The convoy were released in Kilbeggan Co Westmeath on Saturday, 20th April at 10.00am. Birds cleared very well, no wind at release site and returns in the opening event were excellent. The shorter flying lofts dominated the NIPA Open result with the top winners based in the City of Newry.

NIPA Race/Date

Kilbeggan Saturday20th April 2024 – Liberated at 10.00am, no wind at release.

NIPA Open Kilbeggan 491/13,199 – 1-1G Owen Markey Ballyholland 1633, 2-2G Ron Williamson Newry & District 1632, 3-3G Ron Williamson 1632, 4-4G Gary McLoughlin Newry & District 1522, 5-5G Owen Markey 1619, 6-1D P & J Boal Dromore 1617, 7-6G Owen Markey 1612, 8-7G Owen Markey 1610, 9-8G Owen Markey 1609 10-9G Owen Markey 1606, 11-1E G & A Campbell Armagh 1604, 12-10G Gary Murry Ballyholland 1604, 13-11G C O’Hare & Daughter Ballyholland 1604, 14-2D P & J Boal 1604, 15-12G C O’hare & Daughter 1604, 16-13G Owen Markey 1603, 17-14G Ron Williamson 1603, 18-3D P & J Boal 1603, 19-15G C O’Hare & Daughter 1603, 20-16G Ron Williamson 1601.

NIPA Section A Kilbeggan 36/1121 – K Morton & Son Cookstown 1563, B Isbanner Dungannon & District 1552, 1551, J & J Sampson Dungannon & District 1540, B Morgan Coalisland & District 1537, K Murphy Coalisland & District 1534, B Isbanner 1531, H & J Devlin Coalisland & District 152, B Morgan 1524, D Carolan Coalisland & District 1523.

NIPA Sect A Clubs

Coalisland & District 7/310 – B Morgan 1537, K Murphy 1534, H & J Devlin 1526, B Morgan 1524, D Carolan 1523, B Morgan 1520.

Coleraine Premier HPS 13/414 – S Diamond 1521, B & D Coyle 1498, 1498, 1493, S Diamond 1479, P O’Connor 1479. Sean takes the spoils today with a yearling Widowhood cock , a Jan Hooymans gifted to us by Graham Reilly. Adrian Moffat PO.

Cookstown Social 7/235 – K Morton & Son 1563, G & S Smith 1505, W Bleeks & Son 1493, 1492, K Morton & Son 1476, W Bleeks & Son 1473. Congratulations k Morton & sons winning the 1st race of the season with time to spare, also 1st Section A.

Dungannon & District 6/94 – B Isbanner 1552, 1551, J & J Sampson 1540, B Isbanner 1531, 1469, 1467.

Windsor Social 7/171 – R & J Parke 1500, 1476, 1462, A Park 1459, R & J Parke 1458, K Glass 1456.

NIPA Section B Kilbeggan 72/1794 - S & N Maginty Muckamore 1540, 1539, S J Bones and T Yates Muckamore 1529, Young McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1521, G Gibson Cullybackey 1521, R & S Hope Crumlin 1514, S & N Maginty 1513, 1513, D Dixon Ballymoney 1511, H Cubitt Rasharkin 1510.

NIPA Sect B Clubs

Ahoghill Flying Club 5/115 – Young McManus & Sons 1521, 1471, J Smyth & Son 1470, 1463, Young McManus & Sons 1455, 1454.

Ballymoney HPS 11/402 – D Dixon 1511, 1509, C Henry 1482, J Connolly 1479, D Dixon 1478, D & H Stuart 1472.

Broughshane & District 3/60 – A Purvis 1391, 1383, 1382, M Neilly 1338, 1329, 1323.

Ballymena & District HPS 4/138 – Blair & Rankin 1490, 1482, J Eagleson & Sons 1481, 1478, 1477, 1476.

Cullybackey HPS 9/280 – G Gibson 1521, A Darragh 1490, Mr & Mrs Robinson 1477, 1477, A Darragh 1477, J & J Greer 1467. Well done to Gary Gibson on taking the win today in Cullybackey for the first race from Kilbeggan. Well done to all in the result.

Crumlin & District 5/111 – R & S Hope 1514, McConville Bros 1509, R & S Hope 1479, Fleming Bros 1467, 1456, 1456.

Harryville HPS 6/70 – sam Crawford 1422, Rock & Moore 1421, Sam Murphy 1401, 1398, Rock & Moore 1391, 1391.

Kells & District HPS 5/104 – Surgenor Bros 1459, B Swann & Son 1441, 1425, Surgenor Bros 1424, A Barkley & Son 1416, H Turkington 1413.

Muckamore HPS 8/230 – S & N Maginty 1540, 1539, S & J Bones and T Yates 1529, S & N Maginty 1513, 1513, 1509.

