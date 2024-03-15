Good demand for cattle at Enniskillen Mart, forward bullocks selling to £1980

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Forward bullocks sold to £1980 for a 654kg Limousin 302ppk and to £1933 for a 608kg Aberdeen Angus 283ppk and up to 326ppk for a 542kg Charolais at £1770.

Light weights to 377ppk for a 400kg Charolais at £1510.

Bullocks

Enniskillen Mart

Lisbellaw producer 636kg Charolais 1870, 630kg Charolais at £1830, 632kg Limousin at £1880, 620kg Limousin at £1840; Sixmilecross producer 540kg Charolais at £1710, 450kg Limousin at £1500, 400kg Charolais at £1510; Rosslea producer 640kg Charolais at £1820, 534kg Charolais at £1590, 454kg Charolais at £1540, 522kg Limousin at £1670, 504kg Limousin at £1530, 532kg Charolais at £1710; Derrylin producer 508kg Charolais at £1650, 522kg Charolais at £1560; Aughnacloy producer 544kg Limousin at £1600, 516kg Aberdeen Angus at £1540; Derrylin producer 466kg Charolais at £1450, 430kg Charolais at £1480; Roscor producer 394kg Charolais at £1400, 422kg Charolais at £1450, 418kg Limousin at £1520, 410kg Charolais at £1430; Belleek producer 494kg Charolais at £1560, 506kg Charolais at £1530, 500kg Charolais at £1640, 604kg Charolais at £1790, 542kg Charolais at £1770, 572kg Charolais at £1810, 624kg Charolais at £1740; Belleek producer 512kg Charolais at £1660, 492kg Charolais at £1600, 618kg Charolais at £1740, 542kg Charolais at £1730; Brookeborough producer 532kg Aberdeen Angus at £1350, 530kg Aberdeen Angus at £1610, 580kg Charolais at £1650, 558kg Aberdeen Angus at £1460, 680kg Aberdeen Angus at £1930; Trillick producer 454kg Charolais at £1470, 378kg Charolais at £1170, 492kg Limousin at £1250, 454kg Charolais at £1350, 478kg Charolais at £1540; Trillick producer 702kg Charolais at £1900, 558kg Charolais at £1750, 558kg Charolais at £1690, 550kg Charolais at £1640; Derrylester producer 600kg Aberdeen Angus at £1730, 574kg Shorthorn beef at £1560, 618kg Aberdeen Angus at £1730; Ederney producer 492kg Charolais at £1500, 456kg Shorthorn beef at £1270, 436kg Shorthorn beef at £1300; Derrylin producer 582kg Hereford at £1530, 530kg Simmental at £1390; Ballinamallard producer 654kg Limousin at £1980, 612kg Limousin at £1820, 630kg Limousin at £1840, 600kg Charolais at £1790 and Tempo producer 662kg Charolais at £1930, 596kg Charolais at £1820.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £750 to £1450 paid for a 442kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £650 to £1250 for a 353kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Enniskillen producer 306kg Charolais heifer at £1020, 335kg Charolais heifer at £1050, 331kg Charolais heifer at £1080, 320kg Charolais heifer at £1040, 395kg Charolais heifer at £110; Derrygonnelly producer 364kg Charolais heifer at £1150, 350kg Charolais steer at £1200, 390kg Charolais steer at £1230, 455kg Charolais steer at £1400, 367kg Charolais steer at £1200, 447kg Charolais steer at £1450; Garrison producer 297kg Charolais bull at £1150, 337kg Charolais heifer at £1170, 289kg Charolais heifer at £1030, 370kg Charolais steer at £1250, 325kg Charolais heifer at £1050 and Lisnaskea producer 380kg Charolais steer at £1280, 358kg Charolais steer at £1140, 266kg Charolais heifer at £950, 283kg Charolais steer at £1070, 251kg Limousin steer at £750, 316kg Charolais steer at £1040; Florencecourt producer 311kg Limousin steer at £950, 345kg Saler steer at £1010, 353kg Limousin steer at £1230, 304kg Charolais steer at £1150; Derrylin producer 360kg Limousin heifer at £1120, 365kg Charolais heifer at £1090, 401kg Charolais bull at £1290, 330kg Charolais bull at £1270, 410kg Charolais steer at £1300; Belcoo producer 363kg Limousin steer at £1170, 331kg Belgian Blue heifer at £1100, 305kg Limousin heifer at £1040; Kesh producer 270kg Charolais steer at £990, 264kg Charolais steer at £930; Tempo producer 452kg Charolais steer at £1100, 351kg Charolais steer at £1130, 316kg Charolais heifer at £1000, 459kg Charolais steer at £1410, 306kg Limousin steer at £1030; Derrygonnelly producer 373kg Charolais heifer at £1200, 406kg Charolais heifer at £1150, 435kg Charolais heifer at £1180, 386kg Charolais heifer at £1170, 373kg Charolais heifer at £1220; Irvinestown producer 519kg Hereford bull at £1400, 398kg Charolais steer at £1190, 361kg Charolais steer at £1120; Derrylin producer 272kg Charolais bull at £1100, 331kg Charolais bull at £1010, 278kg Charolais bull at £1000 and Lisnaskea producer 236kg Charolais bull at £880, 285kg Charolais bull at £1090, 260kg Charolais bull at £990, 271kg Charolais bull at £1060.

Calves

Aberdeen Angus bull calves born February at £215, at £165, Aberdeen Angus bull calf born March at £170, at £165, Belgian Blue bull calves born March at £190, at £145, older calves Shorthorn heifer born December at £50, Shorthorn heifer born Aug at £550, Belgian Blue Bull born January at £435, Aberdeen Angus bull born January at £425, Aberdeen Angus heifer born December at £425 and Hereford heifer born January at £290.

Suckler cows

2022 Simmental heifer with February born Limousin bull at £1750, 2022 Limousin heifer near note to Limousin bull at £1660, 2019 Simmental with Charolais bull calf born January at £1580, 2021 Simmental with Limousin heifer born January at £1540 and 2022 Simmental heifer with Limousin heifer born February at £1570.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 320ppk paid for a 526kg Limousin at £1680 and to a top price of at £1980.

Lighter weights to 315ppk paid for a 370kg Charolais at £1170.

Magheraveely producer Charolais 690kg at £1980, Charolais 600kg at £1780, Charolais 550kg at £1640; Ballinamallard producer Charolais 620kg at £1850; Kesh producer Charolais 540kg at £1720, Charolais 492kg at £1510; Roscor producer Charolais 600kg at £1750, Charolais 580kg at £1730; Trillick producer Charolais 526kg at £1680, Charolais 512kg at £1560; Kinawley producer Charolais 550kg at £1660; Derrylester producer Charolais 530kg at £1580; Brookeborough producer Charolais 540kg at £1580 and Springfield producer Charolais 510kg at £1520.

Fat cows