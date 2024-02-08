Good entry of dairy stock at Kilrea Mart, a top price of £2240 paid for a calved heifer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All types of calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Dropped calves

Kilrea Mart

Bull calves

Armoy farmer, Limousin £810, Aberdeen Angus £550, £545, Fleckvieh £370; Garvagh farmer, Fleckvieh £690; Garvagh farmer, Hereford £655, Belgian Blue £635, Holstein £400, Hereford £360; Claudy farmer, Fleckvieh £640, £550, £515, Aberdeen Angus £500; Aghadowey farmer, Belgian Blue £630, £610, Friesian £435, £395, £330, £300, £245; Magherafelt farmer, Belgian Blue £580, Swedish Red £420, Norwegian Red £420, £330, Friesian £300, Norwegian Red £250, Friesian £250; Newbuildings farmer, Aberdeen Angus £535, Hereford £340; Aghadowey farmer, Belgian Blue £525, Hereford £475, £460, £420, Aberdeen Angus £230, Holstein £220; Cookstown farmer, Charolais £515, £465; Bushmills farmer, Hereford £490, £440; Rasharkin farmer, Charolais £480, Aberdeen Angus £385; Ballymoney farmer, Aberdeen Angus £450, Fleckvieh £335, Aberdeen Angus £320; Armoy farmer, Aberdeen Angus £420, Hereford £330, £325; Bendooragh farmer, Hereford £420, Belgian Blue £350, £235; Coleraine farmer, Friesian £410, £260, £250; Claudy farmer, Belgian Blue £400, £310; Limavady farmer, Aberdeen Angus £380, Belgian Blue £350, Aberdeen Angus £305; Ballymena farmer, Simmental £365, £310, £260; Bushmills farmer, Aberdeen Angus £365; Cookstown farmer, Limousin £365, £360, £345, £315; Dungiven farmer, Belgian Blue £350, Aberdeen Angus £290, Limousin £290, Belgian Blue £270; Nutt's Corner, Aberdeen Angus £340, Hereford £305, Aberdeen Angus £280, £250, £240; Ballymoney farmer, Belgian Blue £310, £275; Portstewart farmer, Saler £310; Ballymoney farmer, Hereford £295; Ballymena farmer, Belgian Blue £285, £270; Swatragh farmer, Holstein £285; Macosquin farmer, Simmental £280, £270; Bendooragh farmer, Belgian Blue £270, Fleckvieh £200; Ballymoney farmer, Aberdeen Angus £255; Culnady farmer, Aberdeen Angus £255; Ballymena farmer, Aberdeen Angus £245 and Rasharkin farmer, Fleckvieh £240, £235; Garvagh farmer, Holstein £235.

Heifer calves

Garvagh farmer, Charolais £745; Garvagh farmer, Belgian Blue £650, Blonde d'Aquitaine £640, Limousin £580, Hereford £500; Cookstown farmer, Limousin £515, Charolais £365; Rasharkin farmer, Belgian Blue £465, Charolais £435, Belgian Blue £400, £315, £275; Aghadowey farmer, Belgian Blue £410, Hereford £300, Belgian Blue £250; Knockloughrim farmer, Charolais £400; Armoy farmer, Aberdeen Angus £365, Hereford £320, £200; Claudy farmer, Belgian Blue £350, Limousin £220, Aberdeen Angus £220; Bushmills farmer, Hereford £350; Nutt's Corner, Aberdeen Angus £350; Dungiven farmer, Limousin £300, Aberdeen Angus £00, Belgian Blue £290; Macosquin farmer, Simmental £270, £205; Ballymoney farmer, Belgian Blue £265; Limavady farmer, Aberdeen Angus £265, Belgian Blue £255, Aberdeen Angus £250, £220; Ballymena farmer, Simmental £260; Dungiven farmer, Belgian Blue £260, £250, £200; Dunloy farmer, Hereford £260; Ballymena farmer, Simmental £240; Garvagh farmer, Aberdeen Angus £230; Bendooragh farmer, Fleckvieh £225, Belgian Blue £220; Cookstown farmer, Limousin £210 and Ballymoney farmer, Hereford £200.

Friesian calves

Super trade.

More required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £220.

Good demand for thick types.

Young Friesian calves needed.

Weanlings/suckler calves (70)

A great entry of weanlings met an outstanding trade for all types on offer, both for Continental beef bred types, Friesian cross types and Friesian and Holstein lumps.

Weanlings to top of £1235 and 390 ppk.

More required to satisfy demand.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A super entry of 1050 fat lambs and ewes on Monday 5th February met a stronger trade this week with quality lambs in good demand.

Lambs to £5.89 per kg and to top of £155.

Fat ewes to £164.

