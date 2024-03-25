Good demand at Omagh Mart for cattle, bullocks selling to £2120 for 775kg
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bullocks
Loane Partners, Kesh 775k £2120; 575k £1650, C A Cathers, Beragh 700k £2020; 690k £1950, R Wilson, Baronscourt 595k £1810; 620k £1810; 605k £1750, E Loughran, Carrickmore 505k £1530; 600k £1720; 645k £1800, B McGahan, Galbally 515k £1550; 560k £1620; 585k £1670, M McDermott, Dunmoyle 580k £1700; 530k £1560; 540k £1530, H McAleer, Edenderry 595k £1750 Paul McAleer, Maine 515k £1510; 410k £1230; 460k £1490, S Ferris, Drumquin 665k £1930, R Gallagher, Greencastle 600k £1730; 455k £1420, S McCaffrey, Campsie 510k £1490; 520k £1500, S Mitchell, Eskra 590k £1700; 555k £1550, P Gormley, Aughabrack 560k £1570; 580k £1560; 400k £1330, K Dolan, Aughabrack 440k £1480, R McCarney, Seskinore 420k £1400, C O’Hagan, Eskra 435k £1450, D McAleer, Drumnakilly 405k £1350; 445k £1470, L McKinley, Trillick 405k £1280; 450k £1390; 330k £1110, O McAleer, Plumbridge 405k £1210; 390k £1260, Jas McCrossan, Leglands 485k £1440, D Gallagher, Mountfield 370k £1370 and Ian Hetherington, Omagh 915k £2170.
Heifers
D McAleer, Dumnakilly 535k £1750, R Wilson, Baronscourt 560k £1790; 585k £1860; 545k £1730, G Devine, Newtownstewart 520k £1650; 630k £1870, Paul McAleer, Maine 505k £1590; 510k £1550, S Reid, Drumquin 575k £1780; 660k £1760, P Slane, Carrickmore 590k £480l £1590, O McCallan, Drumnakilly 600k £1780; 535k £1470; 455k £1290, G Corcoran, Arvalee 580k £1660; 575k £1590, J E Mullan, Claudy 615k £1680, S and L Alexander, Corlea 480k £1470; 410k £1140, R McCarney, Seskinore 425k £1300; 430k £1260; 390k £1310, J McElduff, Beragh 440k £1320 (2); 465k £1390; 410k £1210, C O’Hagan, Eskra 445k £1330, C T McNabb, Drumquin 445k £1280, S Ferris, Drumquin 330k £1030, J J Haughey, Creggan 400k £1180, J J Kelly, Irvinestown 430k £1300 and J Farrell, Dromore 400k £1100.
Weanlings
Advertisement
Advertisement
D McGrath, Leggs PO £975 Limousin bull; £780 Simmental bull, B Gormley, Drumquin £800 Charolais Heifer; £780 Blonde bull, W C Young, Aghyaran £710 Limousin bull; £670 Aberdeen Angus bull, R McPhillemy, Newtownstewart £730 Charolais Heifer and K Irvine, Ederney £710 Hereford bull.
Fat cows
M Clarke, Greencastle 510k £272, B McAnenly, Clanabogan 520k £259; 700k £238; 600k £216, R Birney, Ederney 630k £246; 570k £214, E Tracey, Mountfield 560k £231, G Devine, Newtownstewart 660k £226, S McCusker, Dromore 710k £222; 800k £212, R King, Drumrawn 590k £208 and J Marshall, Killen 660k £192.
Friesian cows
P McConnell, Victoria Bridge 530k £159, P Cunningham, Strathroy 600k £150, W Hetherington and Trillick 510k £144.
Dropped calves
K Warnock, Trillick £590 Limousin heifer; £425 Limousin bull, A McKelvey, Newtownstewart £500 Limousin heifer, W Campbell, Gortin £470 Belgian Blue bull; £385 Belgian Blue heifer, H McKinley, Trillick £425 and £400 Aberdeen Angus heifers, H Owens, Brackey £425 and £390 Aberdeen Angus bulls, P Maguire, Newtownstewart £390 Limousin bull, S Clarke, Drumlea £380 Belgian Blue bull, C McGinley, Ballygawley £360 Belgian Blue heifer, N Kee, Trillick £360 Aberdeen Angus bull, M Nelson, Douglas Bridge £360 Aberdeen Angus bull, A McFarland, Omagh £335 Hereford bull, C Dixon, Sixmilecross £320 Blonde heifer, Noel Hunter, Irvinestown £310 (3) Friesian bulls and Jas Cummins, Castlederg £300 Hereford heifer.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Wednesday 20th March 2024:Prices for beef-bred calves continue to exceed expectations, with a show of over 300 calves hitting and average of over £3 per kilo
Bull/bullock calves
S Reid, Drumquin 520k £1600; 495k £1550, R J Mowbray, Droit 520k £1540; 600k £1740; 475k £1480, A Ferguson, Newtownstewart 425k £1540; 400k £1330; 430k £1400, P McDermott, Greencastle 405k £1400; 470k £1570, V Pinkerton, Knockmoyle 440k £1500; 325k £1130, J Clarke, Claudy 410k £1370; 470k £1480; 390k £1310, M Coll, Drumquin 405k £1340, G Devine, Newtownstewart 420k £1380, M McKeown, Gortin 445k £1430; 365k £1340, G Murray, Fintona 420k £1320; 340k £1100, M Daly, Carrickmore 410k £1290; 455k £1360; 390k £1270, R McFarland, Crosh 450k £1390, G Armstrong, Lack 410k £1250; 345k £1090, D Gallen, Castlederg 410k £1250; 400k £1320, M Hackett, Augher 480k £1390; 495k £1480; 370k £1290, C T McNabb, Drumquin 325k £11770, C Devine, Strabane 325k £1160; 315k £1100; 300k £1040, J Smyth, Killen 335k £1200, M McCoy, Dromore 355k £1210; 250k £890, G Morris, Greencastle 340k £1160; 370k £1220; 340k £1100, J Donnelly, Drumquin 340k £1100; 310k £1000; 335k £1070, B Devine, Glenmornan 260k £1020; 285k £1060, P T McMenamin, Leglands 245k £950 (3); 225k £820 (2), A Gallagher, Killeter 220k £840; 280k £970, B Hempton, Gortin 275k £930; 290k £970 and M Read, Pettigo 290k £990; 330k £1000.
