Good quality beef bred cows sold from £200 to £239 for 760k at £1815 from a Camlough producer.

The same owner received £235 for 690k at £1625.

Clean cattle sold to £267 for 434k at £1435 from a Rathfriland farmer followed by £264 for 620k at £1635 from an Augher farmer.

Livestock Markets

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £190 for 702k at £1335 from a Dungannon producer followed by £181 for 690k at £1255 from a Richhill farmer.

Main demand for fleshed Friesians from £165 to £180.

Second quality Friesians sold in exceptionally good demand from £140 to £160 and the poorest types from £120 to £135 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Camlough farmer 760k £1815 £239.00; Camlough farmer 692k £1625 £235.00; Castlewellan farmer 692k £1555 £225.00; Camlough farmer 724k £1615 £223.00; Jerrettspass farmer 806k £1785 £222.00; Camlough farmer 718k £1575 £219.00; Armagh farmer 650k £1425 £219.00; Jerrettspass farmer 648k £1375 £212.00 and Camlough farmer 796k £1675 £211.

Clean cattle

Rathfriland farmer 534k £1425 £267.00; Augher farmer 620k £1635 £264.00 and Camlough farmer 748k £1885 £252.

Friesian cull cows

Dungannon farmer 702k £1335 £190.00; Richhill farmer 694k £1255 £181.00; Kilkeel farmer 680k £1225 £180.00; Dungannon farmer 712k £1255 £176.00; Dungannon farmer 682k £1155 £169.00; Dungannon farmer 694k £1175 £169.00; Richhill farmer 612k £1035 £169.00; Mayobridge farmer 744k £1255 £169.00 and Portadown farmer 702k £1165 £166.

Calves

200 calves sold in the best trade for several weeks.

Good quality bull calves under six weeks sold to £490 for a Charolais followed by £430 and £420 for Charolais.

Main demand for good quality bulls from £300 to £400.

Second quality bulls sold from £200 to £260.

Good quality heifer calves reached £380 for an Aberdeen Angus followed by £365 and £360 for Charolais.

All good quality heifers from £230 to £320 and plainer types from £170 to £200 each.

Reared calves sold in a very strong demand with males selling to £580.

Several more £480 to £515.

Heifers from £430 to £540 each.

Bull calves

Charolais £490; Charolais £430; Charolais £420; Charolais £400; Charolais £400; Charolais £390; Charolais £385; Hereford £380; Belgian Blue £375 and Aberdeen Angus £365.

Heifer calves

