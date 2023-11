Good quality beef bullocks selling to £2085 at Markethill Mart for a Ballinderry producer

An entry of 600 cattle continued to sell in a very firm demand with store cattle trade slightly stronger.

Weanling prices remained steady.

Heifers

The 170 heifers included several pens of top quality beef bred heifers which sold to £295 for 630k Char at £1865 from a Richhill farmer.

Livestock Markets

The same owner received £294 for 650k at £1915.

Top price £2105 for 788k (267) from a Dromore farmer.

Main demand for quality beef heifers from £250 to £286 per 100 kilos.

Good quality forward feeding heifers sold from £250 to £279 for 550k at £1535 from a Downpatrick farmer.

A Cullyhanna producer received £278 for 520k at £1445.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £240 to £296 for 484k at £1435 from a Belfast producer followed by £289 for 496k at £1435 from a Belfast farmer.

Forward heifers

Downpatrick farmer 550k £1535 £279.00; Cullyhanna farmer 520k £1445 £278.00; Downpatrick farmer 618k £1715 £278.00; Downpatrick farmer 550k £1525 £277.00; Dungannon farmer 584k £1605 £275.00; Downpatrick farmer 602k £1645 £273.00; Tassagh farmer 516k £1395 £270.00 and Tassagh farmer 554k £1495 £270.

Beef heifers

Portadown farmer 632k £1865 £295.00; Portadown farmer 652k £1915 £294.00; Portadown farmer 662k £1905 £288.00; Portadown farmer 646k £1845 £286.00; Dromore farmer 660k £1845 £286.00; Downpatrick farmer 648k £1785 £275.00; Downpatrick farmer 678k £1865 £275.00; Downpatrick farmer 650k £1785 £275.00; Dromore farmer 640k £1755 £274.00; Dungannon farmer 676k £1815 £269.00 and Dromore farmer 788k £2105 £267.

Middleweight heifers

Belfast farmer 484k £1435 £297.00; Crossmaglen farmer 496k £1435 £289.00; Dungannon farmer 488k £1295 £265.00; Moira farmer 380k £995 £262.00; Rathfriland farmer 434k £1125 £259.00; Dungannon farmer 500k £1285 £257.00; Belfast farmer 462k £1185 £257.00 and Belfast farmer 430k £1075 £250.

Bullocks

The 130 bullocks sold in a firmer trade with good quality beef bullocks from £250 to £293 for 710k at £2085 from a Ballinderry producer.

A Downpatrick farmer received £286 for 700k at £2005.

Top price £2095 for 730k (286) from a Downpatrick producer.

Good quality feeding bullocks sold readily from £250 to £292 for 508k at £1485 from a Downpatrick farmer.

The same owner received £289 for 620k at £1815.

Good quality grazing bullocks sold readily from £250 to £294 for 498k at £1465 from a Keady producer.

Forward bullocks

Downpatrick farmer 508k £1485 £292.00; Downpatrick 506k £1475 £292.00; Downpatrick farmer 628k £1815 £289.00; Belleek farmer 518k £1485 £287.00; Dungannon farmer 542k £1545 £285.00; Downpatrick farmer 630k £1795 £285.00; Downpatrick farmer 584k £1655 £283.00; Downpatrick farmer 514k £1455 £283.00 and Downpatrick farmer 620k £1755 £283.

Beef bullocks

Ballinderry farmer 712k £2085 £293.00; Downpatrick farmer 700k £2005 £286.00; Ballinderry farmer 734k £2095 £283.00; Ballinderry farmer 730k £2055 £282.00; Downpatrick farmer 654k £1765 £270.00; Downpatrick farmer 666k £1795 £270.00; Downpatrick farmer 670k £1795 £268.00; Downpatrick farmer 664k £1735 £261.00 and Belleek farmer 672k £1735 £258.

Middleweight bullocks

Keady farmer 498k £1465 £294.00; Belleek farmer 480k £1365 £284.00; Keady farmer 452k £1275 £282.00; Belleek farmer 496k £1375 £277.00; Downpatrick farmer 480k £1325 £276.00; Downpatrick farmer 486k £1295 £266.00; Keady farmer 494k £1295 £262.00; Cullyhanna farmer 432k £1115 £258.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 464k £1175 £253.

WEANLINGS

The 260 weanlings sold in a steady demand.

Good quality males sold from £240 to £303 with a top of £389 for 288k at £1120 from a Bessbrook producer.

A Silverbridge farmer sold to 308k at £980 (318).

A Newry producer sold to 308k at £980 (318).

Good quality heifers sold readily from £250 to £327 for 242k at £790 from a Newry farmer.

Male weanlings

Bessbrook farmer 288k £1120 £389.00; Silverbridge farmer 348k £1160 £333.00; Newry farmer 308k £980 £318.00; Silverbridge farmer 394k £1210 £307.00; Newry farmer 310k £940 £303.00; Tynan farmer 384k £1140 £297.00; Silverbridge farmer 384k £1120 £292.00 and Dromore farmer 384k £1110 £289.

Heifer weanlings

Newry farmer 242k £790 £327.00; Jonesborough farmer 238k £730 £307.00; Katesbridge farmer 294k £890 £303.00; Dromore farmer 236k £710 £301.00; Katesbridge farmer 328k £960 £293.00; Tynan farmer 400k £1130 £283.00; Silverbridge farmer 368k £1030 £280.00; Newry farmer 260k £750 £288.00 and Newry farmer 296k £850 £287.

Suckler outfits sold to £2000 each for a Ballinderry farmer.

The same owner received £1800 and £1740 for two outfits. A Cullyhanna producer received £1950 for a suitable outfit.

Incalf heifers sold to £2000 from a Ballinderry farmer.