Rasharkin &District HPS 8/140 – H Cubitt 1510, W McFetridge 1483, H Cubitt 1479, J Millar & Son 1475, F Barkley 1472, J Millar & Son 1460.

NIPA Section C Kilbeggan 78/1731 – C McManus Ligonel & District 1581, J & D Braniff Glen 1564, Neil McAllister Eastway 1563, J Burrows Eastway 1559, C McManus 1554, G McKenna Eastway 1554, J & D Braniff 1551, C McManus 1548, J & D Braniff 1547, 1546.

NIPA Section D Kilbeggan 57/1657 – P & J Boal Dromore 1617, 1604, 1603, M Russell Dromara 1594, 1594, P & J Boal 1590, 1589, 1589, 1588, 1588.

NIPA Section E Kilbeggan 85/2920 – G & A Campbell Armagh 1604, D C & P McArdle Loughgall 1592, Thompson & Lunn Newry City 1583, D C & P McArdle 1583, M Bruce & Daughter Markethill 1582, Keith Allister Monaghan 1581, G & A Campbell 1581, Keith Allister 1580, G & A Campbell 1580, 1580.

NIPA Sect E Clubs

Annaghmore 8/261 – G Buckley & Son 1579, R D Calvin 1569, P Boyd 1563, J & E Calvin 1562, 1550, G Buckley & Son 1541.

Armagh HPS 10/333 – G & A Campbell 1604, 1581, 1580, 1580, 1579, R Parkes & Son 1571.

Beechpark Social 3/67 – D Mawhinney & Son 1567, 1567, G McEvoy 1555, D Mawhinney & Son 1547, 1531, 1503.

Bondhill Social 3/202 – Joh Greenaway 1539, D Calvin 1538, John Greenaway 1538, D Calvin 1534, 1533, 1533.

Edgarstown HPS 12/300 – G & C Simmons 1560, 1555, 1554, David Love 1550, G & C Simmons 1543, S & E Buckley 1538.

Gilford & District 8/290 – Rafferty & Toman 1555, A Feeney & Son 1553, Moody Bros 1551, A Feeney & Son 1549, 1544, 1543.

Laurelvale 2/53 – C Brown 1523, 1518, Alan Craig 1489, 1486, 1480, 1472.

Loughgall 5/221 -D C & P McArdle 1592, 183, 157, 1575, 1571, 1565.

Lurgan Social 19/598 – C J & B Ferris 1574, 1573, 1572, 1572, 1559, J Barr 1551.

Markethill HPS 4/120 – M Bruce & Daughter 1582, R McCracken 1556, M Bruce & Daughter 1555, 1526,J & H Muldrew & McMurray 1518, 1518.

Monaghan HPS 7/285 – Keith Allister 1581, 1580, 1561, 1558, Gerry Swift 1518, Keith Allister 1514. Results for Kilbeggan. Bl Hen 1st club 282 Birds, 6th section 2,920 Birds, 53 Open 13,199 Birds. Bl pied Hen 2nd club, 8th section, 58th Open. Both Hermen Ceusters.

Portadown & Drumcree 2/83 – J Whitten & Son 1578, 1567, 1567, 1532, 1531, 1530.

NIPA Section F Kilbeggan 64/1313 – Morrison Bros Killyleagh & District 1590, McCartan & Woodsides Crossgar 1584, 1584, 1575, D Grieves Killyleagh & District 1569, E Wynn & Daughter Downpatrick 1568, P Murray Killyleagh Central 1566, T & G Black Downpatrick 1563, McCartan & Woodsides 1558, 1558.

NIPA Section G Kilbeggan 37/1405 – Owen Markey Ballyholland 1633, Ron Williamson Newry & District 1632, 1632, Gary McLoughlin Newry & District 1622, Owen Markey 1619, 1612, 1610, 1609, 1606, Gary Murry Ballyholland 1604.

NIPA Section H Kilbeggan 62/1258 – David Booth Moutne & District 1578, 1573, John Convey Mourne & District 1525, A Kelly Omagh & District 148, David Booth 1479, N Murray Londonderry 1479, David Booth 1476, N Murray 1476, Freddie Patterson Strabane & District 1468, 1468.

NIPA Sect H Clubs

Amelia Earhart 6/51 – Eamon Quigley 1401, M Rabbett 1350, 1349, Eamon Quigley 1333, Jimmy Quigley 1292, M Rabbett 1239.

Derry & District 10/204 – J & G Rasmsey 1452, A McCrudden 1403, J & G Ramsey 1402, 1402, A McCrudden 1394, J & G Ramsey 1389.

Foyle RPS 10/157 – Paul Maxwell Jnr 1454, 1450, Paul Maxwell 1417, Paul Maxwell Jnr 1407, 1406, Barry Hart 1404.

