Good entry of cattle at Saintfield Mart, fats selling to £1965 for a 750kg
Fat cattle: Sold to £1965 for a 750kg Shorthorn heifer, £262 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Shorthorn heifer 750kg £262 £1965, Aberdeen Angus bullock 680kg £250 £1700, Downpatrick producer Limousin cow 720kg £256 £1843, Killyleagh producer Limousin heifer 650kg £279 £1814, Loughinisland producer Charolais cows 850kg £209 £1777, 840kg £208 £1747, Saintfield producer Limousin cow 700kg £242 £1695, Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus cow 850kg £193 £1640, Comber producer Hereford bullocks 710kg £230 £1633, 640kg £253 £1620, 680kg £235 £1598, 710kg £224 £1590, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus cow 820kg £198 £1623, Ballyhalbert producer Limousin cows 750kg £214 £1605, 690kg £222 £1531, Hillsborough producer Limousin cow 720kg £220 £1584, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus heifer 710kg £222 £1577, Crossgar producer Simmental cow 760kg £196 £1490, Downpatrick producer Limousin cows 720kg £205 £1476, 670kg £218 £1460, Aberdeen Angus cow 770kg £188 £1447, Ballynahinch prodiucer Hereford cow 860kg £171 £1470, Ballygowan producer Hereford cow 790kg £183 £1445, Castlereagh producer Friesian bullock 710kg £194 £1377, Castlereagh producer Friesian bullocks 660kg £205 £1353, 610kg £220 £1342, 620kg £204 £1264, Crossgar producer Friesian heifer 620kg £204 £1265, Friesian cows 760kg £149 £1132, 740kg £129 £1028, Ballygowan producer Friesian cow 690kg £150 £1035, Portaferry producer Friesian cows 710kg £132 £937, 730kg £127 £927 and Saintfield producer Friesian cow 610kg £150 £915.
Bullocks: Sold to £1540 for a 550kg Limousin.
Leading prices: Comber producer Limousins 550kg £1540, 460kg £1500, 480kg £1500, 500kg £1470, 430kg £1450, 460kg £1420, 450kg £1400, Dromore producer Charolais 500kg £1500, 410kg £1480, 440kg £1420, 440kg £1400, 400kg £1310, Kilkeel producer Charolais 520kg £1480, 530kg £1460, 490kg £1450, 490kg £1420, 400kg £1410, Killyleagh producer Charolais/Aberdeen Angus 550kg £1480, 550kg £1450, 550kg £1400, 500kg £1380, 530kg £1380, 500kg £1310, Lisburn producer Charolais 460kg £1470, 470kg £1460, 490kg £1440, 450kg £1390, 400kg £1260.Heifers: Sold to £1420 for a 590kg Aberdeen Angus.
Leading prices: Crossgar producer Aberdeen Angus 590kg £1420, 520kg £1310, 480kg £1280, 470kg £1270, Crossgar producer Aberdeen Angus 470kg £1330, 450kg £1300, 400kg £1280, 450kg £1260, Downpatrick producer Limousins 490kg £1390, 450kg £1250, Ballynahinch producer Limousins 460kg £1140, 470kg £1140, 440kg £1130, 470kg £1130, 400kg £1000, 390kg £990, Downpatrick producer Limousins 440kg £1110, 400kg £1050, Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus 470kg £1110, 450kg £1100, 420kg £1090, 400kg £1080 and Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus 450kg £1110.
Suckled calves: Sold to £1540 for a 500kg Limousin bullock calf.
Leading prices: Dromara producer Limousin bullocks 500kg £1540, 350kg £1240, 380kg £1240, Simmental heifer 550kg £1420, Ballynahinch producer Charolais bullocks 470kg £1530, 470kg £1510, 450kg £1500, 430kg £1400, 400kg £1340, 400kg £1280, Downpatrick producer Charolais/Limousin heifers 390kg £1440, 400kg £1280, 400kg £1270, 370kg £1210, Newry producer Charolais bullocks 400kg £1440, 440kg £1350, 350kg £1270, Moira producer Limousin bullocks 350kg £1430, 360kg £1350, 330kg £1330, 350kg £1330, 330kg £1300, 300kg £1160, Killyleagh producer Limousin bullocks 380kg £1260, 360kg £1220, 360kg £1200, Comber producer Limousin bulls 380kg £1230, 340kg £1120, Limousin heifers 370kg £1090, 310kg £960, Ballynahinch producer Limousin bulls 400kg £1230, 420kg £1210, 430kg £1210, 340kg £1170, 390kg £1160, 360kg £1150, 300kg £990 and Newtownards producer Aberdeen Angus bulls 390kg £1160, 360kg £1080, 350kg £1060, 330kg £1040, 320kg £980.
Dropped calves: Sold to £350 for a Limousin heifer.