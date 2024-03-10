Good news for the countryside - A journey of discovery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​My husband and I recently travelled to Italy to attend the International Dairy Show in Cremona with members of Holstein NI. It was great to spend time with other people who have a shared interest.

On the first day, we visited the noted Castleverde Herd, where we enjoyed inspecting exceptional Holsteins. The Lombardy region’s excellent growing conditions were evident as we watched the cows eating an exceptionally dry ration of maize silage, haylage, grass silage, lucerne, soybean and concentrates.

The next day we were given the choice of going to the show, or visiting Milan. Unsurprisingly, my husband chose the show and I opted for Milan. Dropped off at the train station, we purchased our tickets, but had to validate them before boarding the train. Failure to do so could result in a hefty fine.

Following our arrival in Milan there was time to take in the sights and its amazing architecture, or do some shopping in places like the stunning Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II. With smartphones, it has become so much easier to navigate trips like this.

On the third day, everyone attended the show, and we truly appreciated the awesome standard of the cattle being exhibited, with the top prize going to a tremendous cow from Spain. Many enjoyed inspecting the enormous variety of machinery on display as well, and gaining information from the trade stands.

As we left Italy, we were aware of how much had been achieved in just a few days. We had more understanding of farming in a different part of Europe and a greater admiration for the breed we have been involved with for many years. However, the greatest aspects of the trip were the new friendships made and the renewing of old acquaintances.

As I reflected on this trip, I have been reminded of the importance of community and meeting with others. Every person that follows Jesus is called to have a real and living faith and to live each day in a relationship with Him.

Just as in the farming world, whilst there are individual responsibilities, every farm needs a team to help it grow. In church life, we can be so encouraged to learn from the experience of other Christians who encounter similar challenges, or who have different experiences.

The Bible reminds us in Galatians 6 to “bear one another’s burdens.” Be assured that you have not been asked to walk the Christian faith in isolation – it is often the strength of others that gives us the strength we need to keep going. This is one of the benefits of worshipping together with other members of our church family.

To start the Christian journey, we must accept Jesus as our Lord and Saviour. In other words, we have to be ‘validated’, just like our Italian train tickets. Romans 3:23-25 says, “for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, and all are justified freely by his grace through the redemption that came by Christ Jesus. God presented Christ as a sacrifice of atonement, through the shedding of his blood…”

Jesus gave His life so that we can have our sins washed by the blood He shed on the cross for each one of us.

Charlotte Stevenson farms with her husband, Jim and son, James, near Kilkeel in County Down. She is a member of Mourne Presbyterian. Having worked at the Presbyterian Church in Ireland’s Assembly Buildings in Belfast for a number of years. In December 2017, Charlotte retired.