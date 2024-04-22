Good quality forward bullocks selling steadily to £1850 at Markethill Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Trade in all rings remained exceptionally strong particularly for good quality store heifers and bullocks.

Heifers

160 heifers sold in a very firm demand with good quality forward heifers from £260 to £305 for 508k at £1550 from a Crossgar farmer followed by £299 for 588k at £1760 from a Katesbridge producer and for 552k at £1650 from a Kilkeel producer.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farming Life livestock markets

Advertisement

Advertisement

Good quality middleweight heifers sold to a top of £344 for 436k at £1500 from an Armagh farmer followed by £329 for 410k at £1350 from a Kilkeel farmer.

All good quality grazing heifers from £260 to £405 per 100 kilos.

Forward heifers

Crossgar farmer 508k £1550 £305.00; Katesbridge farmer 588k £1760 £299.00; Kilkeel farmer 552k £1650 £299.00; Armagh farmer 506k £1480 £293.00; Armagh farmer 534k £1540 £288.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 570k £1620 £284.00; Armagh farmer 540k £1530 £283.00; Kilkeel farmer 556k £1570 £282.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 540k £1510 £280.

Middleweight heifers

Armagh farmer 436k £1500 £344.00; Kilkeel farmer 410k £1350 £329.00; Sixmilecross farmer 334k £1100 £329.00; Armagh farmer 440k £1340 £305.00; Armagh farmer 492k £1470 £299.00; Armagh farmer 462k £1380 £299.00; Armagh farmer 436k £1270 £291.00; Armagh farmer 412k £1180 £287.00; Cullyhanna farmer 400k £1190 £298.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 394k £1150 £292.

Bullocks

Advertisement

Advertisement

120 bullocks sold in a further improved trade particularly for good quality grazing bullocks.

Good quality forward bullocks sold steadily from £270 to £322 for 540k at £1740 from a Kilkeel farmer.

The same owner received £307 for 602k at £1850.

Beef bullocks sold to a top of £1950 for 660k from a Kilkeel farmer.

All good quality forward bullocks sold steadily from £270 to £290 per 100 kilos.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Middleweight bullocks sold to £351 for 402k Aberdeen Angus at £1410 for a Jerrettspass farmer followed by £327 for 484k at £1580 from a Kilkeel farmer.

All good quality lots sold from £260 to £326 per 100 kilos.

Friesian bullocks sold to £327 for 604k at £1430 from a Tandragee farmer.

The same owner received £223 for 580k at £1300.

All good quality Friesians sold from £190 to £224 per 100 kilos.

Forward bullocks

Kilkeel farmer 540k £1740 £322.00; Kilkeel farmer 602k £1850 £307.00; Kilkeel farmer 662k £1950 £295.00; Mayobridge farmer 600k £1750 £292.00; Mayobridge farmer 540k £1560 £289.00; Mayobridge farmer 614k £1760 £287.00; Donaghcloney farmer 602k £1720 £286.00; Lisburn farmer 744k £2120 £285.00; Donaghcloney farmer 590k £1680 £285.00 and Mayobridge farmer 568k £1610 £283.

Friesian bullocks

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tandragee farmer 604k £1430 £237.00; Tandragee farmer 582k £1300 £223.00; Tandragee farmer 518k £1150 £222.00; Banbridge farmer 514k £1140 £222.00; Glenanne farmer 608k £1230 £202.00; Glenanne farmer 614k £1200 3195.00 and Glenanne farmer 600k £1170 £195.

Middleweight bullocks

Jerrettspass farmer 402k £1410 £351.00; Kilkeel farmer 484k £1580 £327.00; Kilkeel farmer 432k £1410 £326.00; Kilkeel farmer 496k £1610 £325.00; Kilkeel farmer 464k £1440 £310.00; Tandragee farmer 498k £1510 £303.00; Armagh farmer 500k £1480 £296.00; Aughnacloy farmer 490k £1450 £296.00 and Aughnacloy farmer 484k £1420 £293.

Weanlings

250 weanlings maintained an excellent trade with good quality light males from £381 for 286k at £1090 from a Belleek, Co Fermanagh farmer followed by £378 for 344k at £1300 from a Tassagh farmer.

The same owner received £373 for 322k at £1200. All good quality light males from £280 to £368 per 100 kilos.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stronger males sold up to £352 for 426k at £1500 from a Camlough producer followed by £317 for 436k at £1380 from a Poyntzpass farmer.

All good quality lots from £250 to £309 per 100 kilos.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £290 to £425 for 268k at £1140 from a Kilkeel farmer.

The same owner received £372 for 242k at £900 and a Belleek, Co Fermanagh farmer received £359 for 234k at £840.

Top price for light heifers £1230 for 386k at £319 from a Belleek farmer.

Strong male weanlings

Advertisement

Advertisement

Camlough farmer 426k £1500 £352.00; Poyntzpass farmer 436k £1380 £317.00; Tassagh farmer 470k £1450 £309.00; Newry farmer 426k £1275 £299.00; Armagh farmer 444k £1310 £295.00; Belleek, Co Fermanagh farmer 466k £1280 £275.00; Newry farmer 432k £1180 £273.00 and Newry farmer 430k £1160 £270.

Light male weanlings

Belleek, Co Fermanagh farmer 286k £1090 £318.00; Tassagh farmer 344k £1300 £378.00; Tassagh farmer 322k £1200 £373.00; Tassagh farmer 310k £1140 £368.00; Belleek, Co Fermanagh 244k £890 £365.00; Ballynahinch farmer 220k £790 £359.00; Tassagh farmer 320k £1130 £353.00; Belleek, Co Fermanagh farmer 352k £1230 £349.00 and Tassagh farmer 364k £1260 £346.

Heifer weanlings

Kilkeel farmer 268k £1140 £425.00; Kilkeel farmer 242k £900 £372.00; Kilkeel farmer 304k £1090 £359.00; Belleek, Co Fermanagh farmer 234k £840 £359.00; Boa Island farmer 240k £860 £358.00; Kilkeel farmer 296k £1050 £365.00; Omagh farmer 264k £910 £345.00; Kilkeel farmer 324k £1090 £336.00; Boa Island farmer 322k £1030 £320.00 and Belleek, Co Fermanagh farmer 386k £1230 £319.

A large entry of sucklers sold in an excellent demand with good quality outfits selling to £2000 for an Aberdeen Angus cow and bull calf from a Moira farmer.

The same owner sold outfits at £1800, £1700 and £1600.

A Lisburn farmer received £1540 for Simmental cow and bull calf.

A Newtownhamilton farmer received £1560 for a Limousin heifer and bull calf.