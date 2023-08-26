Go to a butcher, they might be more expensive but they are better quality

No time in my life flew like that between then and the beginning of the new term.

The last weekend in August was a swansong for the summer and the dread of the impending return to the classroom.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nowadays I can embrace this bank holiday weekend without that feeling of imminent doom.

It used to be butchers offered plain sausages and that was your choice. Now most counters will have a selection of different flavours that are well worth trying. Picture: National World (NI) archives

Throughout this summer I’ve given recipes for the barbecue, including fish, vegetables and grilled meats, but this week I’m going back to basics with good old sausages and burgers.

The most important thing for either is to source good meat.

Go to your butcher – they might be slighter more expensive than supermarkets but the meat will invariably be better quality. And you get the bonus of supporting a local business.

For burgers you can buy ready made but I’ve included a recipe for one that might be a bit of work but is definitely worth it. If you chop rump steak by hand you get a much meatier and firmer burger.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For some essential fat ask your butcher for a marrow bone and grate the fat. Mix into the burger with some cooked onion and garlic for a super charged version of the classic.

You could add a layer of cheese on top but again I’ve taken it to another level and added a rarebit layer. Make a roux, add some ale to make a smooth sauce and add cheese, mustard and Worcestershire sauce. Top the cooked burger and place under the grill or put a lid on the pan or grill to finish off. Serve in a bun with lettuce, tomato and loads of napkins.

Even if I still had to return to college I think this would cheer me up no end!

It used to be butchers offered plain sausages and that was your choice. Now most counters will have a selection of different flavours that are well worth trying. Chilli dogs are an American classic – grilled sausage in a hot dog bun and topped with chilli beef. You could add all manner of “fixings” to the top – pickled or fried onions, chillis, sauces, the world is your oyster. There are some amazing companies in Northern Ireland making chilli sauces, pickles and condiments. Paul Van Gelder is a Californian living in Kilkeel and his Carolina mustard sauce is one of my go to flavourings for sausage.

Craic Foods in Cookstown make incredible sauces for burgers and grills and Burren Balsamics burger sauce would pep up the most insipid meat. There’s a legion of hot sauces out there too. Source in your local deli or check out individual websites.