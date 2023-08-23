Good quality beef bred cows selling to £219 per 100 kilos for 890k at £1965 at Markethill Mart
Good quality beef bred cows sold to £219 per 100 kilos for 890k at £1965 for a Richhill farmer followed by £209 for 616k at £1285 for an Armagh farmer.
Fleshed Friesians sold to £166 for 730k at £1215 followed by £157 for 648k at £1015 from a Tandragee producer.
Main demand for fleshed Friesians from £140 to £150.
Second quality Friesians from £120 to £135 and the poorest types from £80 to £100 per 100 kilos.
Friesian cull cows
Tandragee farmer 734k £1215 £166.00; Tandragee farmer 648k £1015 £157.00; Tandragee farmer 622k £925 £149.00; Portadown farmer 644k £935 £145.00; Markethill farmer 728k £1055 £145.00; Armagh farmer 726k £1025 £141.00 and Portadown farmer 704k £985 £140.
Calves
A large entry of 170 calves sold in a steady demand.
Good quality bull calves to £360 for a Limousin followed by £320 for a Limousin.
Good demand for good quality bulls from £200 to £250.
Heifer calves sold to £280 paid twice for a Belgian Blue and Limousin.
All good quality heifer from £180 to £255 each.
A large entry of reared calves sold a very firm demand to a top of £640 for a reared Limousin bull.
Belgian Blue bulls sold to £550 each.
Reared heifer calves sold to £540 per head.
Bull calves
Limousin £360; Limousin £320; Belgian Blue £250; Aberdeen Angus £240 and Belgian Blue £230.
Heifer calves
Belgian Blue £280; Limousin £280; Aberdeen Angus £255; Hereford £255; Limousin £250; Limousin £225; Belgian Blue £225 and Belgian Blue £220.