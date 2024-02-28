Good prices for sheep at Downpatrick Mart, hoggets selling to £159 per head
Drop calf and sheep market report for Saturday 24th February 2024 at Downpatrick Mart.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leading prices are as follows.
Hoggets per head: Saintfield farmer 36kg £159. Toye farmer 33kg £156. Ardglass farmer 26kg £153. Ballynoe farmer 29.80kg £150 and 30.10kg £150.
Hoggets per kilo: Ballynahinch farmer 23kg 608.7p, Ballynahinch farmer 24.50kg 595.9p. Loughisland farmer 24.50kg 588.0p. Ardglass farmer 26kg 588p and Dromara farmer 21.30kg 586.9p
Fat ewes per head: Downpatrick farmer £168. Ballynahinch farmer £160. Dromara farmer £155. Lisburn farmer £147 and Ardglass farmer £145.