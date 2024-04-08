Good demand for cattle at Raphoe Mart, fat cows selling to €2100 per head

There was a much larger entry for this week’s cattle sale with continued demand for stock around the ring and online.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 8th Apr 2024, 09:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Forward cattle sold from €2.70/kg to €3.60/kg.

Medium weights sold from €2.80/kg to €3.80/kg.

Lighter weights sold from €2.80/kg to €4.20/kg.

Farming Life livestock marketsFarming Life livestock markets
Farming Life livestock markets

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.60/kg to €3.20/kg.

Friesian cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.60/kg.

Fat cows sold from €900/head to €2100/head.

Next cattle sale Thursday 11th April 2024.

Sales are also available online via MartBids.

Related topics:Aberdeen Angus