Good quality beef bred cows selling to £1760 at Markethill Mart
Good quality beef bred cows sold from £200 to £248 for 710k at £1760 from an Armagh farmer followed by £238 for 740k at £1760 from a Portadown producer.
A Kilkeel farmer received £232 for 650k at £1515.
Fleshed Friesian cows to £179 for 69k at £1240 from an Omagh producer followed by £172 for 618k at £1060 from a Belleeks producer.
Top price Friesian £1380 for 840k from a Gilford producer.
Main trade for fleshed Friesians from £150 to £165 per 100 kilos.
Second quality Friesians from £125 to £140 and the poorest types from £100 to £115 per 100 kilos.
Cull cows
Armagh farmer 710k £1760 £248.00; Portadown farmer 740k £1760 £238.00; Kilkeel farmer 652k £1515 £232.00; Aghalee farmer 672k £1550 £231.00; Derrylee farmer 590k £1340 £227.00; Portadown farmer 760k £1665 £219.00; Kilkeel farmer 624k £1350 £216.00; Armagh farmer 696k £1480 £213.00; Cullyhanna farmer 710k £1500 £211.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 730k £1540 £211.
Friesian cull cows
Markethill farmer 694k £1240 £179.00; Belleeks farmer 618k £1060 £172.00; Crumlin farmer 668k £1100 £165.00; Gilford farmer 846k £1380 £163.00; Crumlin farmer 642k £1040 £162.00; Tassagh farmer 802k £1290 £161.00; Tandragee farmer 772k £1220 £158.00 and Tandragee farmer 724k £1140 £158.
Calves
100 calves sold in a steady demand.
Good quality bulls to £410 for a Belgian Blue followed by £395 and £365 for Aberdeen Angus. All good quality bulls from £240 to £300.
Plainer types from £180 to £220.
Heifer calves to £315 for a Belgian Blue followed by £294 for a Belgian Blue.
Main demand for good quality heifers from £190 to £280 and plainer types from £130 to £160 each.
Bull calves
Belgian Blue £410; Aberdeen Angus £395; Aberdeen Angus £365; Shorthorn £295; Limousin £290; Limousin £275; Charolais £275 and Shorthorn £260.
Heifer calves
Belgian Blue £315; Aberdeen Angus £295; Hereford £280; Limousin £240 and Blonde d'Aquitaine £235.
An entry of 1100 sheep at Markethill on Monday 22nd April continued to sell in a very firm trade.
330 hoggets sold readily with good quality middleweight hoggets from 700p to 780p for 23.6k at £184 from a Aghalee farmer followed by 752p for 23k at £158 from a Markethill producer.
Heavy hoggets sold up £241 each with several pens from £185 to £198 each.
Good quality pens of heavy hoggets sold from 700p to 763p for 24k at £183 from a Loughgall farmer followed by 757p for 24.3k at £184 from an Armagh farmer.
Horned hoggets sold up to 715p for 27k at £193.
190 springing lambs sold in an excellent trade with top quality lots of pens from 800p to 858p for 21.8k at £187 for a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by 845p for 22k at £186.
Heavy springs sold to 812p for 24k at £195.
Main demand from £180 to £194 each.
330 cull ewes sold readily with fleshed ewes from £150 to £198.
Plainer quality ewes from £90 to £140 each.
A full yard of ewes and lambs sold in an exceptionally strong demand with good quality doubles to £340 with others at £325, £310, £300, £290.
Main demand from £250 to £280. Singles sold up to £250 with others at £240, £235 and £220.
All good quality singles from £180 to £220 each.
Heavy hoggets
Loughgall farmer 24k £183 763p; Armagh farmer 24.3k £184 757p; Middletown farmer 26k £194 746p; Markethill farmer 26.5k £196 740p; Portadown farmer 26k £192 739p; Richhill farmer 26k £190 731p; Middletown farmer 26.4k £192.50 729p; Tandragee farmer 28.5k £204 716p; Keady farmer 27k £193 £715p and Richhill farmer 25.8k £184 713p.
Middleweight hoggets
Aghalee farmer 23.6k £184 780p; Markethill farmer 21k £158 752p; Tandragee farmer 21.9k £161 735p; Tandragee farmer 21.9k £161 735p; Newtownhamilton farmer 20.3k £148 729p; Tandragee farmer 22.7k £164 723p; Tandragee farmer 22.7k £164 723p; Newry farmer 22.3k £161 722p and Armagh farmer 22.3k £160 718p.
Spring lambs
Newtownhamilton farmer 21.8k £187 858p; Markethill 22k £186 845p; Killylea farmer 21.4k £180.50 843p; Richhill farmer 23.2k £194 836p; Jerrettspass farmer 23.9k £198 828p; Markethill farmer 23k £190.50 828p; Armagh farmer 21.6k £178 824p and Portadown farmer 23.6k £194 822p.