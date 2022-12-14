This year the show and sale had another great turnout of exhibitors and for the first time the Young Farmers' Club organised the lamb section which had not been running since before the Covid pandemic and lockdown.

Gleno Valley YFC were overwhelmed with the uptake in this section and will be hoping to continue this for future years.

Advertisement

The club would like to thank everyone at Ballymena Livestock Mart for their continued support in the running of this event as without them the event would not be possible.

Reserve AOB (Shorthorn beef heifer) topping the sale at £3800

Many thanks must go to judge Mr Brian McAllister of McAllister Livestock Kells for judging the cattle and Mr Owen Carragher of Armagh for judging the sheep.

Gleno Valley YFC would also like to extend their thanks to the show sponsors who were very generous once again with their continued support.

Advertisement

These sponsors included, Renewable Energy Systems (RES), NM Construction, Topping Meats, Provita Animal Health, Clare Vet Group, Gleno Veterinary Centre, Jackson Butchers, Bakery and Coffee Shop, Danske Bank and DJ McKee and Sons and Agri Loyd

Judging kicked off at 4pm with Class 1 Butchers Best, sponsored by Topping Meats.

Advertisement

Judge Brian McAllister awarded this to a 550kg Limousin heifer exhibited by James Wylie Newtownabbey. Which later sold for £2300 to Jacksons Butchers, Bakery and Coffee Shop, Ballynure.

Judging continued with the breed classes. Judge Brain McAllister presenting the following awards:

Advertisement

Class 2 – Charolais (sponsored by British Charolais Cattle Society) – Champion, J Workman

Class 3 – Limousin (sponsored by NI Limousin Club) – Champion, C Stewart, Straid and reserve champion, J Wylie, Newtownabbey

Advertisement

Class 4 – British Blue (sponsored by Gleno Veterinary Centre – Champion, JCB Commercials, Newtownards and reserve champion, B Weatherup, Straid

Class 5 – Any other breed (sponsored by Clare Vets) – Champion, I Wilson, Islandmagee, and reserve champion, McKeown and McDowell, Templepatrick

Advertisement

Class 6 – YFC (sponsored by Danske Bank) Champion, I Wilson, Islandmagee, and reserve champion, J McAuley, Ballynure

Class 7 – Non-haltered (sponsored by DJ McKee and Sons) – Champion, D O’Neil, Donemana, and reserve champion, R Mackey, Ballynure

Advertisement

Class 8 – Weanlings (sponsored by Jacksons Butchers, Bakery and Coffee Shop, Ballynure) – Champion, Carigeen Farm, Ballyclare, and reserve champion, Carigeen Farm, Ballyclare

Next to the show ring and taking centre stage was the young handlers competition. This is always a well supported competition. First place was Jamie Workman followed by James Wylie in second.

Advertisement

At 4.30pm along side the cattle judging the lamb judging commenced. Judge Owen Carragher took to the spotlight and quickly made his way through the breed classes making light work of placing his pairs in their respective places and choosing his breed champions and reserves.

They were as follows:

Advertisement

Lambs (sponsored by RES (Renewable Energy Systems)) - Class 1 Texel, Champion, J Ross, Gleno, and reserve champion, J Ross, Gleno

Class 2 Charollais, champion, T Fenton, Rasharkin, and reserve champion, H Snow, Kesh

Advertisement

Class 3 Suffolk, champion, EJ Gould, Garvagh

Class 4 Beltex, champion, H Snow, Kesh

Advertisement

Class 6 Blackface, champion, J Adams, Broughshane

Class 7 Any other breed, champion, L Campbell, Carnlough, and reserve champion, M Reid, Dungannon

Advertisement

At 6pm the six breed champions were judged against each other in the sale ring for the supreme and reserve champion pair of the show.

After careful deliberation judge Owen Carragher awarded supreme champion pair to the Texel champions exhibited by Justin Ross, Gleno which went on to sell for £200 to Jacksons Butchers, Bakery and Coffee Shop, Ballynure.

Advertisement

Reserve supreme went to the champion any other breed pair (Dutch Spotted) from Liam Campbell, Carnlough, these animals went on to a buyer for breeding.

At 6.30pm the shortlisted cattle for supreme judging consisted of the top three from all breed champions, which were judged in front of a packed sale ring, where everyone’s eye was on judge Brian, waiting on him to choose his supreme and reserve show champion.

Advertisement

The supreme champion, kindly sponsored by NM Construction, was awarded to the British Blue champion from JCB Commercials which was purchased by Jacksons Butchers, Bakery and Coffee Shop, Ballynure for £2900.

The reserve supreme champion, sponsored by NM Construction, was awarded to the Charolais champion.

Advertisement

This was a Charolais heifer from Jamie Workman which went on to sell for £2200 to Jacksons Butchers, Bakery and Coffee Shop, Ballynure

The buzz from the sale of the cattle set the atmosphere for the charity auction.

Advertisement

The ring was packed with over 70 auction lots ranging from weekends away to tubs of ice cream which all sold for tremendous prices.

The total money raised from sale entry fees, donations, raffles and the charity auction has amounted to around £10,000 so far.

Advertisement

All money and proceeds from the show and sale this year will be donated to the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, which Gleno Valley YFC can all agree is a great service and asset to those in rural areas.

Gleno Valley YFC would like to once again extend a massive thank you to Ballymena Market staff, show and sale sponsors and all those who donated auction and/or raffle prizes or gave generous donations along with all the support of everyone who came along on the night.

Advertisement