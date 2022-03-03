Good quality doubles selling to £305 at Markethill

Heavy hoggets sold to a top of 511p per kilo for 26.6k at £136 each from a Bryansford farmer followed by 506p for 24.3k at £123 each from a Newtownhamilton producer.

All good quality heavies sold from 470p to 485p per kilo.

Horned heavies sold to 496p for 24.5k at £121.50 each.

Several pens sold from £125 to £132 per head.

Good quality middleweight hoggets sold from 500p to 548p for 21k at £115 each from an Armagh farmer followed by 545p for 20k at £109 each from a Craigavon producer. A Belfast farmer sold 21.6k at £117 each 542p per kilo.

A smaller entry of stores sold from 500p to 568p per kilo for 19k at £108 each from a Moy farmer followed by 550p for 14k at £77 each from a Portadown producer.

The 330 cull ewes maintained an exceptionally strong trade to a top of £218. All well fleshed ewes from £130 to £193 each.

Plainer ewes sold from £80 to £120 per head.

Another full yard of ewes and lambs sold in a slightly easier trade.

Good quality doubles sold up to £305 with others at £290 and £270.

Singles sold to £240.

Main demand from £170 to £220 each.

Heavy hoggets

Bryansford farmer : 26.6k £136 511p : Newtownhamilton producer : 24.3k £123 506p : Keady farmer : 24.7k £124 502p : Portadown farmer : 24.5k £121.50 496p : Newry producer : 24.5k £121 494p : Belleeks farmer : 24.4k £120 492p : Lisburn seller : 24k £118 492p and Dungannon producer : 25.2k £123 488p.

Middleweights

Armagh farmer : 21k £115 548p : Craigavon seller : 20k £109 545p : Belfast farmer : 21.6k £117 542p : Mayobridge seller : 20.4k £109.50 537p : Warrenpoint producer : 22k £118 536p : Benburb farmer : 20.3k £108 532p : Portadown farmer : 21.3k £113 531p : Keady farmer : 22k £116 527p and Gilford producer : 20k £105 525p.

Stores