Good causes across Northern Ireland benefit from £123,000 as part of NFU Mutual’s national charitable fund

NFU Mutual’s agent and branch offices across Northern Ireland have nominated 26 local charities in the region to receive a combined donation of more than £123,000 from a national £1.92m ‘Agency Giving Fund’ launched by the Head Office of rural insurer NFU Mutual.

To ensure these donations reached all corners of the UK and were directed where they were needed most in 2024, NFU Mutual’s agency offices and branches, with more than 280 locations nationwide, were given the opportunity to nominate local charities to receive a share of the fund.

From providing food parcels, donating to frontline health charities and enabling outreach mental health services to continue, the fund is making a difference to communities across the region.

One of the charities to benefit in Northern Ireland was Parkinson’s Support Fermanagh, which was nominated by NFU Mutual Omagh Agency, receiving a donation of £6,509.

Agents from NFU Omagh along with the Parkinson’s Support Fermanagh singing group who meet weekly. (Pic: Freelance)

Myrtle Hemphill, secretary at Parkinson’s Support Fermanagh, explained how the donation helped.

“The generous donation from NFU Mutual Omagh has enabled the charity to fund a Speech and Language Therapist to hold both one-to-one and group sessions,” she said. “This is invaluable to our members in Fermanagh and Tyrone as this service is no longer available on the NHS for older people.

“Our charity is fully reliant on volunteers, donations and fund raising, this donation has given us an opportunity to enhance the activities we can offer.”

Martin Malone, NFU Mutual regional manager for Northern Ireland, commented: “Charities like Parkinson’s Support Fermanagh are making a wonderful difference to our communities in these challenging times, and we are proud that our agents have nominated a wide range of local causes across the region to benefit from NFU Mutual’s national fund.”