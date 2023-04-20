Good entry of 49 dairy cattle at Ballymena, top price of £2750 for a calved heifer

Beef cows sold to 300p for 680kg at £2040, Friesian cows to 197p for 650kg at £1280, beef heifers to 341p for 690kg at £2352, beef bullocks to 337p for 720kg at £2426 and to a top per head of £2738 for 820kg. Friesian bullocks to 235p for 660kg at £1551.

Beef cows

S F Quinn, Kilrea Limousin 680kg £2040 (300), G Lindsay, Strabane Charolais 720kg £1951 (271), M Doherty, Glarryfod Limousin 750kg £1987 (265), N and J McKee, Cairncastle Limousin 640kg £1689 (264), J Henry, Ballymoney Aubrac 630kg £1644 (261), S F Quinn, Kilrea Hereford 640kg £1664 (260), T Paul, Dunloy Charolais 720kg £1864 (259), R Boyle, Larne Simmental 820kg £2107 (257), S J Adams, Broughshane Limousin 760kg £1930 (254), T Butler, Ballycastle Sal 730kg £1854 (254), J McErlean, Toomebridge Limousin 630kg £1600 (254) and T and D Harris, Toomebridge Belgian Blue 710kg £1789 (252).

Ballymena Livestock Mart

Friesian cows

W Hamilton, Broughshane 650kg £1280 (197), D and J Allen, Richill 780kg £1513 (194), D Harkness, Ballymena 660kg £1240 (188), J A Wilson, Doagh 680kg £1278 (188), D and J Allen, Richill 770kg £1447 (188), P McGowan, Toomebridge 720kg £1332 (185), R Alexander, Cloughmills 720kg £1332 (185), 750kg £1365 (182), D Harkness, Ballymena 730kg £1328 (182) and D and J Allen, Richill 730kg £1314 (180).

Beef bullocks

Top per head

M Gallagher, Magherafelt Limousin 820kg £2738, M Gallagher, Magherafelt Charolais 820kg £2697, M Gallagher, Magherafelt Charolais 810kg £2592, R H Sinnamon, Pomeroy Charolais 830kg £2581, M Gallagher, Magherafelt Limousin 780kg £2574, E J McErlean, Portglenone Limousin 780kg £2472, M Jamison, Ballycastle Limousin 790kg £2449, A Bingham, Banbridge Charolais 760kg £2447, J Davidson, Moorfields Limousin 720kg £2426, D Harkness, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus 940kg £2378, N and R Jamison, Ballycastle Belgian Blue 860kg £2373, R H Sinnamon, Pomeroy Charolais 770kg £2371 and M Jamison, Ballycastle Limousin 750kg £2302.

Top per kg

J Davidson, Moorfields Limousin 720kg £2426 (337), M Gallagher, Magherafelt Limousin 820kg £2738 (334), M Jamison, Ballycastle Limousin 630kg £2097 (333), R McIvor, Cookstown Limousin 650kg £2151 (331), M Gallagher, Magherafelt Limousin 780kg £2574 (330), M Gallagher, Magherafelt Charolais 820kg £2697 (329), R McIvor, Cookstown Limousin 630kg £2072 (329), R McIvor, Cookstown Limousin 640kg £2080 (325), M Jamison, Ballycastle Limousin 680kg £2189 (322), A Bingham, Banbridge Charolais 760kg £2447 (322), A Bingham, Banbridge Charolais 700kg £2247 (321) and M Gallagher, Magherafelt Charolais 810kg £2592 (320).

Beef heifers

Top per kg

H Irvine, Carrickfergus Limousin 690kg £2352 (341), L M O’Neill, Ardboe Limousin 640kg £1996 (312), S Higgins, Knockloughrim Limousin 690kg £2104 (305), R J Bell, Kells Limousin 610kg £1854 (304), S Higgins, Knockloughrim Limousin 670kg £2016 (301), Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Charolais 630kg £1890 (300), C Fleck, Clough Belgian Blue 620kg £1853 (299), P McErlaine, Toomebridge Charolais 640kg £1913 (299), G Stevenson, Ballymena Limousin 680kg £2026 (298), L F Logan, Randalstown Limousin 570kg £1698 (298), S Higgins, Knockloughrim Limousin 730kg £2168 (297) and S Higgins, Knockloughrim Charolais 710kg £2108 (297).

