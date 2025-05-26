Good quality cattle saw bullocks selling to £2740 at Newtownstewart Mart
Heifers selling to £2690 (£1940 over weight and 438ppk) fat cows sold to £3250 and 404ppk.
Bullock and bulls: P McConnell Cranagh 670kgs £2740, £2675, £2640, £2560, 725kgs £2660, 715kgs £2600, 790kgs £2600, 710kgs £2590, 735kgs £2480. (10 bullocks sold to £2610.50 ph and 371.34ppk) G McCausland Moyle 695kgs £2600, 655kgs £2450, 635kgs £2340, 625kgs £2250. F McAleer Plumbridge 715kgs £2660. D Williamson Sion Mills 540kgs £2060, 520kgs £1880. David E McCaffrey Drumquin 450kgs £1970, 480kgs £1885 and £1830, 445kgs £1690, 435kgs £1380; K O'Hagan Plumbridge 480kgs £1790, M G Dooher Strabane 475kgs £1790, 415kgs £1740, 435kgs £1490; Aiden Maguire Newtownstewart 470khs £1790, 235kgs £1015; Peter McCaffrey Drumquin 330kgs £1505, 290kgs £1135; Ivan McCrea Castlederg 435kgs £1400, 385kgs £1250; T Wallace Donemana 365kgs £1185 and Jas Quinn Donemana 295kgs £1180.
Other bullocks sold from £740 up.
Heifer prices: F McAleer 780kgs £2690, 730kgs £2675 and £2640; B Blee Donemana 650kgs £2380, 580kgs £2250, 605kgs £2210, 590kgs £2200, 535kgs £1920; D Williamson 565kgs £1965; Jas Quinn 510kgs £1890; S Hemphill 455kgs £1750; a Castlederg farmer 455kgs £1500, 420kgs £1285, 370kgs £1200, 345kgs £1170; K O'Hagan P'bridge 430kgs £1340, 370kgs £1120; D E McCaffrey Drumquin 330kgs £1305 and Peter McCaffrey 290kgs £1270, 300kgs £1110, 270kgs £1060.
Other heifers sold from £700 up.
Fat cows: T R Crawfod Droit 805kgs £403.70ppk £3250, 805kgs £3000, 655kgs £391, 750kgs £340, 665kgs £338; L Devine 840kgs 3288, 650kgs £291; D Monteith 670kgs £263 610kgs £237; John Wauchob 615kgs £249, 675kgs £235 and J P Mc Gurk 615kgs £249.
Friesian and poorer cows sold from £171 up.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.