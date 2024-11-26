Good demand for cattle at Fivemiletown Mart, sucklers to £1970
Cattle: More cattle needed to keep up with the demand, stores sold to 321ppk and suckler cows sold to £1970.
R Little £1680/690kg £1170/520kg £1150/500kg G Beacom £1440/570kg R Magee £1190/500kg £1090/340kg £960/330kg £790/280kg D Kettyle £1070/330kg M Shannon £1020/370kg £1020/440kg £980/440kg K Kelly £1000/360kg £820/310kg W Johnston £940/380kg £750/350kg £710/330kg N Wilson £680/260kg and J Kettyle £680/290kg £640/280kg £630/280kg.