Friesian bullocks

M Wallace, Dunloy 660kg £1551 (235), C Crawford, Clough 660kg £1531 (232), G Stewart, Portglenone 580kg £1334 (230), M Wallace, Dunloy 630kg £1449 (230), M Wallace, Dunloy 590kg £1345 (228), C Crawford, Clough 540kg £1452 (227), M Wallace, Dunloy 580kg £1310 (226), R J Gage, Clough 860kg £1935 (225), G Stewart, Portglenone 590kg £1303 (221), D Johnston, Glenarm 570kg £1254 (220), J and S McElnay, Bushmills 650kg £1423 (219), W Weatherup, Carrickfergus 540kg £1177 (218), G Stewart, Portglenone 590kg £1280 (217), J and S McElnay, Bushmills 620kg £1339 (216), G Stewart, Portglenone 490kg £1058 (216) and D G Wallace, Crumlin 650kg £1397 (215).

Friday 14th April 2023: Dairy cows - A good entry of 49 dairy cattle sold to £2750 for a calved heifer from WJ Taylor, Kircubbin.

Top prices as follows: WJ Taylor, Kircubbin Holstein £2750, WJ Taylor, Kircubbin Holstein £2600, A Hoey, Glenwherry Friesian £2580, WJ Taylor, Kircubbin Holstein £2500, WJ Taylor, Kircubbin Holstein £2420, WJ Taylor, Kircubbin Holstein £2380, M Cromie, Banbridge Holstein £2350, WJ Taylor, Kircubbin Holstein £2350, WJ Taylor, Kircubbin Holstein £2350, M King, Ballymena Ayrshire £2320, M Cromie, Banbridge Holstein £2300, M King, Ballymena Ayrshire £2200, W Black, Aghadowey Friesian £2200, WJ Taylor, Kircubbin Holstein £2150, WJ Taylor, Kircubbin Holstein £2120, WJ Taylor, Kircubbin Holstein £2120, M Cromie, Banbridge Holstein £2100, WJ Taylor, Kircubbin Holstein £2100, WJ Taylor, Kircubbin Holstein £2100, W Black, Aghdowey Friesian £2050, M Cromie, Banbridge Holstein £2000, W Black, Aghadowey Friesian £2000, WJ Taylor, Kircubbin Holstein £2000 and WJ Taylor, Kircubbin Holstein £2000.

Suckler cows

27 lots in the suckler ring sold well to £3300 for a Limousin heifer with heifer calf at foot, in calf cows to £1800.

E Wylie, New Buildings Limousin and heifer calf £3300, Limousin and heifer calf £3050, Limousin and heifer calf £2980, Limousin and bull calf £2850, Limousin and heifer calf £2750, Limousin and heifer calf £2680, Limousin and bull calf £2650, Limousin and bull calf £2600, Limousin and heifer calf £2600, H Irvine, Carrickfergus Limousin and bull calf £2550, E Wylie, New Buildings Limousin and heifer calf £2400, Belgian Blue and bull calf £2300, Limousin and heifer calf £2300, Limousin and bull calf £2250, Limousin and heifer calf £2050, A Warwick, Templepatrick Limousin and heifer calf £2000 and E Wylie, New Buildings Stabiliser and heifer calf £2000.

Calves

237 lots in the calf ring sold to £690 for a partly reared Belgian Blue bull, younger bull calves to £570 for a Simmental, heifer calves to £670 for a partly reared Belgian Blue.

