Good entry of cattle at Newtownstewart Mart, bullocks selling to £2175
Fat cows selling to £2040 and 257ppk.
Heifers selling to £1450.
Bullock and bull prices: M Hollywood Drumlea 950kgs £2175; D McKinley Newtownstewart 600kgs £1460, 585kgs £1445, 490kgs £1300, 535kgs £1300, 525kgs £1300; R Buchanan Donemana 475kgs £1360, 515kgs £1225; D McFarland Omagh 370kgs £1330 (359ppk) 335kgs £1190 (355ppk) P J Gallagher Strabane 370kgs £955, £950 and £940, 335kgs £955 and £910; 315kgs £885. S Boyd Strabane 330kgs £890, 305kgs £870.
Other bullocks sold from £500 up.
Heifer prices: R J Thompson Castlederg 540kgs £1450 and £1330, 525kgs £1300; S Hemphill Castlederg 530kgs £1410, 495kgs £1280 and £1225; A local farmer 545kgs £1390, 500kgs £1355, 480kgs £1290, 525kgs £1265, 490kgs £1225; David E McCaffrey Drumquin 485kgs £1375; P Conway Newtownstewart 555kgs £1375, 500kgs £1215; a Strabane farmer 500kgs £1370 and £1330, 580kgs £1360, 525kgs £1335; D Hunter Droit 535kgs £1280, 480kgs £1090 and P J Gallagher Strabane 345kgs £885.
Other heifers sold from £570 up.
Fat cows: R O'Neill Strabane 795kgs £2040 (257ppk); R Matthewson Dunbunraver 785kgs £240; Jas Quinn Donemana 700kgs £178, 600kgs £156 and B Cooper Castlederg 660kgs £162.
Friesian cows sold from £107 to £156.
A good supply of sheep on offer sold to 100% clearance.
Report: J Leitch 23kgs £135; D McAskie 28kgs £135.50; 21kgs £114.50; R J McAskie 29.50kgs £134; 25kgs £130; a local farmer 26kgs £134; 24.50kgs £130; W S Buchanan 26kgs £134; 25.50kgs £134; S Allison 25kgs £132.50; D Dunbar 25.50kgs £132; G McCrea 25kgs £132; T Stronge 23kgs £130; P Nethery 25kgs £130; K McNamee 24kgs £129; S Caldwell 25kgs £129; 23.50kgs £113; W H Cather 24kgs £126.50; S Dennison 24kgs £125; 22kgs £110; A Blaney 22.50kgs £124.50; D Clarke 23.50kgs £124.50; 22.50kgs £118; Jas Hamilton 24kgs £124; W D Millar 22.50kgs £124; W Elkin 22.50kgs £113 and J R Rea 21kgs £109.
Other lambs sold from £74 up.
Fat ewes and rams: D McAskie £148; G McCrea £130; J Leitch £129; S Allison £125; W Elkin £120 and a local farmer £110.
Other ewes sold from £44 up.