There was a good turnout of Charollais sheep on a glorious day at Gosford Forest Park for the 177th Armagh Show on Saturday 9 June.

Judge on the day was Gareth Beacom of the Gorteen flock in Co Fermanagh.

He selected a shearling ewe from the Tullyear flock of Drew and Stephen Cowan as his Overall Charollais Champion.

The Aghavilly flock of Glenn Baird won the reserve champion with an aged ewe.

Breed champion by Drew Cowan. (Pic: Freelance)

Results

Aged Ram

1st Glenn Baird.

Shearling Ram

Breed reserve champion from Glenn Baird. (Pic: Freelance)

1st John and James Waddell;

2nd Jamie Davidson;

3rd Drew Cowan.

Ram Lamb

1st David Cromie;

2nd David Cromie;

3rd Craig Hewitt.

Aged Ewe

1st Glenn Baird;

2nd Jamie Davidson;

3rd Harold McBratney.

Shearling Ewe

1st Drew Cowan;

2nd Drew Cowan;

3rd Jamie Davidson.

Ewe Lamb

1st David Cromie;

2nd Drew Cowan;

3rd Harold McBratney.

Pairs

1st David Cromie;

2nd John and James Waddell;

3rd Jamie Davidson.

Group of 3

1st Drew Cowan;

2nd Jamie Davidson;

3rd John Waddell.

Champion

Drew Cowan (shearling ewe).

Reserve Champion

Glenn Baird (aged ewe).

Interbreed pair of ewe lambs