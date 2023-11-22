Thursday 16th November 2023: An increased entry of 455 beef cattle sold to a great trade.

Beef cows sold to 258p for 810kg at £2089, Friesian cows to 159p for 660kg at £1049, beef heifers to 287p for a Limousin 710kg at £2037, beef bullocks to 308p for 800kg at £2464 and Friesian bullocks to 216p for 640kg at £1382.

Beef cows

W Hopes, Ballywalter Belgian Blue 810kg £2089 (258) S and M Black, Carnlough Limousin 630kg £1537 (244) R Shaw, Limousin 540kg £1317 (244) J Tohill, Coleraine Limousin 690kg £1635 (237) S and M Black, Limousin 680kg £1591 (234) M and F Speers, Cullybackey Limousin 720kg £1684 (234) R Shaw, Charolais 660kg £1531 (232) W Hopes, Limousin 760kg £1755 (231) S and M Black, Limousin 600kg £1380 (230) SB and D Weatherup, Limousin 790kg £1817 (230) and R Shaw, Limousin 540kg £1220 (226).

Friesian cows

M McAllister, Crumlin 660kg £1049 (159) D Rawe, 630kg £863 (137) A Magill, Carnlough 590kg £790 (134) B Alexander, 730kg £963 (132) I Stewart, Bushmills 730kg £941 (129) DG Wallace, 740kg £947 (128) WR Mehaffy, Strabane 780kg £990 (127) W Moore, Templepatrick 700kg £889 (127) and D G Wallace, 670kg £844 (126).

Beef heifers

K Brown, Ballinderry Limousin 710kg £2037 (287) S Brown, Limousin 730kg £2073 (284) W Reid, Limousin 680kg £1836 (270) T McMaster, Whitehead Charolais 650kg £1690 (260) I Beggs, Limousin 640kg £1600 (250) Limousin 630kg £1575 (250) T McMaster, Charolais 550kg £1369 (249) R McIntyre, Limousin 570kg £1413 (248) SP and M Gibson, Charolais 630kg £1562 (248) I Beggs, Limousin 540kg £1339 (248) and R McIntyre, Charolais 580kg £1421 (245).

Beef bullocks

Top per head

F Cassidy, Kilrea Charolais 890kg £2670, H Crawford, Moneyrea Belgian Blue 800kg £2464, F Cassidy, Charolais 840kg £2385, H Crawford, Belgian Blue 760kg £2196, R McCurdy, Limousin 750kg £2167, Limousin 730kg £2160, R Nicholson, 980kg £2156, D Grimes, Charolais 740kg £2131, S P Fitzgerald, Charolais 750kg £2115 and D Browne Charolais 880kg £2112.

Top per kg

H Crawford, Belgian Blue 800kg £2464 (308) F Cassidy, Kilrea Charolais 890kg £2670 (300) R McCurdy, Limousin 730kg £2160 (296) 750kg £2167 (289) H Crawford, Belgian Blue 760kg £2196 (289) D Grimes, Charolais 740kg £2131 (288) M Farr, Limousin 700kg £1995 (285) F Cassidy, Charolais 840kg £2385 (284) SP Fitzgerald, Charolais 750kg £2115 (282) R McCurdy, Limousin 690kg £1932 (280) and D Grimes, Charolais 670kg £1869 (279).

Friesian bullocks

DW Graham, Clough 640kg £1382 (216) 690kg £1476 (214) 730kg £1562 (214) 630kg £1348 (214) M Stewart, 820kg £1754 (214) H McNabney, 600kg £1278 (213) M Stewart, 780kg £1638 (210) 720kg £1461 (203) 640kg £1292 (202) H McNabney, 590kg £1180 (200) T Duffin, 670kg £1299 (194) and N McNabney, 580kg £1125 (194) 540kg £1047 (194) 560kg £1030 (184).

Friday 17th November 2023: Dairy cows - A good entry of 85 dairy cattle sold at improved prices to £2650 for a calved heifer from N and J Coleman, Ballyclare.

N and J Coleman, Ballyclare Holstein £2650, W G Johnston, Ligoniel Holstein £2350, N and J Coleman, Ballyclare Holstein £2200, D and M McGregor, Muckamore Holstein £2150, N and J Coleman, Ballyclare Holstein £2150, W G Johnston, Ligoniel Holstein £2080, £2050, Adams Farms, Cloughmills Friesian £2000, W Black, Aghadowey Friesian £2000, £1950, Adams Farms, Cloughmills Friesian £1900, £1850, E Ervine, Loughbrickland Friesian £1850, A A Ferguson, Stewartstown Holstein £1850 and S Booth, Ballymoney Jersey £1820.

Suckler cows

Suckler stock sold to £2020 for a Simmental Cow with bull calf and breeding bulls to £1800 for an Aberdeen Angus from S G Wallace, Broughshane.

