Go Succeed: Ultimate Pitch returns for a second year

Council representatives from across the Province at the launch of Go Succeed's Ultimate Pitch.

ENTREPRENEURS from across the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area are being invited to write the next chapter of their business story, as Go Succeed’s Ultimate Pitch launched at the literary home of one of Ireland’s most celebrated storytellers, Seamus Heaney.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Returning for a second year, it provides entrepreneurs with the opportunity to win up to £6,000 in investment for their business idea.

The competition, first launched in 2024 by the government-backed enterprise support service, is open to individuals, businesses, and social enterprises of all shapes and sizes and in every sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The local Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council heat will take place on Tuesday, September 30, with entrants making the ‘ultimate pitch’ to an esteemed panel of expert judges.

The winner will progress to a region-wide final, joined by heat winners across all 11 councils in Northern Ireland, with an overall winner announced at a special event in Seamus Heaney HomePlace in Bellaghy.

Last year’s Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council winner was Frances Duffy of 6D-Dementia in Portrush, who secured a spot in the final after pitching her dementia care training academy to a panel of judges from across the local business and civic community.

Alderman Richard Stewart, Deputy Mayor, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, said: “At Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council we are committed to building and maintaining an entrepreneurial ecosystem that encourages and supports entrepreneurs from all sectors at any stage of their business journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Last year’s Ultimate Pitch competition had an invaluable impact on the local community – it motivated, inspired, and pushed our local entrepreneurs to take their business idea to the next level. The confidence, networking, and pitching skills which each individual gained are essential skills for every entrepreneur, and on top of that – it was great fun too!

“Whether you are just starting out or already have an established business that is planning to launch a new product or service, we would love to hear from you.”

In addition to an overall winner who will receive the Go Succeed Ultimate Pitch Award, individual prizes will include the Go Succeed Impact Award for the best social enterprise, the Go Succeed Inclusive Entrepreneurship Award, and the Go Succeed Rising Star Award for the most inspiring 16–25 year old entrepreneur.

Meanwhile, members of the public will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite finalist to win the People’s Choice Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entrants have until August 18 to apply to the competition, with local heats being held within council areas throughout the autumn. Applicants will also have the opportunity to attend masterclasses on how to make the ultimate pitch ahead of their regional heats.

The panel of judges will be drawn from across Northern Ireland’s business and civic communities, with the final taking place on Wednesday, November 19, during Global Entrepreneurship Week.

Go Succeed (www.go-succeed.com) is funded by the UK government and delivered by Northern Ireland’s 11 councils.

The service supports entrepreneurs, new starts and existing businesses with easy-to-access advice and support – including mentoring, masterclasses, peer networks, access to grant funding and business planning – at every stage of their growth journey.

To find out more about Go Succeed: The Ultimate Pitch, view the full terms and conditions, and to apply visit www.go-succeed.com/TheUltimatePitch