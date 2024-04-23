Good quality beef bred cows selling to £1760 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 80 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 23rd April maintained a very firm trade.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 15:35 BST
Good quality beef bred cows sold from £200 to £248 for 710k at £1760 from an Armagh farmer followed by £238 for 740k at £1760 from a Portadown producer.

A Kilkeel farmer received £232 for 650k at £1515.

Fleshed Friesian cows to £179 for 69k at £1240 from an Omagh producer followed by £172 for 618k at £1060 from a Belleeks producer.

Top price Friesian £1380 for 840k from a Gilford producer.

Main trade for fleshed Friesians from £150 to £165 per 100 kilos.

Second quality Friesians from £125 to £140 and the poorest types from £100 to £115 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Armagh farmer 710k £1760 £248.00; Portadown farmer 740k £1760 £238.00; Kilkeel farmer 652k £1515 £232.00; Aghalee farmer 672k £1550 £231.00; Derrylee farmer 590k £1340 £227.00; Portadown farmer 760k £1665 £219.00; Kilkeel farmer 624k £1350 £216.00; Armagh farmer 696k £1480 £213.00; Cullyhanna farmer 710k £1500 £211.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 730k £1540 £211.

Friesian cull cows

Markethill farmer 694k £1240 £179.00; Belleeks farmer 618k £1060 £172.00; Crumlin farmer 668k £1100 £165.00; Gilford farmer 846k £1380 £163.00; Crumlin farmer 642k £1040 £162.00; Tassagh farmer 802k £1290 £161.00; Tandragee farmer 772k £1220 £158.00 and Tandragee farmer 724k £1140 £158.

Calves

100 calves sold in a steady demand.

Good quality bulls to £410 for a Belgian Blue followed by £395 and £365 for Aberdeen Angus. All good quality bulls from £240 to £300.

Plainer types from £180 to £220.

Heifer calves to £315 for a Belgian Blue followed by £294 for a Belgian Blue.

Main demand for good quality heifers from £190 to £280 and plainer types from £130 to £160 each.

Bull calves

Belgian Blue £410; Aberdeen Angus £395; Aberdeen Angus £365; Shorthorn £295; Limousin £290; Limousin £275; Charolais £275 and Shorthorn £260.

Heifer calves

Belgian Blue £315; Aberdeen Angus £295; Hereford £280; Limousin £240 and Blonde d'Aquitaine £235.

An entry of 1100 sheep at Markethill on Monday 22nd April continued to sell in a very firm trade.

330 hoggets sold readily with good quality middleweight hoggets from 700p to 780p for 23.6k at £184 from a Aghalee farmer followed by 752p for 23k at £158 from a Markethill producer.

Heavy hoggets sold up £241 each with several pens from £185 to £198 each.

Good quality pens of heavy hoggets sold from 700p to 763p for 24k at £183 from a Loughgall farmer followed by 757p for 24.3k at £184 from an Armagh farmer.

Horned hoggets sold up to 715p for 27k at £193.

190 springing lambs sold in an excellent trade with top quality lots of pens from 800p to 858p for 21.8k at £187 for a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by 845p for 22k at £186.

Heavy springs sold to 812p for 24k at £195.

Main demand from £180 to £194 each.

330 cull ewes sold readily with fleshed ewes from £150 to £198.

Plainer quality ewes from £90 to £140 each.

A full yard of ewes and lambs sold in an exceptionally strong demand with good quality doubles to £340 with others at £325, £310, £300, £290.

Main demand from £250 to £280. Singles sold up to £250 with others at £240, £235 and £220.

All good quality singles from £180 to £220 each.

Heavy hoggets

Loughgall farmer 24k £183 763p; Armagh farmer 24.3k £184 757p; Middletown farmer 26k £194 746p; Markethill farmer 26.5k £196 740p; Portadown farmer 26k £192 739p; Richhill farmer 26k £190 731p; Middletown farmer 26.4k £192.50 729p; Tandragee farmer 28.5k £204 716p; Keady farmer 27k £193 £715p and Richhill farmer 25.8k £184 713p.

Middleweight hoggets

Aghalee farmer 23.6k £184 780p; Markethill farmer 21k £158 752p; Tandragee farmer 21.9k £161 735p; Tandragee farmer 21.9k £161 735p; Newtownhamilton farmer 20.3k £148 729p; Tandragee farmer 22.7k £164 723p; Tandragee farmer 22.7k £164 723p; Newry farmer 22.3k £161 722p and Armagh farmer 22.3k £160 718p.

Spring lambs

Newtownhamilton farmer 21.8k £187 858p; Markethill 22k £186 845p; Killylea farmer 21.4k £180.50 843p; Richhill farmer 23.2k £194 836p; Jerrettspass farmer 23.9k £198 828p; Markethill farmer 23k £190.50 828p; Armagh farmer 21.6k £178 824p and Portadown farmer 23.6k £194 822p.

