Good entry of cattle at Newtownstewart Mart, bullocks selling to £1710

A good entry of cattle saw bullocks selling to £1710 and £1065 over £1.

Heifers selling to £1580 and £1020 over £1 while cows sold to £1115 and £188 per 100kgs.

Bullock and bull prices: R Scott Newtownstewart 645kgs £1710, 625kgs £1660, 615kgs £1590, 600kgs £1550. R P Chambers Strabane 565kgs £1510 and £1430; 555kgs £1485, 525kgs £1470, 530kgs £1460, 520kgs £1425, 490kgs £1380 and £1370, 505kgs £1365, 560kgs £1250, 570kgs £1140. J O'Donnell Omagh 585kgs £1500, 530kgs £1370; R H Kee Douglas Bridge 655kgs £1480, 560kgs £1110, 530kgs £1090 and £1010, 515kgs £1015, 475kgs £1000; A Armstrong Dromore 510kgs £1400, 555kgs £1325; S Gallen Castlederg 620kgs £1385, 650kgs £1385, 615kgs £1230 and £1120. M Marlow Omagh 530kgs £1360, 480kgs £1340, 520kgs £1300. D McKinley Newtownstewart 515kgs £1320, 465kgs £1240, 485kgs £1235, 505kgs £1155. P Gormley Donemana 440kgs £1180.

Other bullocks sold from £690 up.

Livestock Markets

Heifer prices: R P Chambers Strabane 560kgs £1580, 605kgs £1560, 555kgs £1440, 535kgs £1405, 490kgs £1180, 500kgs £1100; B Blee Donemana 625kgs £1470, 635kgs £1445, 610kgs £1410. A Armstrong Dromore 525kgs £1255, 540kgs £1250; MG Dooher Strabane 730kgs £1240; R Buchanan Donemana 490kgs £1210, 500kgs £1200 510kgs £1140 and B McKay Sion Mills 505kgs £1125, 465kgs £1115 and £1090, 435kgs £1030.

Other heifers sold from £840 up.

Another full yard of sheep once again sold to a complete clearance with lambs selling to £128.50 and ewes to £111.

Prices: David McIlwaine 25kgs £128.50; Kitty Davis 27kgs £127.50; Shelby Caldwell 25kgs £126; 26kgs £120; I Lecky 26kgs £126; M P Conway 29.50kgs £123; J R Hemphill 26kgs £123; 24.50kgs £112.50; G Lecky 25.50kgs £121.50 23.50kgs £115.50; R Allison 25.50kgs £121 and £120.50; John Johnston 25.50kgs £121; R Scott 23.50kgs £120.50; K McNamee 24kgs £118.50; 23kgs £115.50; J P Doherty 24.50kgs £118; D Lecky 24.50kgs £118; S Smyth 24kgs £117.50; W T Stronge 23.50kgs £117.50; 22.50kgs £109.50; A J Beattie 24.50kgs £115.50, 22kgs £103; W Elkin 23.50kgs £115.50; J C Saunderson 24.50kgs £115; C Armstrong 23.50kgs £112; 24kgs £109; S Dennison 23kgs £111.50; T Byrne 23kgs £110; D McAskie 24kgs £110; W D Millar 22.50kgs £105.50; 20.50kgs £100; W Ballantyne 24kgs £101 and J Irwin 21kgs £100.

Lighter lambs sold from £82.

Fat ewes sold to a top of £111 for 8 ewes.