Heifers
K Teague, Dromore 450k £1480, R J Mowbray, Droit 460k £1420, J Clarke, Claudy 405k £1250, L McGovern, Omagh 420k £1280, V Pinkerton, Knockmoyle 415k £1260; 330k £1030; 300k £1050, D Huey, Artigarvan 420k £1270; 350k £1060, R McFarland, Crosh 310k £1070; 375k £1150, A Ferguson, Newtownstewart 355k £1190; 365k £1200; 375k £1210, G Bradley, Mountfield 305k £1000; 260k £950, G S O’Neill, Drumquin 310k £1000; 340k £1090; 325k £1040, S Hannigan, Dromore 380k £1230, E McWilliams, Seskinore 330k £1040, M Bratton, Lack 370k £1160, P Rafferty, Carrickmore 320k £1000, M Hackett, Augher 340k £1050, Jas Love, Fintona 390k £1200, P Gallagher, Kesh 395k £1210, P K Horisk, Errigal 285k £930 (2); 275k £850 and B Liggett, Drumquin 285k £970.
Wednesday 20th March 2024: Prices for beef-bred calves continue to exceed expectations, with a show of over 300 calves hitting and average of over £3 per kilo.
Bull/bullock calves
Advertisement
Advertisement
S Reid, Drumquin 520k £1600; 495k £1550, R J Mowbray, Droit 520k £1540; 600k £1740; 475k £1480, A Ferguson, Newtownstewart 425k £1540; 400k £1330; 430k £1400, P McDermott, Greencastle 405k £1400; 470k £1570, V Pinkerton, Knockmoyle 440k £1500; 325k £1130, J Clarke, Claudy 410k £1370; 470k £1480; 390k £1310, M Coll, Drumquin 405k £1340, G Devine, Newtownstewart 420k £1380, M McKeown, Gortin 445k £1430; 365k £1340, G Murray, Fintona 420k £1320; 340k £1100, M Daly, Carrickmore 410k £1290; 455k £1360; 390k £1270, R McFarland, Crosh 450k £1390, G Armstrong, Lack 410k £1250; 345k £1090, D Gallen, Castlederg 410k £1250; 400k £1320, M Hackett, Augher 480k £1390; 495k £1480; 370k £1290, C T McNabb, Drumquin 325k £11770, C Devine, Strabane 325k £1160; 315k £1100; 300k £1040, J Smyth, Killen 335k £1200, M McCoy, Dromore 355k £1210; 250k £890, G Morris, Greencastle 340k £1160; 370k £1220; 340k £1100, J Donnelly, Drumquin 340k £1100; 310k £1000; 335k £1070, B Devine, Glenmornan 260k £1020; 285k £1060, P T McMenamin, Leglands 245k £950 (3); 225k £820 (2), A Gallagher, Killeter 220k £840; 280k £970, B Hempton, Gortin 275k £930; 290k £970, M Read, Pettigo 290k £990; 330k £1000.
Heifers
K Teague, Dromore 450k £1480, R J Mowbray, Droit 460k £1420, J Clarke, Claudy 405k £1250, L McGovern, Omagh 420k £1280, V Pinkerton, Knockmoyle 415k £1260; 330k £1030; 300k £1050, D Huey, Artigarvan 420k £1270; 350k £1060, R McFarland, Crosh 310k £1070; 375k £1150, A Ferguson, Newtownstewart 355k £1190; 365k £1200; 375k £1210, G Bradley, Mountfield 305k £1000; 260k £950, G S O’Neill, Drumquin 310k £1000; 340k £1090; 325k £1040, S Hannigan, Dromore 380k £1230, E McWilliams, Seskinore 330k £1040, M Bratton, Lack 370k £1160, P Rafferty, Carrickmore 320k £1000, M Hackett, Augher 340k £1050, Jas Love, Fintona 390k £1200, P Gallagher, Kesh 395k £1210, P K Horisk, Errigal 285k £930 (2); 275k £850, B Liggett, Drumquin 285k £970.