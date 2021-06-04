Good day for school children with Dale Farm Ice Cream delivery

A special Dale Farm delivery at St Paul's, Newry

The dairy company enlisted local influencer Caroline O’Neill in a surprise visit to St Paul’s Primary School and St Patrick’s Hilltown, Newry.

The schools were chosen to receive the delivery after Dale Farm announced local man ‘Granda Joe’ Parr as a winner of the acts of kindness campaign.

After receiving thousands of nominations, Granda Joe was chosen as a winner following several heart-warming entries from his family and friends.

Joe’s children and grandchildren were blown away by how he adapted to changes in daily life during the Pandemic.

Speaking about Joe, his daughter Lisa said: “Granda Joe is an incredible friend, brother, dad and Granda for the whole country. Throughout lockdown, he worked hard to support his family and community by mending ditches, building houses, and helping vulnerable family and neighbours. If anyone needed a helping hand, Joe was there.”

The Newry man generously requested the two schools, attended by his grandchildren, receive the special delivery on his behalf.

Children at St Patrick's Hilltown