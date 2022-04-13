Glorious sun shines of point to point horse racing at Portrush

By The Newsroom

By The Newsroom

Winged leader, owned by John Hegarty and Jennifer O’Kane, who had won at Portrush and then ran at Cheltenham on 18th March was in the parade ring for all to see.

The hunt thanks his trainer David Christie for bringing him to the event and hope to see him run again at Cheltenham in 2023.

There were seven races on the day as the second race had to have a divide due to the number of horses running.

Race 1 had seven runners, race 2 first and second divide each had 11 runners, race 3 had 10 runners race 4 had five runners, race 5 had 11 runners and race 6 had eight runners.

Results:

Race 1 – Dennison Commercials Ltd maiden race for four-year-old

First King of Kingsfield owned by Mary Turley, trained by Patrick Turley.

Second Ballymackie owned by W Dennison, trained by Colin McKeever.

Third Boston Town owned by Milestone Bloodstock Ltd, trained by Colin Bowe.

Best turned out - King of Kingsfield owned by Mary Turley, trained by Patrick Turley, groom Gerry Laverty.

Race 2 First Divide – Gormley Pharmacy and Tattersalls NH maiden race for five-year-old geldings

First Harjo owned by Roy J J Wilson, trained by SRB Crawford.

Second Ellis Boyd Redding owned by Crocodile Pockets Syndicate, trained by Gordon Elliott.

Third Spot of Bother owned by Lakelanders Syndicate, trained by Brian Hamilton.

Best turned out – Ellis Boyd Redding owned by Crocodile Pockets Syndicate, trained by Gordon Elliott, groom Charlotte Crozier.

Race 2 Second divide – Gormley Pharmacy and Tattersalls NH maiden race for five-year-old geldings

First Abbeyhill owned by W Dennison, trained by Jamie A Sloan.

Second Of corse I Can owned by W Dennison, trained by J J Lambe.

Third Brownlow Leader owned by Warren Ewing, trained by Warren Ewing.

Best turned out – Dyrick Light owned by Denis Paul Murphy, trained by Denis Paul Murphy, groom Kate Kelly.

Race 3 – Cunningham Covers maiden race for five-year-old and Upwards Mares

First Winnie Woodnutt owned by William Harvey, trained by William Harvey.

Second Dame De Fortune owned by Robinstown Stables Partnership, trained by Cian M Collins.

Third Vicky Victoria owned by P J Markey and D H Hatton, trained by Colin Bowe.

Best turned out – Dame De Fortune owned by Robinstown Stables Partnership, trained by Cian M Collins, groom Ray Loftus.

Race 4 – Kelly, Portrush Open Lightweight Race

First Vaucelet owned by S J Hegarty and J O’Kane, trained by David Christie.

Second Nick Lost owned by Stephen McConville, trained by Stephen McConville.

Third Bajan Excell owned by Alana Jane McGuinness, trained by Ian Patrick Donoghue.

Best turned out – Anseanachai Cliste owned by Stephen McConville, trained by J J Lambe Groom Caitlin McGuigan

Race 5 – JKC Specialist Cars Maiden Race for six-year-old and upwards geldings novice riders

First Grave La Klass owned by W Dennison, trained by Colin McKeever.

Second Roar Of Approval owned by Monbeg Syndicate, trained by Donnchadh Doyle

3rd Kinalearty owned by P J McCartan, trained by Noel Kelly.

Best turned out – Ballymoney owned by W Dennison, trained by Jamie A Sloan, groom Louise Ferguson.

Race 6 – Royal Court Hotel winners of two

First Beyond Redemption owned by Teresa Flood, trained by Peter J Flood.

Second Drumlee Castle owned by Gary Dillon, trained by Gary Dillon.

Third Diegos Way owned by Robinstown Stables Partnership, trained by Cian M Collins.

Best turned out – Diegos Way owned by Robinstown Stables Partnership, trained by Cian M Collins, groom Liam Callaghan.

The Route Hunt are indebted to the race and fence sponsors, to those who advertise in the race card and Horse Racing Ireland for their grant towards the running of the point to point.

The hunt also wish to thank Ian McMaw for the use of his land to run the event and to the hunt members for their help and all the volunteers who help on the day.

Without this help the event could not take place.

Thanks also goes to the farmers and landowners over whose lands we hunt for their kindness and cooperation throughout the season.

The Portrush Autumn Point To Point is scheduled for October 2022.

Anyone interested in helping at the event or in sponsorship of the event should contact Hazel Kelly the Point To Point secretary on 0775 956 3183.

1. Winning horse from race four at the 2022 Route Hunt point to point at Portrush - Vaucelet Photo Sales

2. Winning horse from Division 1 of race 2 at the 2022 Route Hunt point to point at Portrush - Harjo Photo Sales

3. Gormley Pharmacy Tattersalls NH five year old geldings maiden (winner) in the second race - Abbeyhill Photo Sales

4. Winning horse from race 3 at the 2022 Route Hunt point to point at Portrush - Winnie Woodnutt Photo Sales