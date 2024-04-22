Good quality forward bullocks selling steadily to £1850 at Markethill Mart
Trade in all rings remained exceptionally strong particularly for good quality store heifers and bullocks.
Heifers
160 heifers sold in a very firm demand with good quality forward heifers from £260 to £305 for 508k at £1550 from a Crossgar farmer followed by £299 for 588k at £1760 from a Katesbridge producer and for 552k at £1650 from a Kilkeel producer.
Good quality middleweight heifers sold to a top of £344 for 436k at £1500 from an Armagh farmer followed by £329 for 410k at £1350 from a Kilkeel farmer.
All good quality grazing heifers from £260 to £405 per 100 kilos.
Forward heifers
Crossgar farmer 508k £1550 £305.00; Katesbridge farmer 588k £1760 £299.00; Kilkeel farmer 552k £1650 £299.00; Armagh farmer 506k £1480 £293.00; Armagh farmer 534k £1540 £288.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 570k £1620 £284.00; Armagh farmer 540k £1530 £283.00; Kilkeel farmer 556k £1570 £282.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 540k £1510 £280.
Middleweight heifers
Armagh farmer 436k £1500 £344.00; Kilkeel farmer 410k £1350 £329.00; Sixmilecross farmer 334k £1100 £329.00; Armagh farmer 440k £1340 £305.00; Armagh farmer 492k £1470 £299.00; Armagh farmer 462k £1380 £299.00; Armagh farmer 436k £1270 £291.00; Armagh farmer 412k £1180 £287.00; Cullyhanna farmer 400k £1190 £298.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 394k £1150 £292.
Bullocks
120 bullocks sold in a further improved trade particularly for good quality grazing bullocks.
Good quality forward bullocks sold steadily from £270 to £322 for 540k at £1740 from a Kilkeel farmer.
The same owner received £307 for 602k at £1850.
Beef bullocks sold to a top of £1950 for 660k from a Kilkeel farmer.
All good quality forward bullocks sold steadily from £270 to £290 per 100 kilos.
Middleweight bullocks sold to £351 for 402k Aberdeen Angus at £1410 for a Jerrettspass farmer followed by £327 for 484k at £1580 from a Kilkeel farmer.
All good quality lots sold from £260 to £326 per 100 kilos.
Friesian bullocks sold to £327 for 604k at £1430 from a Tandragee farmer.
The same owner received £223 for 580k at £1300.
All good quality Friesians sold from £190 to £224 per 100 kilos.
Forward bullocks
Kilkeel farmer 540k £1740 £322.00; Kilkeel farmer 602k £1850 £307.00; Kilkeel farmer 662k £1950 £295.00; Mayobridge farmer 600k £1750 £292.00; Mayobridge farmer 540k £1560 £289.00; Mayobridge farmer 614k £1760 £287.00; Donaghcloney farmer 602k £1720 £286.00; Lisburn farmer 744k £2120 £285.00; Donaghcloney farmer 590k £1680 £285.00 and Mayobridge farmer 568k £1610 £283.
Friesian bullocks
Tandragee farmer 604k £1430 £237.00; Tandragee farmer 582k £1300 £223.00; Tandragee farmer 518k £1150 £222.00; Banbridge farmer 514k £1140 £222.00; Glenanne farmer 608k £1230 £202.00; Glenanne farmer 614k £1200 3195.00 and Glenanne farmer 600k £1170 £195.
Middleweight bullocks
Jerrettspass farmer 402k £1410 £351.00; Kilkeel farmer 484k £1580 £327.00; Kilkeel farmer 432k £1410 £326.00; Kilkeel farmer 496k £1610 £325.00; Kilkeel farmer 464k £1440 £310.00; Tandragee farmer 498k £1510 £303.00; Armagh farmer 500k £1480 £296.00; Aughnacloy farmer 490k £1450 £296.00 and Aughnacloy farmer 484k £1420 £293.
Weanlings
250 weanlings maintained an excellent trade with good quality light males from £381 for 286k at £1090 from a Belleek, Co Fermanagh farmer followed by £378 for 344k at £1300 from a Tassagh farmer.
The same owner received £373 for 322k at £1200. All good quality light males from £280 to £368 per 100 kilos.
Stronger males sold up to £352 for 426k at £1500 from a Camlough producer followed by £317 for 436k at £1380 from a Poyntzpass farmer.
All good quality lots from £250 to £309 per 100 kilos.
Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £290 to £425 for 268k at £1140 from a Kilkeel farmer.
The same owner received £372 for 242k at £900 and a Belleek, Co Fermanagh farmer received £359 for 234k at £840.
Top price for light heifers £1230 for 386k at £319 from a Belleek farmer.
Strong male weanlings
Camlough farmer 426k £1500 £352.00; Poyntzpass farmer 436k £1380 £317.00; Tassagh farmer 470k £1450 £309.00; Newry farmer 426k £1275 £299.00; Armagh farmer 444k £1310 £295.00; Belleek, Co Fermanagh farmer 466k £1280 £275.00; Newry farmer 432k £1180 £273.00 and Newry farmer 430k £1160 £270.
Light male weanlings
Belleek, Co Fermanagh farmer 286k £1090 £318.00; Tassagh farmer 344k £1300 £378.00; Tassagh farmer 322k £1200 £373.00; Tassagh farmer 310k £1140 £368.00; Belleek, Co Fermanagh 244k £890 £365.00; Ballynahinch farmer 220k £790 £359.00; Tassagh farmer 320k £1130 £353.00; Belleek, Co Fermanagh farmer 352k £1230 £349.00 and Tassagh farmer 364k £1260 £346.
Heifer weanlings
Kilkeel farmer 268k £1140 £425.00; Kilkeel farmer 242k £900 £372.00; Kilkeel farmer 304k £1090 £359.00; Belleek, Co Fermanagh farmer 234k £840 £359.00; Boa Island farmer 240k £860 £358.00; Kilkeel farmer 296k £1050 £365.00; Omagh farmer 264k £910 £345.00; Kilkeel farmer 324k £1090 £336.00; Boa Island farmer 322k £1030 £320.00 and Belleek, Co Fermanagh farmer 386k £1230 £319.
A large entry of sucklers sold in an excellent demand with good quality outfits selling to £2000 for an Aberdeen Angus cow and bull calf from a Moira farmer.
The same owner sold outfits at £1800, £1700 and £1600.
A Lisburn farmer received £1540 for Simmental cow and bull calf.
A Newtownhamilton farmer received £1560 for a Limousin heifer and bull calf.
Several outfits sold from £1250 to £1480 each.