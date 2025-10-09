Gleno Valley Young Farmers’ Club hold speed shear competition

The club would like to thank everyone involved who made the event such a success.
Many thanks must go to the judges, competitors, scorers, Gleno YFC members and Gareth Henderson for supplying the lambs.
A special mention must go to NISSA for their help throughout the event.
Gleno YFC are so grateful to everyone who came along to support chosen charity for this year- Diabetes UK.
Congratulations to all the shearers who took part last night in the competitive event, results were as follows:
Intermediate
First, Dean Laughlin
Second, Joel Lamont
Third, Steven Wilson
Senior
First, Fraser Caldwell
Second, Jason McNiece
Third, Matthew Cowan
Open
First, Jack Robinson
Second, Andrew Davidson
Third, Jason McNiece
Beer shear:
First Jack Robinson, Sam McConnell and Robert Davidson
Second, Steven Wilson, Thomas Smyth and Andrew Rea
Third, Mark Norris and Aaron Taggart