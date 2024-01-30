Good quality beef bred cows selling steadily at Markethill Mart, to price of £1885

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fleshed Friesian cows sold steadily from £140 to £158 for 690k at £1095 from a Dungannon farmer followed by £152 for 630k at £955 from a Dungannon producer.

Second quality Friesians sold from £115 to £130 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £95 to £110 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farming Life livestock markets

Advertisement

Advertisement

Crossmaglen farmer 816k £1885 £231.00; Mountnorris farmer 634k £1395 £220; Armagh farmer 810k £1765 £218.00; Armagh farmer 730k £1555 £213.00; Banbridge farmer 618k £1315 £213.00; Dromore farmer 792k £1655 £209.00; Armagh farmer 858k £1755 £205.00; Armagh farmer 662k £1305 £197.00; Armagh farmer 744k £1465 £197.00 and Mountnorris farmer 688k £1345 £196.

Friesian cull cows

Dungannon farmer 694k £1095 £158.00; Dungannon farmer 630k £955 £152.00; Dungannon farmer 514k £765 £149.00; Dungannon farmer 700k £1035 £148.00; Kilkeel farmer 610k £895 £147.00; Dungannon Farmer 770k £1125 £146.00; Katesbridge farmer 720k £1045 £145.00; Dungannon farmer 730k £1045 £143.00 and Dungannon farmer 816k £1165 £143.

Calves

200 calves sold in a steady demand with 100% clearance.

Good quality bull calves sold from £250 to £355 for a Belgian Blue followed by £340 for a Belgian Blue.

Second quality bulls from £200 to £240 each.

Good quality heifer calves sold from £250 to £335 for a Belgian Blue followed by £330 for a Charolais.

Plainer heifers sold from £140 to £190 each.

A very good entry of reared calves sold readily.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Males selling from £550 to £765 and heifers sold from £450 to £790 each.

Bull calves

Belgian Blue £355; Belgian Blue £340; Belgian Blue £325; Limousin £320; Charolais £315; Belgian Blue £310; Belgian Blue £305 and Simmental £305.

Heifer calves