Lambs

Cullybackey farmer, 22k £129.50 (589); Ballymoney farmer, 21.5k £122 (567); Coleraine farmer, 27.5k £155 (564); Mosside farmer, 22.5k £126.50 (562), 23k £126.50 (550); Ballymoney farmer, 22.5k £126 (560); Coleraine farmer, 23k £128 (557); Toome farmer, 21k £116.50 (555); Larne farmer, 23k £127 (552); Garvagh farmer, 23.5k £129 (549), 23k £119 (541); Limavady farmer, 24k £131.50 (548); Moneymore farmer, 24k £131.50 (548); Coleraine farmer, 19k £104 (548), 27k £146 (541); Ringsend farmer, 22.5k £123 (547); Tobermore farmer, 23.5k £128.50 (547); Randalstown farmer, 18k £120 (546); Ballykelly farmer, 22k £120 (546); Aghadowey farmer, 24k £130.50 (544); Crumlin farmer, 23k £125 (544); Draperstown farmer, 23k £125 (544); Rasharkin farmer, 24.5k £133 (543); Ballymoney farmer, 25k £135 (540); Ballymoney farmer, 24k £129.50 (540); Ballymoney farmer, 21.5k £116 (540);

Kilrea farmer, 23.5k £126.50 (538); Greyabbey farmer, 24k £129 (538) and Portrush farmer, 22.5k £121 (538).

Fat ewes on offer met a super trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Good entry of ewes to £164.

More ewes needed.

A good entry of 50 dairy on Tuesday 6th February to a top price of £2240 for a calved heifer.

Lots of buyers in attendance looking all types of dairy stock.

Moneymore farmer, calved heifers to £2240, £2180; Coleraine farmer, calved heifers to £2220, £2040; Portglenone farmer, second calver to £1760 and Strabane farmer, batch of bulling heifers to £1000, £980.

More stock required weekly.

A super entry of 420 fat cows, sucklers and store cattle on Wednesday 7th February at Kilrea met an outstanding trade with all types of stock in demand.

Steers to £1850, heifers to £1890 and fat cows and bulls to £2150.

Fat cows: 110 on offer, sharp trade.

Garvagh farmer, 700k Aberdeen Angus £1830 (261); Tyrone farmer, 620k Limousin £1590 (257), 700k £1500 (214); Antrim farmer, 720k Limousin £1840 (256); Magherafelt farmer, 550k Belgian Blue £1400 (255), 580k £1470 (253); Claudy farmer, 800k Simmental £2030 (254), 670k £1520 (227); Rasharkin farmer, 580k Fleckvieh £1430 (247), 600k £1470 (245); Coleraine farmer, 550k Fleckvieh £1340 (244); Garvagh farmer, 860k Limousin £2070 (241); Antrim farmer, 740k Belgian Blue £1710 (231); Garvagh farmer, 570k Friesian £1230 (216); Ballymoney farmer, 500k Norwegian Red £1050 (210), 510k Simmental £920 (180); Bellaghy farmer, 800k Aberdeen Angus £1650 (206); Glarryford farmer, 680k Fleckvieh £1370 (202), 760k £1520 (200), 730k £1340 (184); Ballymena farmer, 840k Hereford £1640 (195) and Ballymoney farmer, 620k Fleckvieh £1170 (189).

Suckler

Garvagh farmer, Limousin bull to £3000.

All types of suckler stock required.

Heifers

Ballymoney farmer, 550k Belgian Blue £1770 (322); Coleraine farmer, 450k Limousin £1440 (320), 560k Saler £1770 (316), 500k Limousin £1580 (316), 510k £1590 (312), 440k £1370 (311), 450k £1390 (309), 480k £1480 (308); Bushmills farmer, 600k Charolais £1890 (315), 510k £1600 (314), 420k £1280 (305); Dunloy farmer, 530k Charolais £1620 (306), 550k £1670 (304), 530k £1560 (294); Kells farmer, 430k Limousin £1310 (305), 420k £1220 (291); Macosquin farmer, 520k Limousin £1580 (304), 500k £1460 (292), 470k £1360 (289); Rasharkin farmer, 620k Limousin £1880 (303); Garvagh farmer, 460k Limousin £1380 (300), 510k Charolais £1530 (300), 460k £1350 (294), 540k £1560 (289); Dunloy farmer, 560k Charolais £1630 (291), 570k £1650 (290); Rasharkin farmer, 500k Limousin £1400 (280), 530k £1460 (276); Glarryford farmer, 490l Simmental £1330 (271) and Randalstown farmer, 490k Limousin £1330 (271).

Steers

Coleraine farmer, 390k Charolais £1290 (331)m 440k £1420 (323), 430k £1390 (316), 470k £1420 (302); Ahoghill farmer, 480k Limousin £1520 (317), 450k £1410 (313), 470k £1450 (309), 410k £1260 (307); Carrickfergus farmer, 350k Limousin £1100 (314), 320k £980 (306), 440k £1340 (305), 480k £1460 (304), 380k £1150 (303); Rasharkin farmer, 440k Limousin £1430 (305), 470k £1390 (296); Portglenone farmer, 390k Charolais £1180 (303), 590k Charolais £1770 (300); Ballymena farmer, 520k Charolais £1570 (302), 500k £1500 (300), 520k £1550 (298); Garvagh farmer, 470k Charolais £1310 (300), 470k £1380 (294); Glarryford farmer, 450k Simmental £1340 (298), 490k £1420 (290); Portglenone farmer, 590k Limousin £1750 (297), 560k £1650 (295); Dunloy farmer, 600k Charolais £1760 (293), 480k £1400 (292), 570k £1660 (291) and Garvagh farmer, 600k Simmental £1750 (292).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.