Bulls

Trimble Farms, Kircubbin Belgian Blue £690, Ganaway Farms, Millisle Simmental £575, G D Campbell, Lisburn Simmental £570, £555, Ganaway Farms, Millisle Charolais £550, G Connon, Aldergrove Limousin £535, Ganaway Farms, Millisle Simmental £530, Ganaway Farms, Millisle Simmental £515, Ganaway Farms, Millisle Charolais £500, G Connon, Aldergrove Belgian Blue £500, Ganaway Farms, Millisle Aberdeen Angus £490, A P Redmond, Portavogie Belgian Blue £485, Ganaway Farms, Millisle Simmental £480, N and J Coleman, Ballyclare Belgian Blue £475, A P Redmond Belgian Blue £465, G Connon, Aldergrove Hereford £465, A McFarlane, Holywood Belgian Blue £455, G Connon, Aldergrove Hereford £455 x 6 and D Harkness, Ballymena Belgian Blue £445.

Heifers

Trimble Farms, Kircubbin Belgian Blue £670, £645 x 2, A Whishart, Ballywalter Charolais £590 x 2, Trimble Farms, Kircubbin Aberdeen Angus £560, D Harkness, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus £480, Ganaway Farms, Millisle Charolais £470, D Harkness, Ballymena Hereford £460 x 2, £450 x 2, W Warwick, Moorfields Belgian Blue £430, Ganaway Farms, Millisle Shorthorn beef £420, S Gilmore, Tandragee Simmental £420, J Watt, Templepatrick Hereford £420, C O’Neill, Glenarm Aberdeen Angus £415 x 2, N Hunter, Larne Shorthorn beef £415, C O’Neill, Glenarm Aberdeen Angus £405, A McBurney, Cloughmills Belgian Blue £400 x 3 and D Harkness, Ballymena Simmental £400.

Holstein/Friesian

W and S Jackson, Crossgar Friesian £400 x 2, Trimble Farms, Kircubbin Holstein £390, W and S Jackson, Crossgar Friesian £370, £350, W Hoey, Ballymena Friesian £335, C Casey, Cloughmills Holstein £315, Trimble Farms, Kircubbin Holstein £300 x 2, W and S Jackson, Crossgar Friesian £300 x 3, A McBurney, Cloughmills Friesian £290, W and S Jackson, Crossgar Friesian £240 and Trimble Farms, Kircubbin Holstein £220 x 4.

Weanlings

An entry of 520 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in another good trade. Bullocks sold to £1090 over for a Limousin 400kg at £1490 presented by Mrs D Kennedy, Larne. Heifers sold to £1170 over for a Belgian Blue 390kg at £1560 offered by T McKillop, Glenarm.

Bullocks

Up to 300kg

A Christie, Ballymoney Charolais 240kg £910 (379), 200kg £740 (370), S Moore, Aldergrove Limousin 300kg £1060 (353), A Christie, Ballymoney Charolais 260kg £880 (338), S Scullion, Glenarm Limousin 270kg £900 (333), S Moore, Aldergrove Limousin 270kg £900 (333) x 2, J S Dunn, Straid Limousin 240kg £790 (329), R Martin, Dunloy Limousin 290kg £940 (324), A Christie, Ballymoney Charolais 280kg £900 (321), A Christie, Ballymoney Charolais 240kg £770 (320) and J S Dunn, Straid Limousin 270kg £865 (320).

300 to 350kg

I Hyndman, Maghera Limousin 320kg £1200 (375), 320kg £1160 (362), A Abbott, Lisburn Limousin 310kg £1100 (354), D Kennedy, Larne Limousin 350kg £1230 (351), B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 350kg £1200 (342), D McIlwaine, Cushendall Limousin 310kg £1050 (338), O Wilson, Dungiven Limousin 330kg £1110 (336), S Moore, Aldergrove Limousin 320kg £1040 (325), D McIlwaine, Cushendall Limousin 320kg £1040 (325), A J Wilson, Ballymena Limousin 350kg £1130 (322), R J McKendry, Antrim Charolais 320kg £1030 (321) and Shaw Hill Farm, Kells Charolais 340kg £1090 (320).

