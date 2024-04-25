Good entry of cattle at Lisnaskea Mart, steers selling to £1900 for a 745kg Charolais

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This week steers sold to £1900 for a 745kg Charolais (£259) a 445kg Simmental sold to £1300 (£292) a 370kg Charolais sold to £1240 (£335) a 330kg Charolais made £1210 (£367) with a 340kg Simmental to £1200 (£353).

Weanling heifers

Sold to £1180 for a 490kg Aberdeen Angus (£241) a 500kg Hereford sold to £1150 with a 420kg Charolais to £1140 (£271) and a 310kg Charolais to £1020 (£329).

Farming Life livestock markets

Suckler outfits sold to £1480.

Leading prices

Steers and weanling steers and bulls

Newtownbutler producer 740kg Charolais to £1900 (£257) Lisnaskea producer 445kg Simmental to £1300 (£292) 340kg Simmental to £1200 (£353) and 330kg Charolais to £890. Lisnaskea producer 370kg Charolais to £1240 (£335) 330kg Charolais to £1210 (£367) 355kg Charolais to £1100 (£310) 310kg Limousin to £1070 (£345) and 290kg Charolais to £950 (£328) Newtownbutler producer 520kg Charolais to £1240, 480kg Charolais to £1100, 410kg Charolais to £1000 and 450kg Hereford to £930. Lisnaskea producer 500kg Belgian Blue to £1180, 545kg Aberdeen Angus to £1050, 510kg Aberdeen Angus to £1030, 450kg Belgian Blue to £970 and 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £950. Lisnaskea producer 330kg Limousin to £1170 (£355) Maguiresbridge producer 390kg Limousin to £1130 (£290) Lisnaskea producer 330kg Charolais to £1120 (£339) 345kg Charolais to £1090 (£316) 360kg Belgian Blue to £1070 (£297) and 325kg Belgian Blue to £800. Fivemiletown producer 440kg Limousin to £1200. Derrylin producer 430kg Charolais to £1180, 330kg Charolais to £840 and 310kg Charolais to £840. Derrylin producer 330kg Charolais to £1130 (£342). Derrylin producer 410kg Charolais to £1110. Newtownbutler producer 335kg Charolais to £1100 (£328) Tempo producer 315kg Charolais to £1020 (£324) and 425kg Aberdeen Angus to £940. Derrylin producer 290kg Charolais to £970 and 340kg Hereford to £900. Florencecourt producer 310kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £960 (£310) and 310kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £950 (£306) Newtownbutler producer 305kg Charolais to £920 (£302) Kinawley producer 400kg Simmental to £920 and 390kg Shorthorn to £790. Derrygonnelly producer 280kg Charolais to £910 (£325) and 330kg Charolais to £900. Lisnaskea producer 255kg Charolais to £850 (£333).

Suckler outfits

Derrygonnelly producer £1480 for Charolais cow with Limousin bull calf and £1480 for Shorthorn cow with Limousin bull calf.

Weanling heifers

Tempo producer 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1180 (£241) and 420kg Charolais to £1140 (£271) Magheraveely producer 500kg Hereford to £1150 and 290kg Hereford to £560. Lisnaskea producer 360kg Charolais to £1040 (£289) 310kg Charolais to £1020 (£329) 345kg Charolais to £1010 (£292) 310kg Charolais to £950 (£306) and 290kg Charolais to £900 (£310) Lisnaskea producer 350kg Charolais to £1010 and 380kg Charolais to £1000. Newtownbutler producer 310kg Charolais to £970 (£313) Rosslea producer 355kg Charolais to £880, 365kg Charolais to £760, 330kg Hereford to £730 and 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £670. Lisnaskea producer 355kg Simmental to £880 and 355kg Limousin to £780. Kinawley producer 425kg Shorthorn to £840 and 440kg Shorthorn to £820. Macken producer 450kg Hereford to £840 and 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £770. Tempo producer 365kg Charolais to £800, 305kg Charolais to £800, and 325kg Charolais to £780. Florencecourt producer 250kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £750 (£300) Newtownbutler producer 400kg Hereford to £720.Tempo producer 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £700. Florencecourt producer 250kg Aberdeen Angus to £670. Derrylin producer 280kg Hereford to £640.