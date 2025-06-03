Good quality doubles selling to £330 at Markethill Mart sheep sale
Cull ewe prices were eased slightly and a large entry of ewes and lambs maintained a very firm trade.
The 660 spring lambs sold in a very firm demand with prices increased by £10-£12 per lamb on the week.
Good quality light lambs sold to 737p/k for 22.8k at £168 from a Loughgall farmer, followed by 732p/k for 21.1k at £154.50 from a Portadown farmer.
All top quality light lambs sold from 690-721p/k.
Heavy lambs sold up to £164 each.
Good quality pens from 630-671p/k for 17 lambs 24.3k at £163 from an Armagh farmer, followed by 667p/k for 24k at £160 from a Markethill farmer.
Several pens of lambs sold from £160-£165 per head.
The 380 cull ewes sold to a top of £236.
All good quality fleshed from £160-£230 each, plainer ewes from £120-£150 and the poorest types from £60-£100 each.
A large entry of ewes and lambs sold in a very firm demand.
Good quality doubles sold to £330 with others at £325, £320 and £315.
Main demand for doubles from £250 to £310.
Singles reached £325 with others at £290, £280 and £270.
Main demand from £220-£260 each.
Breeding sale as usual next Monday 9th June.
Light spring lambs
Loughgall producer 22.8k £168 737p/k: Portadown producer 21.1k £154.50 732p/k: Armagh producer 19.7k £142 721p/k: Glenanne producer 22.3k £158 709p/k: Tandragee producer 21.3k £150 704p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 21.9k £154 703p/k: Richhill producer 22k £154.50 702p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 21k £147 700p/k and Poyntzpass producer 22k £154 700p/k.
Heavy spring lambs
Armagh producer 24.3k £163 671p/k: Markethill producer 24k £160 667p/k: Markethill producer 24k £159 663p/k: Portadown producer 25k £165 660p/k: Richhill producer 24k £158 658p/k: Portadown producer 24k £156 650p/k: Armagh producer 25.2k £160 635p/k and Richhill producer 25k £158 632p/k.