Over 350kg

D Boyd, Newtownabbey Charolais 370kg £1430 (386), B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 380kg £1430 (376), D Kennedy, Larne 400kg £1490 (372), B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 360kg £1340 (372), O Wilson, Dungiven Charolais 400kg £1460 (365), D Kennedy, Larne Limousin 380kg £1360 (357), B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 360kg £1240 (344), D Kennedy, Larne Limousin 380kg £1300 (342), T Rodgers, Broughshane Limousin 390kg £1310 (335), D Kennedy, Larne Limousin 370kg £1240 (335), P McSparron, Cushendun Charolais 370kg £1240 (335), B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 380kg £1270 (334), W Geddis, Magheragall Limousin 380kg £1270 (334), A J Wilson, Ballymena Limousin 380kg £1260 (331), W Geddis, Magheragall Limousin 390kg £1290 (330) and K Smart, Glenwherry Limousin 360kg £1190 (330).

Heifers

Up to 300kg

A Abbott, Lisburn Limousin 300kg £1060 (353), D O’Boyle, Cushendall Charolais 220kg £760 (345), R Hunter, Larne Limousin 250kg £840 (336), D Adams, Portglenone Limousin 280kg £900 (321), W McCarthy, Kircubbin Belgian Blue 190kg £610 (321) x2, R Hunter, Larne Limousin 210kg £660 (314), D Kennedy, Larne Limousin 290kg £910 (313), D Boyd, Newtownabbey Charolais 290kg £910 (313), B Connon, Larne Limousin 300kg £930 (310), I Hyndman, Maghera Limousin 280kg £860 (307), local farmer Blonde d'Aquitaine 300kg £920 (306), R J McKendry, Antrim Charolais 300kg £900 (300), 270kg £810 (300), local farmer Blonde d'Aquitaine 270kg £810 (300) and C Black, Moneymore Simmental 290kg £870 (300).

301 to 350kg

D Boyd, Newtownabbey Charolais 350kg £1210 (345), D Kennedy, Larne Limousin 340kg £1110 (326), D Boyd, Newtownabbey Charolais 350kg £1110 (317), I Hyndman, Maghera Limousin 320kg £1010 (315), C Black, Moneymore Limousin 310kg £960 (309), D Kennedy, Larne Limousin 330kg £1010 (306), O Wilson, Dungiven Charolais 330kg £1010 (306), I Hyndman, Maghera Limousin 330kg £1000 (303), D Kennedy, Larne Limousin 350kg £1060 (302), 320kg £960 (300) and M O’Loan, Ballymoney Charolais 330kg £990 (300).

Over 350kg

T McKillop, Glenarm Belgian Blue 390kg £1560 (400), D Boyd, Newtownabbey Charolais 360kg £1260 (350), M O’Kane, Bellaghy Limousin 480kg £1670 (347), B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 370kg £1230 (332), D McAlonan, Dunloy Charolais 450kg £1460 (324), I Hyndman, Maghera Limousin 370kg £1120 (302), W Geddis, Magheragall Limousin 360kg £1070 (297), V Boyle, Ballymena Limousin 390kg £1155 (296), O Wilson, Dungiven Charolais 420kg £1240 (295), T Rodgers, Broughshane Limousin 380kg £1110 (292) and D Kennedy, Larne Limousin 370kg £1080 (291).

Monday 17th April 2023: A great entry of sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a steady trade. Ewes and lambs sold to £275, dry ewe lambs to £135 and springers to £148.

Another tremendous entry of 188 pet lambs resulted in a good steady trade. Lambs topped to £44 and to an average of £20. Strong lambs were in high demand.

