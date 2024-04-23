Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Good quality beef bred cows sold from £200 to £248 for 710k at £1760 from an Armagh farmer followed by £238 for 740k at £1760 from a Portadown producer.

A Kilkeel farmer received £232 for 650k at £1515.

Fleshed Friesian cows to £179 for 69k at £1240 from an Omagh producer followed by £172 for 618k at £1060 from a Belleeks producer.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farming Life livestock markets

Top price Friesian £1380 for 840k from a Gilford producer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Main trade for fleshed Friesians from £150 to £165 per 100 kilos.

Second quality Friesians from £125 to £140 and the poorest types from £100 to £115 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Armagh farmer 710k £1760 £248.00; Portadown farmer 740k £1760 £238.00; Kilkeel farmer 652k £1515 £232.00; Aghalee farmer 672k £1550 £231.00; Derrylee farmer 590k £1340 £227.00; Portadown farmer 760k £1665 £219.00; Kilkeel farmer 624k £1350 £216.00; Armagh farmer 696k £1480 £213.00; Cullyhanna farmer 710k £1500 £211.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 730k £1540 £211.

Friesian cull cows

Markethill farmer 694k £1240 £179.00; Belleeks farmer 618k £1060 £172.00; Crumlin farmer 668k £1100 £165.00; Gilford farmer 846k £1380 £163.00; Crumlin farmer 642k £1040 £162.00; Tassagh farmer 802k £1290 £161.00; Tandragee farmer 772k £1220 £158.00 and Tandragee farmer 724k £1140 £158.

Calves

100 calves sold in a steady demand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Good quality bulls to £410 for a Belgian Blue followed by £395 and £365 for Aberdeen Angus. All good quality bulls from £240 to £300.

Plainer types from £180 to £220.

Heifer calves to £315 for a Belgian Blue followed by £294 for a Belgian Blue.

Main demand for good quality heifers from £190 to £280 and plainer types from £130 to £160 each.

Bull calves

Belgian Blue £410; Aberdeen Angus £395; Aberdeen Angus £365; Shorthorn £295; Limousin £290; Limousin £275; Charolais £275 and Shorthorn £260.

Heifer calves

Advertisement

Advertisement

Belgian Blue £315; Aberdeen Angus £295; Hereford £280; Limousin £240 and Blonde d'Aquitaine £235.

An entry of 1100 sheep at Markethill on Monday 22nd April continued to sell in a very firm trade.

330 hoggets sold readily with good quality middleweight hoggets from 700p to 780p for 23.6k at £184 from a Aghalee farmer followed by 752p for 23k at £158 from a Markethill producer.

Heavy hoggets sold up £241 each with several pens from £185 to £198 each.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Good quality pens of heavy hoggets sold from 700p to 763p for 24k at £183 from a Loughgall farmer followed by 757p for 24.3k at £184 from an Armagh farmer.

Horned hoggets sold up to 715p for 27k at £193.

190 springing lambs sold in an excellent trade with top quality lots of pens from 800p to 858p for 21.8k at £187 for a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by 845p for 22k at £186.

Heavy springs sold to 812p for 24k at £195.

Main demand from £180 to £194 each.

330 cull ewes sold readily with fleshed ewes from £150 to £198.

Plainer quality ewes from £90 to £140 each.

A full yard of ewes and lambs sold in an exceptionally strong demand with good quality doubles to £340 with others at £325, £310, £300, £290.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Main demand from £250 to £280. Singles sold up to £250 with others at £240, £235 and £220.

All good quality singles from £180 to £220 each.

Heavy hoggets

Loughgall farmer 24k £183 763p; Armagh farmer 24.3k £184 757p; Middletown farmer 26k £194 746p; Markethill farmer 26.5k £196 740p; Portadown farmer 26k £192 739p; Richhill farmer 26k £190 731p; Middletown farmer 26.4k £192.50 729p; Tandragee farmer 28.5k £204 716p; Keady farmer 27k £193 £715p and Richhill farmer 25.8k £184 713p.

Middleweight hoggets

Aghalee farmer 23.6k £184 780p; Markethill farmer 21k £158 752p; Tandragee farmer 21.9k £161 735p; Tandragee farmer 21.9k £161 735p; Newtownhamilton farmer 20.3k £148 729p; Tandragee farmer 22.7k £164 723p; Tandragee farmer 22.7k £164 723p; Newry farmer 22.3k £161 722p and Armagh farmer 22.3k £160 718p.

Spring lambs