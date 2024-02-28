News you can trust since 1963
Good prices for sheep at Downpatrick Mart, hoggets selling to £159 per head

Drop calf and sheep market report for Saturday 24th February 2024 at Downpatrick Mart.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 28th Feb 2024, 10:29 GMT
Leading prices are as follows.

Hoggets per head: Saintfield farmer 36kg £159. Toye farmer 33kg £156. Ardglass farmer 26kg £153. Ballynoe farmer 29.80kg £150 and 30.10kg £150.

Hoggets per kilo: Ballynahinch farmer 23kg 608.7p, Ballynahinch farmer 24.50kg 595.9p. Loughisland farmer 24.50kg 588.0p. Ardglass farmer 26kg 588p and Dromara farmer 21.30kg 586.9p

Fat ewes per head: Downpatrick farmer £168. Ballynahinch farmer £160. Dromara farmer £155. Lisburn farmer £147 and Ardglass farmer £145.

