Good quality beef bred cows sold from £180 to £224 for 780k at £1755 from a Markethill farmer followed by £211 for 740k at £1575 from an Armagh producer.

Cow/heifers sold from £269 for 660k at £1775 from a Poyntzpass producer.

Advertisement

Fleshed Friesian cows sold in a noticeably firmer trade to a top of £192 for 690k at £1335 from a Dungannon farmer.

Livestock Markets

An Armagh farmer received £177 for 790k at £1405.

Main demand for fleshed Friesians from £155 to £175 with a top price of £1705 for 1020k £166 from an Armagh farmer.

Advertisement

Second quality Friesians sold from £125 to £140 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £100 to £120 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Advertisement

Poyntzpass farmer 660k £1775 £269.00; Tandragee farmer 502k £1155 £230.00; Poyntzpass farmer 568k £1295 £228.00; Markethill farmer 784k £1755 £224.00; Armagh farmer 746k £1575 £211.00; Dungannon farmer 736k £1515 £206.00; Aughnaskeagh farmer 700k £1375 £196.00 and Kilkeel farmer 764k £1475 £193.

Friesian cull cows

Advertisement

Dungannon farmer 696k £1335 £192.00; Armagh farmer 794k £1405 £177.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 772k £1325 £172.00; Dungannon farmer 720k £1235 £172.00; Armagh farmer 652k £1115 £171.00; Newry farmer 682k £1145 £168.00; Armagh farmer 1026k £1705 £166.00; Dungannon farmer 734k £1215 £166.00 and Kilkeel farmer 770k £1265 £164.

Calves

Advertisement

130 calves sold in an excellent demand.

Good quality strong bull calves from £350 to £450 for a Limousin followed by £440 for a Limousin.

Advertisement

Younger bulls sold from £200 to £250 a Charolais.

Good quality heifer calves sold from £240 to £370 paid for a blue followed by £360 for a blue.

Advertisement

Younger heifers sold from £140 to £210.

Bull calves

Advertisement

Limousin £450; Limousin £440; Belgian Blue £420; Belgian Blue £400; Belgian Blue £400; Charolais £395; Belgian Blue £390 and Limousin £370.

Heifer calves

Advertisement