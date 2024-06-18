Glorious day for Charollais breeders at Armagh Show
and live on Freeview channel 276
Judge on the day was Gareth Beacom of the Gorteen flock in Co Fermanagh.
He selected a shearling ewe from the Tullyear flock of Drew and Stephen Cowan as his Overall Charollais Champion.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Aghavilly flock of Glenn Baird won the reserve champion with an aged ewe.
Results
Aged Ram
1st Glenn Baird.
Shearling Ram
1st John and James Waddell;
2nd Jamie Davidson;
3rd Drew Cowan.
Ram Lamb
1st David Cromie;
2nd David Cromie;
3rd Craig Hewitt.
Aged Ewe
1st Glenn Baird;
2nd Jamie Davidson;
3rd Harold McBratney.
Shearling Ewe
1st Drew Cowan;
2nd Drew Cowan;
3rd Jamie Davidson.
Ewe Lamb
1st David Cromie;
2nd Drew Cowan;
3rd Harold McBratney.
Pairs
1st David Cromie;
2nd John and James Waddell;
3rd Jamie Davidson.
Group of 3
1st Drew Cowan;
2nd Jamie Davidson;
3rd John Waddell.
Champion
Drew Cowan (shearling ewe).
Reserve Champion
Glenn Baird (aged ewe).
Interbreed pair of ewe lambs
Second place to David Cromie.