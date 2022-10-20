Good quality heavy lambs sold from £109 to £116 per head with good quality pens from 435p to 467p per kilo for 24k at £112 for a Dungannon farmer followed by 458p for 25.1k at £115 each from a Loughgall producer.

Good quality Middleweights sold from 440p to 488p per kilo for 20k at £97.50 from an Armagh farmer, followed by 478 for 20.2k at £96.50 each from a Newtownhamilton producer.

Light store lambs sold to 620p per kilo for 13.7k at £85 each from a Markethill farmer, followed by 546p for 13k at £71 each from a Hilltown producer.

Light stores sold steadily from 500p to 546p.

Stronger stores to 537p for 17.4k at £93.50 from a Ballinderry farmer.

Good quality cull ewes sold from £90 to £134 each.

Plainer ewes from £60 to £80 each.

Heavy lambs

Dungannon seller : 24k £112 467p : Loughgall farmer : 25.1k £115 458p : Mayobridge farmer : 25.5k £114 447p : Keady farmer : 24.9k £111 446p : Keady farmer : 24.9k £111 446p : Hamiltonsbawn producer : 24.8k £109.50 442p : Dromara seller : 24.7k £109 441p and Dromara seller : 24.7k £109 441p.

Middleweight lambs

Armagh farmer : 20k £97.50 488p : Newtownhamilton farmer : 20.2k £96.50 478p : Kilkeel producer : 21.6k £103 477p : Richhill producer : 21.4k £101 472p : Hamiltonsbawn seller : 21.1k £98 465p : Richhill producer : 22k £102 464p : Kilkeel farmer : 20.5k £95 463p and Portadown seller : 23k £106.50 463p.

Stores