W Ferguson, Newtownabbey Simmental and bull calf £2020, Simmental and heifer calf £1780, Simmental and bull calf £1620, J McKenna, Ahoghill Hereford and heifer £1450 and A McConaghy, Ballycastle Aubrac £1350, £1300, £1280, £1200, £1180.

Calves

282 lots in the calf ring sold to £630 for a partly reared Hereford bull, heifer calves to £600 for a three month old Limousin.

Bulls

R Adams, Ballymena Hereford £630, Limousin £600, D McClurkin, Ligoniel Aberdeen Angus £570, W Warwick, Moorfields Limousin £550, T J and I Bell, Ballyclare Limousin £550, R and S Simpson, Ballymena Belgian Blue £540, W Warwick, Moorfields Limousin £540, R Dunlop, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus £540, W Warwick, Moorfields Belgian Blue £530, TJ and I Bell, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus £530 x2, Trimble Farms, Kircubbin Charolais £515, T J and I Bell, Ballyclare Charolais £500, W Warwick, Moorfields Belgian Blue £480 and J Brown, Newtownards Aberdeen Angus £480 x2.

Heifers

W Warwick, Moorfields Limousin £600, Belgian Blue £600, S Patterson, Carrickfergus Speckled Park £575, R Manson, Kells Simmental £535, £505, W Warwick, Moorefields Belgian Blue £500, T J and I Bell, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus £475, R and S Simpson, Ballymena Belgian Blue £465, W Warwick, Moorfields Limousin E430 x2, T J and I Bell, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus £425, £410 x3 and D McKay, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus £410.

Holstein/Friesian bull calves

D McKay, Broughshane £385, W Warwick, Moorfields £295, R H Brown, Newtownards £175, J Graham, Glenwherry £170, £160, Trimble Farms, Kircubbin Holstein £150 x3, N Hunter, Garvagh Holstein £150 x4, W Hoey, Ballymena £145 and D Strange, Ballyclare £135 x3.

Weanlings

Almost 300 weanlings sold to 439 pence per kg for a 310kg Charolais bullock at £1360. Heifers sold to 409pence for a 330kg Charolais at £1350.

Top price per head £1720 was paid for a 410kg Charolais bullock (420p).

Bullocks

0kg to 300kg

B Taylor, Belfast Charolais 270kg £1070 (396) J McAuley, Ballyclare 2x Charolais 180kg £660 (366) J G and J N Murray, Larne Simmental 240kg £870 (362) J Christie, Charolais 280kg £1000 (357) J McAuley, Charolais 230kg £820 (356) A Abbott, Lisburn Charolais 280kg £990 (353) G Rea, Glenwherry Limousin 180kg £630 (350) R Manson, Kells Simmental 250kg £870 (480) S Taylor, Charolais 290kg £1000 (344) Parkmore Farms, Limousin 250kg £860 (344) and M Ransey, Limousin 300kg £1010 (336).

301kg to 350kg

O’Kane Farm, Dunloy Charolais 310kg £1360 (438) D McGarel, Glenarm Limousin 310kg £1180 (380) Charolais 320kg £1190 (371) O’Kane Farm, Charolais 350kg £1290 (368) TJ McLornan, Charolais 340kg £1230 (361) D McGarel, Charolais 310kg £1100 (354) S Hall, Larne Charolais 330kg £1150 (348) D McGarel, Limousin 310kg £1080 (348) M Ramsey, Doagh Limousin 310kg £1070 (342) local farmer, Charolais 340kg £1160 (341) O’Kane, Charolais 320kg £1090 (340) S Hall, Larne Charolais 330kg £1120 (339) and A Abbott, Limousin 310kg £1050 (338).

351kg and over

O’Kane Farm, Charolais 410kg £1720 (419) TJ McLornan, Charolais 380kg £1340 (352) Charolais 360kg £1190 (330) T McKillop, Glenarm Charolais 400kg £1280 (320) M and A Guy, Limousin 430kg £1370 (318) Charolais 400kg £1260 (315) S Hall, Larne Charolais 360kg £1130 (313) S McMaw, Charolais 370kg £1150 (310) N Farquhar, Limousin 380kg £1180 (310) M and A Guy, Limousin 440kg £1350 (306) D McGarel, Limousin 380kg £1140 (300) and T McKillop, Limousin 370kg £1100 (297).

Heifers

0kg to 300kg

S McMaw, Carrickfergus Limousin 220kg £700 (318) O’Kane Farm, Charolais 290kg £910 (313) E Drummond, Ballynure Limousin 250kg £780 (312) G Rea, Glenwherry Limousin 210kg £655 (311) O McConnon, Randalstown 200kg £620 (310) Parkmore farms, Limousin 240kg £735 (306) V Erskine, Limousin 200kg £610 (305) A McMaw, 2x Charolais 230kg £700 (304) J McAuley, Charolais 230kg £700 (304) and S Magorrian, Charolais 290kg £870 (300).

