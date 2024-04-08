Good demand for cattle at Raphoe Mart, fat cows selling to €2100 per head
There was a much larger entry for this week’s cattle sale with continued demand for stock around the ring and online.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Forward cattle sold from €2.70/kg to €3.60/kg.
Medium weights sold from €2.80/kg to €3.80/kg.
Lighter weights sold from €2.80/kg to €4.20/kg.
Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.60/kg to €3.20/kg.
Friesian cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.60/kg.
Fat cows sold from €900/head to €2100/head.
Next cattle sale Thursday 11th April 2024.
Sales are also available online via MartBids.