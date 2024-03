Good entry of cattle at Enniskillen Mart, beef bullocks selling to £2230 per head

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Forward stores to 345ppk for a 504kg Charolais at £1740 and light weights to 348ppk for a 480kg Charolais at £1670.

Bullocks

Garrison producer 488kg Charolais at £1540, 504kg Charolais at £1740, 502kg Charolais at £1500, 540kg Charolais at £1760; Trillick producer 494kg Charolais at £1490, 430kg Charolais at £1390; Derrylin producer 814kg Limousin at £2230, 760kg Charolais at £2110, 768kg Charolais at £2150, 594kg Limousin at £2210, 680kg Limousin at £1790, 466kg Charolais at £1560, 436kg Charolais at £1500, 446kg Charolais at £1480; Derrygonnelly producer 680kg Friesian at £1460, 590kg Friesian at £1320, 622kg Friesian at £1280; Macken producer 504kg Limousin at £1560, 510kg Aberdeen Angus at £1480, 516kg Charolais at £1570, 492kg Limousin at £1560, 508kg Limousin at £1620; Belleek producer 442kg Limousin at £1420, 494kg Limousin at £1450, 470kg Limousin at £1570, 480kg Charolais at £1670; Kesh producer 542kg Simmental at £1400, 378kg Charolais at £1170, 402kg Simmental at £190, 440kg Charolais at £1250; Dromintee producer 508kg Charolais at £1640, 512kg Limousin at £1560; Ballinamallard producer 514kg Charolais at £1660, 522kg Charolais at £1620, 468kg Charolais at £1480, 480kg Charolais at £1500; Fivemiletown producer 404kg Limousin at £1360, 378kg Charolais at £1260, 314kg Limousin at £1030, 528kg Charolais at £1660, 482kg Hereford at £1540, 474kg Hereford at £1230; Belleek producer 452kg Charolais at £1600, 490kg Charolais at £1580, 480kg Limousin at £1660; Newtownbutler producer 442kg Fleckvieh at £1050, 484kg Aberdeen Angus at £1120, 494kg Hereford at £1260; Lack producer 466kg Aberdeen Angus at £1480; Culkey proucer 454kg Charolais at £1450; Rosslea producer 494kg Aberdeen Angus at £1440, 586kg Aberdeen Angus at £1440; Enniskillen producer 850kg Hereford bull at £2040 and Macken producer 650kg Limousin at £1880.

Enniskillen Mart

Weanlings

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £750 to £1460 paid for a 406kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £650 to £1150 for a 344kg Limousin.

Ruling prices

Derrygonnelly producer 406kg Charolais steer at £1460, Limousin heifer at £1150, 337kg Charolais steer at £1190, 383kg Charolais heifer at £1150; Kinawley producer 291kg Charolais heifer at £930, 258kg Charolais heifer at £910; Belleek producer 405kg Charolais steer at £1370, 435kg Hereford steer at £1190, 450kg Hereford steer at £1130, 400kg Charolais heifer at £1210, 357kg Simmental heifer at £980, 320kg Simmental bull at £900; Garrison producer 302kg Charolais heifer at £980, 291kg Charolais heifer at £900, 309kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £890, 307kg Charolais heifer at £930; Belcoo producer 310kg Charolais steer at £1030, 327kg Charolais heifer at £1030, 347kg Charolais steer at £1200, 312kg Charolais steer at £1050; Newtownbutler producer 342kg Charolais bull at £1280, 318kg Charolais bull at £1150, 348kg Charolais bull at £1270, 271kg Charolais bull at £1010, 349kg Charolais bull at £1270; Letterbreen producer 345kg Charolais bull at £1170, 357kg Charolais bull at £1250, 333kg Saler heifer at £910; Enniskillen producer 397kg Charolais steer at £1320, 378kg Charolais steer at £1300, 395kg Charolais heifer at £1150, 426kg Charolais steer at £1410, 322kg Charolais steer at £1410, 322kg Charolais heifer at £1060, 346kg Charolais steer at £1250, 352kg Charolais steer at £1270, 348kg Charolais heifer at £990; Lisbellaw producer 360kg Charolais heifer at £1090, 331kg Charolais steer at £1340; Belcoo producer 354kg Charolais heifer at £1160, 305kg Charolais steer at £1200, 400kg Charolais steer at £1380, 332kg Charolais steer at £1200, 258kg Charolais heifer at £910; Kesh producer 340kg Charolais heifer at £910, 311kg Charolais bull at £1180, 279kg Charolais heifer at £1000, 420kg Charolais bull at £1390; Irvinestown producer 213kg Charolais heifer at £700, 236kg Charolais bull at £840, 279kg Charolais bull at £940 and Garrison producer 405kg Simmental heifer at £1050, 395kg Charolais heifer at £1060, 380kg Charolais steer at £1300, 440kg Charolais heifer at £1130, 301kg Limousin heifer at £910.

Calves

January born Belgian Blue bull at £390, Aberdeen Angus bull at £330, Belgian Blue bull at £260, Belgian Blue heifer at £390, February born Belgian Blue bull at £360, Aberdeen Angus bull at £235, Hereford bull at £310, Hereford bull at £255, Belgian Blue heifer at £400, Belgian Blue heifer at £330, Hereford heifer at £230, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £230, Belgian Blue heifer at £210; March born Aberdeen Angus bull at £215, Aberdeen Angus bull at £285, Aberdeen Angus bull at £215, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £170, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £130, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £195, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £100 and older calves to at £590 for a January born Charolais bull, and heifer calves to at £440 for a Hereford born in November.

Suckler cows

2021 Shorthorn cow with 10 month heifer calf at £2140, 2018 Limousin cow with February Limousin bull at £1800, 2022 Charolais near note to Limousin bull at £1730, 2022 Charolais neat note to Limousin bull at £1700, 2022 Limousin heifer near note to Limousin bull at £1620 and 2014 Charolais cow with Charolais bull at £1390.

Heifers

Forward lots sold to 300ppk paid for a 700kg Charolais at £2100.

Medium weights to 327ppk paid for a 416kg Charolais at £1360.

Magheraveely producer Charolais 700kg at £2100, Charolais 680kg at £1910, Charolais 640kg at £1810; Ballinamallard producer Charolais 770kg at £2000; Kinawley producer Charolais 570kg at £1680, Charolais 560kg at £1630; Derrylin producer Charolais 530kg at £1580, Charolais 484kg at £1450, Charolais 440kg at £1400; Omagh producer Charolais 530kg at £1520, Charolais 530kg at £1540; Newtownbutler producer Charolais 490kg at £1440; Culkey produce Charolais 466kg at £1400 and Belleek producer Charolais 430kg at £1420, Charolais 448kg at £1370, Charolais 416kg at £1360.

Fat cows