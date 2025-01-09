Global acclaim for Fermanagh Boatyard’s double gin

Joe McGirr of Boatyard in Fermanagh.

BOATYARD’S Double Gin from Fermanagh, a Food NI member, has been named the number two trending gin brand in the world while Boatyard’s vodka has emerged as a newcomer on the bestselling vodka brands list for 2025.

The Brands Report from Drinks International trending list celebrates brands that are not necessarily doing huge volumes (just yet) but are brands that customers are increasingly requesting all over the world, because of word of mouth or a bartender’s top recommendation.

Often the brands that feature highly on the trending list this year will move onto the bestselling list the following year, as curiosity and excitement transition to weight of sales.

For 2025 gin is still very much in when it comes to its popularity in bars across the world. The Drinks International Brands Report found the spirit the most popular for the ninth consecutive year, primarily driven by the G&T serve while the Dry Martini continues its renaissance. Declan McGurk, commercial director at The Boatyard Distillery, said: “It’s thrilling to me and the team that Boatyard’s Double Gin, born and made in Fermanagh, is being chosen by bar professionals internationally as the number two trending gin in the world.

“The senior management team at Boatyard have all worked behind some incredible, award-winning bars and we have always believed that a premium spirit needs to have approval from the bartending community – they need to feel confident recommending it to their customers, using it in cocktails and know their drinks offering is bolstered by simply having it behind the bar.

“To gain this seal of approval on a global scale is a wonderful way to start the year.” The Drinks International Brands Report surveys 100 top-level bars across 33 countries (from Europe, Asia and Mexico to Canada, the USA, Africa, Australia, and the Middle East) who have featured in recent editions of The World’s 50 Best Bars and Tales of the Cocktail’s Spirited Awards, plus regional and national awards such as the Class Bar awards.

The report is now in its 16th year and is the most anticipated piece of research of the year by Drinks International.

Each year, as well as adapting the geographical spread of those bars surveyed, Drinks International ensures a percentile of the participants is rotated to ensure they obtain as fair and accurate a portrait of the global bar scene as possible, and the brands it’s selling.