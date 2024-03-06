Good entry of cattle at Saintfield Mart, fat cattle selling to £1922 for 890kg
More cattle required to meet demands.
Fat cattle: Sold to £1922 for a 890kg Aberdeen Angus bull, £216 per 100kg.
Cows sold to £1755 for a 650kg Limousin, £270 per 100kg
Leading prices: Ballygowan producer Aberdeen Angus bull 890kg £216 £1922, Ballynahinch producer Limousin cows 650kg £270 £1755, 660kg £260 £1716, Belfast producer Limousin bull 720kg £236 £1699, Castlewellan producer Shorthorn cow 840kg £192 £1612, Hillsborough producer Aberdeen Angus bullock 590kg £255 £1504, Speckled Park cow 650kg £225 £1462, Hillsborough producer Aberdeen Angus heifers 670kg £230 £1541, 590kg £244 £1439, 590kg £237 £1398, Lisburn producer Limousin cows 540kg £260 £1404, 540kg £256 £1382, 530kg £250 £1325, Carryduff producer Friesian cows 780kg £144 £1123, 700kg £151 £1057, Comber producer Friesian cow 770kg £138 £1062, Newtownards producer Friesian cows 730kg £141 £1029, 690kg £142 £979 and Comber producer Friesian cows 750kg £133 £997, 680kg £140 £952.
Bullocks: Sold to a super trade of £2000 for a 750kg Limousin and £1930 for a 660kg Charolais (295ppk).
Leading prices: Monlough producer Limousins 750kg £2000, 710kg £1900, 720kg £1900, 710kg £1850, 730kg £1800, 670kg £1780, Downpatrick producer Charolais 660kg £1930, Limousins 650kg £1820, 600kg £1740, Killyleagh producer Charolais/Aberdeen Angus 580kg £1700, 610kg £1690, 600kg £1680, 630kg £1670, 550kg £1630, 540kg £1560, 520kg £1520, 560kg £1500, 560kg £1460, 570kg £1450, Downpatrick Charolais 530kg £1500, 550kg £1500, 470kg £1470, 440kg £1430, 450kg £1400, Newry producer Limousin/Charolais 500kg £1490, 500kg £1470, 470kg £1450, 460kg £1420, 460kg £1400, Dromore producer Charolais 460kg £1470, 430kg £1360, Ballygowan producer Aberdeen Angus 500kg £1450, 520kg £1430, 500kg £1390, 470kg £1360, Dromara producer Charolais 430kg £1400, 450kg £1400, 380kg £1290 and Moira producer Charolais/Limousins 430kg £1360, 450kg £1330, 460kg £1330, 400kg £1300.
Heifers: Sold to £1490 for a 510kg Limousin (293ppk).
Leading prices: Dromore producer Limousins 510kg £1490, 470kg £1420, Belfast producer Aberdeen Angus 570kg £1460, 470kg £1300, 500kg £1300, 460kg £1290, 450kg £1270, 450kg £1240, 450kg £1190, 430kg £1180, Downpatrick producer Charolais 500kg £1440, 450kg £1280, 420kg £1200, Comber producer Limousins 470kg £1320, 470kg £1300, 480kg £1300, 440kg £1280, 450kg £1260, 430kg £1230, Lisburn producer Belgian Blue 430kg £1300, Downpatrick producer Limousin/Aberdeen Angus 470kg £1300, 490kg £1300, 460kg £1220, 430kg £1200 and Killyleagh producer Charolais 400kg £1180, 400kg £1150, 330kg £1070, 300kg £1070.
Suckled calves: Sold to an excellent trade of £1560 for a 420kg Charolais bullock calf (371ppk), a heifer calf from the same pen sold for £1280 for a 370kg Limousin (346ppk).
Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Charolais bullocks 420kg £1560, 400kg £1500, 400kg £1450, 400kg £1440, 380kg £1280, 340kg £1260, 330kg £1220, Limousin heifers 370kg £1280, 350kg £1200, Moira producer Limousin bullocks 450kg £1480, 400kg £1440, 370kg £1340 and Dromore producer Limousin bullocks 450kg £1410, 400kg £1390, 420kg £1370, 390kg £1340, Limousin heifers 330kg £1180, 300kg £1140.
Dropped calves: Sold to £390 for a Belgian Blue bull and £360 for a Limousin heifer.