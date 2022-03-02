‘Go Mow or Go Home’ - Benjamin is the winner of ultimate machinery bundle!

Benjamin Allen entered the recent Pristine Competitions draw to be in with the chance of winning the ‘Ultimate Go Mow or Go Home Bundle’, or £250,000 tax free cash.

Like most people, Benjamin entered not expecting to be the lucky winner!

Now, he has found himself the delighted owner of a 2020 John Deere 6155R, 2017 John Deere 6251R, John Deere 6125R, 2018 John Deere triple mowers, 2017 McHale Fusion 3 Plus, Claas Liner 2600 rake, Class Volto 1320 tedder, new Hogg tandem axle 19-tonne low loader and a new Cashel bale grab.

Benjamin with his Pristine Competitions prize bundle

The tractors all come with low hours – just 1,040 on the 2020 John Deere 6155R - and are all top spec pieces of kit.

Benjamin explained: “I enter the odd competition and decided to enter this one and take a chance.

“You never expect to hear anything more about them and my wife had actually been keeping me going about buying raffle tickets for them, just before we found out I had won!”

The mechanic, who runs a suckler farm alongside his father and brother, couldn’t believe the news.

Whilst he can usually be found in the cab of a Renault, the John Deeres will be a very welcome new addition to the farm.

“They’re good fresh, comfortable tractors,” he continued.

“They’re all top of the range and look as if they are just out of the showroom.

“Pristine Competitions themselves have put a lot of detail into them.”

Benjamin and his brother will enjoy getting to grips with their new machines this year, when they’re likely to make a couple of thousand bales for family.

And, they could be in need of a bigger shed as Benjamin admitted he will continue to enter the draws if they catch his eye.

There will be plenty of draws in future to whet the appetite, as Pristine Competitions specialise in sourcing the best prizes for their competitions.

Entries can be purchased online, then a random number generator is used to select the winner of each competition.