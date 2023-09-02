Glens YFC’s packed night of summer fun

The evening boasted an array of activities and fun for all the family.

Club officials put a lot of work into organising the event, as they put together an assault course for members to take part in.

Members had to race their way over the bales, they then had to crawl under the netting, avoiding the obstacles, to reach the monkey bars suspended over a pool of ice-cold water, finally having to sprint to the finish line to determine the winner.

Conall McToal and Eoin Devlin in action at the summer fun night. Picture: Glens YFC

There was something for everyone at the summer fun night, as younger children played together on the bouncy castle.

Those who weren’t ready to take on the assault course had fun playing slippery football. It was safe to say not too many members escaped the assault course or slippery football dry.

Thankfully, The Glens Young Farmers' Club had food just off the barbecue to warm everyone up.

Club leader, Connor Martin, said: “The night was a great success. It was great to bring existing members along with potential members and neighbouring YFCU clubs together to take part in some light-hearted competition.”