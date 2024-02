Good quality bull calves selling to a top price of £425 for an Aberdeen Angus at Markethill Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Good quality heifer calves sold to £375 for a Belgian Blue followed by £370 for an Aberdeen Angus.

All good quality heifers from £250 to £350 each.

Second quality bulls calves sold steadily from £200 to £270 with heifers from £180 to £250 each.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farming Life livestock markets

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another good entry of reared calves returned an excellent demand with males calves reaching £730 for a Charolais followed by £690 for a Limousin.

Reared heifers sold to £590 for a Limousin.

Bull calves

Aberdeen Angus £450; Aberdeen Angus £425; Aberdeen Angus £400; Aberdeen Angus £370; Aberdeen Angus £370; Aberdeen Angus £360; Charolais £355; Charolais £355;

Heifer calves

Belgian Blue £375; Aberdeen Angus £370; Aberdeen Angus £350; Charolais £345; Aberdeen Angus £340; Charolais £340; Aberdeen Angus £335; Charolais £335 and Aberdeen Angus £330.

Cull cows

Good quality beef bred cows sold from £175 to £236 for 590k at £1395 from a Rostrevor farmer followed by £208 for 710k at3 1495 from a Cullyhanna producer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £152 for 720k at £1095 followed by £145 for 600k at £875.

Main trade from £140 per 100 kilos.

Second quality Friesians from £115 to £135 and the poorest types from £100 to £110 per 100 kilos.

Aged bulls sold to a top of £212 per 100 kilos for 1050k at £2235 for a Portadown farmer.

Cull cows

Rostrevor farmer 590k £1395 £236.00; Cullyhanna farmer 718k £1495 £208.00; Banbridge farmer 620k £1285 £207.00; Portadown farmer 706k £1395 £198.00; Benburb farmer 726k £1395 £192.00 and Portadown farmer 718k £1275 £178.

Friesian cull cows

Advertisement

Advertisement