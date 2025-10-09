Gleno Valley Young Farmers’ Club hold speed shear competition

The club would like to thank everyone involved who made the event such a success.

Many thanks must go to the judges, competitors, scorers, Gleno YFC members and Gareth Henderson for supplying the lambs.

A special mention must go to NISSA for their help throughout the event.

Gleno YFC are so grateful to everyone who came along to support chosen charity for this year- Diabetes UK.

Congratulations to all the shearers who took part last night in the competitive event, results were as follows:

Intermediate

First, Dean Laughlin

Second, Joel Lamont

Third, Steven Wilson

Senior

First, Fraser Caldwell

Second, Jason McNiece

Third, Matthew Cowan

Open

First, Jack Robinson

Second, Andrew Davidson

Third, Jason McNiece

Beer shear:

First Jack Robinson, Sam McConnell and Robert Davidson

Second, Steven Wilson, Thomas Smyth and Andrew Rea

Third, Mark Norris and Aaron Taggart

