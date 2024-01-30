Good quality beef bred cows selling steadily at Markethill Mart, to price of £1885
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fleshed Friesian cows sold steadily from £140 to £158 for 690k at £1095 from a Dungannon farmer followed by £152 for 630k at £955 from a Dungannon producer.
Second quality Friesians sold from £115 to £130 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £95 to £110 per 100 kilos.
Cull cows
Advertisement
Advertisement
Crossmaglen farmer 816k £1885 £231.00; Mountnorris farmer 634k £1395 £220; Armagh farmer 810k £1765 £218.00; Armagh farmer 730k £1555 £213.00; Banbridge farmer 618k £1315 £213.00; Dromore farmer 792k £1655 £209.00; Armagh farmer 858k £1755 £205.00; Armagh farmer 662k £1305 £197.00; Armagh farmer 744k £1465 £197.00 and Mountnorris farmer 688k £1345 £196.
Friesian cull cows
Dungannon farmer 694k £1095 £158.00; Dungannon farmer 630k £955 £152.00; Dungannon farmer 514k £765 £149.00; Dungannon farmer 700k £1035 £148.00; Kilkeel farmer 610k £895 £147.00; Dungannon Farmer 770k £1125 £146.00; Katesbridge farmer 720k £1045 £145.00; Dungannon farmer 730k £1045 £143.00 and Dungannon farmer 816k £1165 £143.
Calves
200 calves sold in a steady demand with 100% clearance.
Good quality bull calves sold from £250 to £355 for a Belgian Blue followed by £340 for a Belgian Blue.
Second quality bulls from £200 to £240 each.
Good quality heifer calves sold from £250 to £335 for a Belgian Blue followed by £330 for a Charolais.
Plainer heifers sold from £140 to £190 each.
A very good entry of reared calves sold readily.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Males selling from £550 to £765 and heifers sold from £450 to £790 each.
Bull calves
Belgian Blue £355; Belgian Blue £340; Belgian Blue £325; Limousin £320; Charolais £315; Belgian Blue £310; Belgian Blue £305 and Simmental £305.
Heifer calves
Belgian Blue £335; Charolais £330; Belgian Blue £325; Belgian Blue £325; Belgian Blue £320; Belgian Blue £305; Belgian Blue £300 and Belgian Blue £300.