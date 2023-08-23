Good quality beef bred cows selling to £219 per 100 kilos for 890k at £1965 at Markethill Mart

Good quality beef bred cows sold to £219 per 100 kilos for 890k at £1965 for a Richhill farmer followed by £209 for 616k at £1285 for an Armagh farmer.

Fleshed Friesians sold to £166 for 730k at £1215 followed by £157 for 648k at £1015 from a Tandragee producer.

Main demand for fleshed Friesians from £140 to £150.

Second quality Friesians from £120 to £135 and the poorest types from £80 to £100 per 100 kilos.

Friesian cull cows

Tandragee farmer 734k £1215 £166.00; Tandragee farmer 648k £1015 £157.00; Tandragee farmer 622k £925 £149.00; Portadown farmer 644k £935 £145.00; Markethill farmer 728k £1055 £145.00; Armagh farmer 726k £1025 £141.00 and Portadown farmer 704k £985 £140.

Calves

A large entry of 170 calves sold in a steady demand.

Good quality bull calves to £360 for a Limousin followed by £320 for a Limousin.

Good demand for good quality bulls from £200 to £250.

Heifer calves sold to £280 paid twice for a Belgian Blue and Limousin.

All good quality heifer from £180 to £255 each.

A large entry of reared calves sold a very firm demand to a top of £640 for a reared Limousin bull.

Belgian Blue bulls sold to £550 each.

Reared heifer calves sold to £540 per head.

Bull calves

Limousin £360; Limousin £320; Belgian Blue £250; Aberdeen Angus £240 and Belgian Blue £230.

Heifer calves