Ewes and lambs

S Loughery, Limavady Suffolk and 2 lambs £275, J Gilliland, Muckamore 3 Mule and 3 lambs £265, W Campbell, Carnlough 2 Mil and 3 lambs £255, I Montgomery, Glenwherry 2 mule and 4 lambs £250, W Campbell, Carnlough 2 Mil and 4 lambs £245, N Feeney, Carnlough 3 Mil and 7 lambs £240, I Montgomery, Glenwherry 1 Mule and 2 lambs £240, J Gilliland, Muckamore 4 Mule and 8 lambs £240, I Montgomery, Glenwherry 3 mule and 6 lambs £235, W Carson, Cloughmills 3 Suffolk and 6 lambs £232, S Loughery, Limavady 4 Texel and 8 lambs £228, W Carson, Cloughmills 2 Suffolk and 4 lambs £228, I Montgomery, Glenwherry 3 Mule and 3 lambs £225, N Feeney, Carnlough 2 Texel and 3 lambs, M Currie, Antrim 3 Mule and 6 lambs £220 and I Montgomery 3 Mule and 3 lambs £220.

Tuesday 18th April 2023: 400 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a terrific trade. Sold to £1300 over for a Limousin 660kg at £1960 presented by Gary Stevenson, Ballymena heifers sold to £1160 over for a Charolais 620kg at £1750 offered by S and J Moore, Ballymoney.

Bullocks

Up to 500kg

W McKee, Newtownards Aberdeen Angus 430kg £1395 (324) x 2, W Eccles, Portavogie Aberdeen Angus 430kg £1395 (324) x 2, R and M Dunlop, Gleno Limousin 390kg £1255 (321) x 2, R and M Dunlop, Gleno Limousin 300kg £960 (320) x 2, R G Erwin, Nutt's Corner Limousin 380kg £1200 (315) x 3, R and M Dunlop, Gleno Limousin 380kg £1200 (315) x 2, R J Linton, Broughshane Limousin 420kg £1320 (314), R J Lyle, Larne Charolais 480kg £1490 (310) and R and M Dunlop, Gleno Limousin 430kg £1330 (309).

Over 500kg

J Blair, Cullybackey Charolais 580kg £1840 (317), C Heron, Ballymena Limousin 570kg £1770 (310), J Wightman, Bangor Charolais 570kg £1760 (308), E McDowell, Newtownabbey Charolais 570kg £1750 (307), J Wightman, Bangor Charolais 580kg £1750 (301), J Wightman, Bangor Charolais 600kg £1800 (300), C Heron, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus 580kg £1740 (300), G Stevenson, Ballymena Limousin 540kg £1620 (300), M Smith, Kells Limousin 510kg £1520 (298), G Stevenson, Ballymena Limousin 660kg £1960 (297), C Heron, Ballymena Limousin 610kg £1800 (295), R J Lyle, Larne Charolais 520kg £1520 (292), D Carson, Nutt's Corner Limousin 560kg £1630 (291), R J Lyle, Larne Aberdeen Angus 530kg £1540 (290) and J McCarroll, Ballymena Belgian Blue 530kg £1540 (290), 510kg £1480 (290).

Heifers

Up to 500kg

N Hamill, Aughaftten Limousin 490kg £1660 (338), S Jackson, Bellaghy Limousin 440kg £1330 (302), R and M Dunlop, Gleno Speckled Park 350kg £1040 (297) x 2, N Hamill, Aughafatten Limousin 440kg £1300 (295), W Weir, Carrickfergus Limousin 490kg £1420 (289), J Brown, Kells Limousin 440kg £1260 (286), S and J Moore, Ballymoney Charolais 490kg £1390 (283), W Knowles, Cloughmills Charolais 470kg £1330 (283), S Jackson, Bellaghy Belgian Blue 440kg £1230 (279), S and J Moore, Ballymoney Charolais 460kg £1280 (278), W Knowles, Cloughmills Limousin 460kg £1270 (276), J Brown, Kells Limousin 470kg £1290 (274), 470kg £1280 (272), H Carson, Dundrod Charolais 430kg £1170 (272) and W Weir, Carrickfergus Charolais 490kg £1320 (269).

