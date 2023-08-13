Northern Ireland company GNG Credit Ltd has been named 2023 UK Farm Broker of the Year.

The award, which recognises the company’s customer service and overall business growth, was presented at the recent BNP Paribas Broker Conference, held in Birmingham. BNP Paribas is one of Europe’s largest providers of asset finance, leasing and rental solutions.

​Founded by Noel Gibson 25 years ago, GNG Credit Ltd is widely recognised as one of the Province’s leading finance brokerages.

The company operates as an independent finance broker, serving customers across Northern Ireland with their asset finance, hire purchase and business loan needs.

Gareth McAllister and Noel Gibson from GNG Credit Ltd, received the 2023 UK Farm Broker Of The Year Award from Rochelle McIntyre at the recent BNP Paribas Broker Conference, held in Birmingham.

In January 2023, Gareth McAllister joined the company, purchasing 50 per cent of the business and now works in partnership with Noel. Prior to joining GNG Credit Ltd, Gareth was employed in sales management roles within the agri-food industry, most recently with Alltech and Keenan.

Commenting on the award, Gareth said: “We’re delighted to receive this award in recognition of the strong partnership we have with BNP. We’d like to thank Rochelle McIntyre, and the wider BNP Paribas team, for their ongoing trust and support. We look forward to working together further in the years ahead.”

Noel Gibson added: “The business has grown steadily since Gareth has come on board, and we look forward to continuing to serve our customers’ finance needs in the years to come.”