301kg to 350kg

O’Kane Farm, Charolais 330kg £1350 (409) L Marron, Limousin 350kg £1220 (348) TJ McLornan, Charolais 340kg £1180 (347) Charolais 350kg £1120 (320) S Taylor, Charolais 310kg £910, Charolais 310kg £905, Charolais 310kg £900 (290) K Bell, Saler 350kg £1000 (285) TJ McLornan, Charolais 320kg £900 (281) K Bell, Saler 350kg £950 (271) L McNamara, Limousin 350kg £920 (262) and Parkmore farms, Limousin 340kg £890 (261).

351kg and over

T McKillop, Glenarm Charolais 400kg £1150 (287) TJ McLornan, Limousin 360kg £1030 (286) S Anderson, Limousin 410kg £1150 (280) Limousin 400kg £1090 (272) H M Dobbin, Limousin 370kg £1000 (270) T Finlay, Charolais 430kg £1150 (267) S Anderson, Limousin 420kg £1100 (261) Limousin 410kg £1065 (259) Limousin 440kg £1120 (254) Limousin 400kg £1000 (250) Limousin 460kg £1120 (243) Charolais 460kg £1110 (241) and H McCambridge, Charolais 460kg £1110 (241).

Monday 20th November 2023: An entry of 1024 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Ewe lambs sold to £129, store lambs to £105, leading prices as follows:

Ewe lambs

P Anderson, Portstewart 6 Border Leicester £129, J Alcorn, Glengormley 5 Beltex £120.50, P Anderson, Portstewart 6 Border Leicester £112, 2 Charollais £112, J Alcorn, Glengormley 4 Beltex £111, D McCormick, Ballycastle 15 Suffolk £102.50, P O’Kane, Carnlough 1 Texel £102, W Warwick, Moorfields 4 Texel £101.50, 5 Suffolk £101 and J Alcorn, Glengormley 1 Beltex £100.50.

Store lambs

S and E Mullan, Glarryford 4 Suffolk £105.50, C Alexander, Glenarm 6 Texel £103, A McMullan, Glenariffe 20 Texel £101.50, C Alexander, Glenarm 17 Crossbred £100.50, R Taggart, Glenarm 2 Crossbred £100, D Davidson, Ballymena 5 Suffolk £99, W Hamilton, Doagh 57 Eas £98, R Taylor, Lisburn 21 Texel £95.50, P O’Kane, Carnlough 3 Charollais £92.50, J Houston, Broughshane 4 Charollais £91, A McMullan, Glenariffe 49 Texel £90, W Fleck, Larne 21 Hampshire £89.50, R Taylor, Lisburn 4 Texel £89, TJ Morton and Sons, Cairncastle 3 Suffolk £89, D Convery, Cushendun 2 Suffolk £89, T McIlroy, Larne 20 Mule £89, W Warwick, Moorfields 2 Texel £89 and W Reid, Aughafatten 2 Texel £88.50.

Tuesday 21st November 2023: An entry 150 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a sharp trade.

Bullocks sold to £1100 over for a Charolais 640kg at £1740 offered by James Smyth, Randalstown.

Heifers sold to £980 over for a Charolais 490kg at £1380 presented by DJ Moore, Ballyclare.

Bullocks

Up to 500kg

J H Fraser, Belfast Charolais 440kg £1310 (297), D J Moore, Ballyclare Charolais 480kg £1405 (292), A McKnight, Antrim Simmental 400kg £1150 (287), J H Fraser, Belfast Charolais 290kg £830 (286), D J Moore, Ballyclare Charolais 480kg £1350 (281), J Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 500kg £1400 (280), J H Fraser, Belfast Charolais 480kg £1340 (279), 500kg £1390 (278) and A McKnight, Antrim Simmental 380kg £1030 (271).

Over 501kg

J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 590kg £1680 (284), local farmer Limousin 510kg £1420 (278), J P O’Neill, Cushendall Aberdeen Angus 520kg £1420 (273), J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 640kg £1740 (271), D J Moore, Ballyclare Limousin 520kg £1400 (269) and J Wasson, Cloughmills Charolais 580kg £1510 (260), Stabiliser 650kg £1690 (260).

Heifers

Up to 500kg

D J Moore, Ballyclare Charolais 490kg £1380 (281), local farmer Limousin 380kg £1040 (273), S Russell, Templepatrick Limousin 480kg £1250 (260), local farmer Limousin 410kg £1060 (258), J H Fraser, Belfast Charolais 480kg £1230 (256), 260kg £660 (253) and local farmer Limousin 360kg £910 (252).

Over 501kg