Over 500kg

S and J Moore, Ballymoney Charolais 510kg £1560 (305), Simmental 530kg £1550 (292), J Wightman, Bangor Charolais 510kg £1490 (292), S and J Moore, Ballymoney Charolais 620kg £1780 (287), 510kg £1460 (286), 560kg £1600 (285), 620kg £1770 (285), 550kg £1570 (285), W Weir, Carrickfergus Simmental 570kg £1610 (282), S and J Moore, Ballymoney Charolais 580kg £1620 (279), W Knowles, Cloughmills Aubrac 530kg £1470 (277), Limousin 530kg £1460 (275), W Weir, Carrickfergus Limousin 550kg £274), A Gault, Newtownabbey Simmental 550kg £1510 (274), W Weir, Carrickfergus Charolais 540kg £1480 (274) and D Carson, Nutt's Corner Limousin 660kg £1780 (269),

Wednesday 19th April 2023: An entry of 1701 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a good steady trade. Fat lambs sold to 678p for two 21kg at £142.50 from Jack Adams, Ballymena. Fat hoggets sold to 575p for a hogget 20.5kg at £118 and to a top per head of £157 for 2 Texels 38kg. Fat ewes sold to £218.

Spring lambs (252)

J Adams, Ballymena 2 Zwartble 21kg £142.50 (678), A Angus, Kircubbin 2 Suffolk 21kg £140 (666), J McIlrath, Glarryford 12 Texel 21kg £137 (652), S Hall, Larne 3 Texel 21.5kg £140 (651), H Hall, Newtownabbey 5 Texel 21.5kg £140 (651), T A Fenton, Rasharkin 7 Charollais 21kg £136 (647), A Montgomery, Glenarm 17 Suffolk 21kg £132 (628), P Butler, Rathkenny 35 Suffolk 21.5kg £133.50 (620), M Denvir, Randalstown 2 Charollais 22.5kg £139 (617), K Lavery, Randalstown 1 Dorset 20kg £123 (615), A Dodd, Saintfield 42 Dorset 20kg £122 (610), T Johnston, Nutt's Corner 9 Dorset 20.5kg £125 (609), E Hall, Ballyclare 2 Texel 19.5kg £118 (605) and W Brown, Saintfield 7 Dorset 20kg £121 (605).

Fat lambs (906)

Top per kg

L Campbell, Carnlough 1 Spd 20.5kg £118 (575), G A Fleming, Templepatrick 4 Hampshire 25.5kg £145.50 (570), E Stevenson, Crumlin 1 Texel 24kg £136 (566), C Patterson, Broughshane 1 Eas 23kg £130 (565), I McDonnell, Portaferry 71 Texel 23kg £130 (565), B Gribben, Dunloy 10 Suffolk 25kg £141 (564), S Craig, Ballycastle 11 Texel 21kg £118 (561), G Fleming, Templepatrick 11 Mule 21kg £118 (561), J Gillan, Clough 5 Texel 23.5kg £132 (561), D Smyth, Stranocum 34 Charollais 24.5kg £137.50 (561), I McCabe, Nutt's Corner 4 Texel 25.5kg £143 (560), D Waide, Cloughmills 6 Texel 22kg £123 (559), A Speedy, Randalstown 8 Texel 24kg £134 (558) and T Connon, Broughshane 4 Crossbred 21.5kg £120 (558).

Top per head

R T Morrow, Gleno 2 Texel 38kg £157, C Patterson, Broughshane 1 Texel 42.5kg £155, L Hunter, Ballyclare 1 Texel 34kg £155, S J Blair, Antrim 1 Texel 32kg £152, D Ward, Glenarm 1 Bor 34.5kg £152, C McAllister, Moorfields 3 Texel 32kg £151.50, C Patterson, Broughshane 1 Bor 37kg £151, R T Morrow, Gleno 4 Mule 31.5kg £150, K Woodside, Islandmagee 6 Texel 31.5kg £148, H Donnelly, Rathkenny 1 Mule 27kg £148, K Woodside, Islandmagee 2 Texel 29kg £147, M Workman, Kilwaughter 1 Mule 34.5kg £147, J Currie, Ballymoney 23 Suffolk 28kg £146.50 and McAuley Brothers, Glenarm 40 Suffolk 30kg £146.

Fat ewes (543)

First quality

Suffolk - £130-£178

Texel - £130-£218

Crossbred - £90-£128