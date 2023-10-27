Gleno Valley YFC annual fatstock show and sale later this month
The beef show will start at 3.30pm followed by the lambs at 4.30pm. Supreme judging will be at 6pm in the main sale ring.
Sale begins at 6.30pm, starting with the lambs, followed by the cattle.
The charity auction will begin at approximately 8.30pm.
All proceeds will go towards Brain Waves NI. Classes will be as follows:
Beef classes - Butchers best <570kg, Charolais, Limousin, British Blue, Any other breed, YFC class (proof of membership), non haltered class and weanling class.
Lamb classes – Texel, Charollais, Suffolk, Beltex, Dorset, Blackface, any other breed and YFC class (proof of membership).
Entry forms can be completed through the link on the club's Facebook page or can emailed upon request.
They will also be available from Ballymena Livestock Market office or from club secretary, Joanne Moore on 07712635104.