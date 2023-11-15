Good entry of cattle at Saintfield Mart, fat cattle selling to £2070 for a 870kg Hereford bullock
Fat cattle: Sold to £2070 for a 870kg Hereford bullock, £238 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Ballygowan producer Hereford bullock 870kg £238 £2070, Crossgar producer bullocks Aberdeen Angus 760kg £220 £1672, Friesians 700kg £209 £1463, 620kg £226 £1401, Hillsborough producer Hereford heifer 680kg £218 £1526, Crossgar producer Charolais cow 680kg £208 £1414, Dromara producer Limousin cow 750kg £182 £1365, Ballynahinch producer Shorthorn cow 650kg £206 £1339, Hillsborough producer Hereford cows 780kg £167 £1302, 720kg £178 £1281, Downpatrick producer Friesian cows 830kg £153 £1269, 700kg £164 £1148, 760kg £140 £1064, Ballynahinch producer Friesian bullocks 660kg £186 £1227, 580kg £210 £1218, 540kg £220 £1188, 620kg £188 £1165, Crossgar producer Friesian cows 820kg £138 £1123, 760kg £140 £1064, 710kg £136 £965, Downpatrick producer Friesian cows 720kg £144 £1036, 720kg £143 £1029, 600kg £154 £924 and Ballynahinch producer Friesian cows 640kg £172 £1100, 630kg £146 £919, 640kg £140 £896.
Bullocks: Sold to £1740 for a 700kg Simmental (250ppk).
Leading prices: Comber producer Simmentals 700kg £1740, 570kg £1490, Castlewellan producer Limousins 590kg £1600, 540kg £1520, Killinchy producer Charolais 590kg £1500, 530kg £1490, 500kg £1300, 490kg £1260, 460kg £1150, Crumlin producer Charolais 590kg £1500, 550kg £1460, 490kg £1400, 450kg £1390, 450kg £1300, Dromara producer Limousins 590kg £1480, 560kg £1400, 490kg £1300, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 470kg £1470, 420kg £1330, Ballygowan producer Aberdeen Angus 520kg £1430, 530kg £1400, 500kg £1370, 520kg £1440, Dromara producer Charolais 420kg £1400, 430kg £1400, 400kg £1290. Dromore producer Charolais 430kg £1360, 450kg £1330, 460kg £1330, 410kg £1270.
Heifers: Sold to £1350 for a 480kg Simmental (282ppk)
Leading prices: Ballygowan producer Simmentals 480kg £1350, 450kg £1245, Kircubbin producer Limousins 470kg £1330, 450kg £1280, 470kg £1280, Downpatrick producer Charolais 460kg £1250, 440kg £1230, Comber producer Limousins 460kg £1240, 440kg £1190, 440kg £1170, Downpatrick producer Simmentals 450kg £1260, 440kg £1230, 450kg £1220, 430kg £1140, 400kg £1080, 400kg £1050 and Lisburn producer Charolais 550kg £1160, 500kg £1140, 500kg £1100, 450kg £1040, 440kg £1000, 420kg £990, 350kg £970.
Suckled calves: Sold to £1260 for a 390kg Limousin bullock calf (324ppk).
Leading prices: Lisburn producer Limousin bullocks 390kg £1260, 380kg £1210, 380kg £1190, 380kg £1180, 350kg £1130, Limousin heifers 370kg £1090, 320kg £1000, Saintfield producer Charolais bulls 390kg £1210, 380kg £1190, 380kg £1160, 330kg £1060, 300kg £920, Crossgar producer Simmental/Limousin bulls 410kg £1200, 390kg £1140, 390kg £1120, 360kg £1060, 330kg £990, Simmental heifers 350kg £970, 330kg £950.
Dropped calves: Sold to £460 for a Belgian Blue bull and £340 for a Limousin heifer.