to Scottish breeders Alan Blackwood and Stuart Barclay for the Auldhouseburn and Harestone flocks, respectively.

The second at this price was another from Mark Priestley, Seaforde Gentleman Jack. He’s by Coniston Equinox and is out of another Knap-bred dam by Cannon Ball. He found a new home with Stephen Etherson, Killans.

Wilson 1500gns. (Pic: Alfie Shaw)

And another pair then shared the next best call of 4800gns. Leading at this price was Alan Glendinning’s Lylehill Gunshot, a son of Plasucha Folklore Garngour-bred dam by Procters Chumba Wumba. He was taken by Brian Hanthorn, Mullan, Mark Paterson, Alderview, John Trimble, Curley and James Wilkinson, Ballygroogan, with a share retained.

Eugene Branagan then took the same money for Largy Grizzly Bear. This son of Rhaeadr Entrepreneur is out of a Knap Abracadabra daughter and headed away to the Millar’s flock of Martin and Cyril Millar.

At 4000gns was Millburn Gypsie King from Naomi and Rian O’Hare, with this one being a Mellor Vale Déjà Vu son out of a dam by Midlock Yorkie and was knocked down to Stewart Ferris, Bellefield.

Another 4000gns sale saw Brian Hanthorn trade Muallan Governor the first prize winner from the texelplus class in the pre-sale show. By Plasucha Folklore, he is out of a Sportsmans A Star daughter and sold with a top 25% index when taken by Allan Campbell, Strawfrank and Andrew Clark, Teiglum.

Mulligan 7500gns. (Pic: Alfie Shaw)

Average; 212 ram lambs £1224.79 (+85.57).

John Waton’s Duvarren Future topped the shearling ram trad this year, selling to 4500gns.

Sired by the homebred Duvarren Colorado, he stood second in the pre-sale show and is out of a dam by Duvarren Winston and was taken by Fraser and Helen Tweed for their Ballycoose flock.

Shearling ram trade was strong from start to finish, with 98% of the rams forward finding new homes and the average jumping more than £450 to £1518.38.

Branagan 6500gns.

Second best at 3600gns was Alastair Gault’s Forkins Fancy That, a first prize winner from the pre-sale show. He’s by Sportsmans Dare Devil and out of a dam by Clarks Bolt and sold to Christian Wilson.

Following him at 2000gns was another from John Watson, Duvarren Firm Favourite. This son of Duvarren Direct is out of a dam by Duvarren Valencia and was knocked down to N McGarrigle.

Also at this price was Neil Watson’s Findrum Foursquare, a Procters Escapade son out of a dam by Haddo Cherokee. He found a new home with W and I Hanna.

Close behind were a trio at 1900gns, the first of which was John Watson’s Duvarren Flame. Sired by Dunelm Charisma, he is out of a dam by Duvarren Valencia and headed away with previous buyer N McMarrigle.

The other to make 1900gns was Richard Henderson’s Ballynahone Firecracker. He’s a Rhaeadr Edge son out of a dam by Procters Cocktail and had stood fifth in the pre-sale show. Taking him home was Shaws Hill Farm.

The third and final call at this price was made for M and J Watson’s Hillhead Freeman, a Brague Diamond Star son out of a dam by Duvarren Whats The Craic. He was the pick of Malachy McMeel, Co Monaghan.

Watson 4500gns. (Pic: Alfie Shaw)

Two the sold at 1850gns, with the opener at this price being Fraser and Helen Tweed’s Ballycoose Finch. He’s by Duvarren Canton and out of a Kiltariff Albert daughter and was bought by Gerard McMullagh.

The other to make this money was Ballyrussell Forest from Mary Clarke. He’s by Silver Hill Ecstatic and out of a dam by Aman Bendigedig. He found a new home with previous buyer Shaws Hill Farm.

Average; 51 shearling rams £1518.38 (+£457.06).

Top call in the gimmers was a 2500gns bid for a Teiglum Eclipse daughter from Mark Priestley’s Seaforde flock. This was PRQ2202133, a gimmer out of a dam by Sportsmans Cannon Ball.

Having stood reserve female champion in the pre-sale show, she was knocked down to Robert Cockburn for the Knap flock.

Second best here at 1750gns was one from Richard Henderson, Ballynahone, HBR2201823. She’s by Rhaeadr Edge and out of a dam by Tophill Yankee and found a new home with Neil Kelso, Stewartstown.

Following her at 1500gns were a pair, the first of which was WFI2200554 from Kenneth Wilson’s Firgrove flock. Also sired by Rhaeadr Edge, she is out of a dam by Garngour Alabama and was taken by Malachy McMeel, Co Monaghan.

The other at this price was one from the Mullan family’s Blue Gates flock, MUC2202008. This Annaskisha Edan daughter is out of a dam by Drumgooland Aga Khan and was the pick of Sean Hamill, Donalds View.

Then making 1000gns was Martin and Cyril Millar’s gimmer VMG2202688, a Millars Eye Of the Tiger daughter out of a dam by Cowal Yorkshire Lad. She sold to join Barry Casement, Co Down.

And then at 980gns was one from Bian Hanthorn, Mullan. This was HBN2202748, a Sportsmans Dare Devil daughter out of a dam by Haddo Ringleader and with a top 25% texelplus index. She was taken by R Bolton, Swatragh.