Limavady 5/118 – R Witherow 1451, K Mullan 1429, R Witherow 1421, L Miller 1355, A Boyd 1134, 1000.

Londonderry RPS 8/115 – N Murray 1479, 1476, 1467, L Flanagan & Son 1437, D Wick 1434, N Murray 1426.

Maiden City 9/227 – J McGettigan 1458, P & M Healy 1408, 1407, P McLaughlin 1387, R & G Martin 1387, J McGettigan 1387.

Mourne & District HPS 2/118 – David Booth 1578, 1573, John Convey 1525, David Booth 1479, 1476, John Convey 1443.

Omagh & District 3/78 – A Kelly 488, 1410, 1408, 1362, 1217, 1204.

Strabane & District Inv RPC 9/190 - Freddie Patterson 1468, 1468, Dessie Mullen 1445, 1443, 1443, 1429.

McManus loft (Ahoghill) best from opening race -

The 2024 racing season got under way on Saturday 20th April when the Nipa liberated 13,199 birds at 10.00am in clear blue sky's and warm sunshine with little wind turning variable enroute. An excellent race followed with little or no losses. Ace flyer's Paddy and William McManus of Ahoghill recorded the best pigeon in the local area on 1521.20 and topped the Mid Antrim Combine with 1,048 birds competing. Their winning yearling blue hen bred from two Henk Simons pigeons was sitting eggs around 10 days. A very close runner up in the Combine on 1521.03 was Gary Gibson who had the winner in Cullybackey.

Mid Antrim Combine Kilbeggan 45/1048 - Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1521.20, G Gibson Cullybackey 1521.03, D Dixon Rasharkin 1511, H Cubitt Rasharkin 1510, D Dixon Rasharkin 1509, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1490, A Darragh Cullybackey 1490, W McFetridge Rasharkin 1483, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1482, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1481, H Cubitt Rasharkin 1479, D Dixon Rasharkin 1478, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1478, Mr & Mrs Robinson Cullybackey 1477, Mr & Mrs Robinson Cullybackey 1477, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1477, A Darragh Cullybackey 1477, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1476, J Millar & Son Rasharkin 1475, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1472, F Barkley Rasharkin 1472, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1471, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1471, S Johnston & Son Ballymena 1471, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1470, S Johnston & Son Ballymena 1469, J & J Greer Cullybackey 1467, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1465, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1463, A Darragh Cullybackey 1461.

Coleraine Triangle Kilbeggan – Sean Diamond Coleraine Prem 1521, R & J Parke Windsor Soc 1500, B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1498, 1498, 1493, Sean Diamond 1479, Paul O’Connor Coleraine Prem 1479, Trevor Steele Coleraine Prem 1478, R & J Parke 1476, B & D Coyle 1474, Trtevor Steele 1472, B & D Coyle 1471, Trevor Steele 1470.

City of Derry Federation Kilbeggan – N Murray Londonderry 1479, N Murray 1476, N Murray 1467, J McGettigan Maiden City 1458, Paul Maxwell Jnr Foyle 1454, J & G Ramsey Derry & Dist 1452, Paul Maxwell Jnr 1450, Flanagan & Son Londonderry 1437, D wick Londonderry 1434, N Murray 1426, Paul Maxwell Foyle 1417, P & M Healy Maiden City 1408, L Flanagan & Son 1407, L Flanagan & Son 1407.

Foyle Valley Combine Kilbeggan – N Murray Londonderry 1479, N Murray 1476, Freddie Patterson Strabane & Dist 1468, Freddie Patterson 1468, N Murray 1467, J McGettigan Maiden City 1458, Paul Maxwell Jnr Foyle 1454, J & G Ramsey Derry & Dist 1452, Paul Maxwell Jnr 1450, Dessie Mullen Strabane & Dist 1445, Dessie Mullen 1443, Dessie Mullen 1443, L Flanagan & Son Londonderry 1437, D wick Londonderry 1434, Dessie Mullen 1429, N Murray 1426, Freddie Patterson 1420, Paul Walters Strabane & Dist 1419, Dessie Mullen 1418, Paul Maxwell Foyle 1417.

After a long winter racing has kicked off once agai , Noel Murray opens up with a 1st and 2nd this week. Red hen, a gift from William and Paddy McManus, her sire is a red grizzle Van Den Brande cock, he is father to numerous winners including 1st Irish South Road Fed for Sean O'Driscoll. The Dam is a mealy Alex Docx hen, sister to 'Bolt' I would like to take this opportunity to thank William and Paddy for supplying me with great pigeons. Well done Noel. Eddie McGettigan PO.

Norman Maginty 1st & 2nd in Muckamore and 1st & 2nd in the NIPA Section B.

K Morton & Sons from Cookstown Social 1st in Cookstown Social and 1st NIPA Sect A.

Gerald Campbell big card in Armagh and 1st NIPA Section E.