Good quality forward feeding heifers selling to £1785 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 450 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 20th January continued to sell in an exceptionally strong demand for all classes of stock.

Heifers

170 heifers included several pens of top quality lots.

Good quality forward feeding heifers sold from £270 to £336 for 530k at £1785 for a Tandragee producer.

This seller sold a pen of seven heifers to average 530k at £1578 each £298 per 100 kilos.

A Tandragee farmer received £316 for 536k at £1695.

Beef heifers sold to £300 for 640k at £1925 from a Tandragee farmer.

The same owner received £299 for 660k at £1985.

This seller sold 12 heifers to average 630k at £1875 £296 per 100 kilos.

Main trade for beef heifers from £260 to £296 per 100 kilos.

Good quality grazing heifers from £250 to £321 for 480k at £1545 from an Armagh farmer followed by £311 for 484k at £1505 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Beef heifers

Tandragee farmer 640k £1925 £300.00; Tandragee farmer 660k £1985 £299.00; Tandragee farmer 692k £2045 £296.00; Tandragee farmer 656k £1935 £295.00; Newtownhamiton farmer 690k £2035 £295.00; Tandragee farmer 678k £1995 £294.00; Tandragee farmer 712k £2015 £283.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 700k £1835 £262.00 and Scarva farmer 672k £1745 £260.

Forward heifers

Portadown farmer 532k £1785 £336.00; Tandragee farmer 536k £1695 £316.00; Tandragee farmer 526k £1645 £313.00; Portadown farmer 502k £1555 £310.00; Dungannon farmer 508k £1565 £308.00; Tandragee farmer 592k £1785 £302.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 574k £1725 £301.00 and Portadown farmer 510k £1515 £297.

Middleweight heifers

Armagh farmer 482k £1545 £321.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 484k £1505 £311.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 494k £1455 £295.00; Cullyhanna farmer 458k £1315 £287.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 476k £1345 £283.00; Portadown farmer 460k £1295 £282.00; Rostrevor farmer 434k £1205 £278.00; Cullyhanna farmer 458k £1265 £276.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 496k £1345 £271.

Bullocks

130 bullocks sold in a steady demand with good quality forward bullocks selling readily from £260 to £308 per 100 kilos for 566k at £1740 from an Armagh farmer.

The same owner received £301 for 540k at £1635.

This seller averaged £283 for 18 bullocks sold 560k at £1585 each.

Good quality middleweight bullocks sold from £250 to £310 for 402k at £1245 from a Pomeroy farmer followed by £303 for 408k at £1235 from a Sixmilecross farmer.

An Armagh producer received £302 for 462k at £1395.

Friesian bullocks sold to a top of £243 for 524k at £1275 from a Tandragee farmer.

Main demand for good quality Friesians from £198 to £225 per 100 kilos paid for 600k at £1365 from a Tandragee farmer.

Forward bullocks

Armagh farmer 566k £1740 £308.00; Armagh farmer 544k £1635 £301.00; Armagh farmer 556k £1655 £298.00; Rostrevor farmer 574k £1695 £295.00; Armagh farmer 510k £1485 £291.00; Armagh farmer 534k £1535 £288.00; Armagh farmer 564k £1615 £286.00; Armagh farmer 530k £1515 £286.00; Armagh farmer 548k £1565 £286.00 and Armagh farmer 612k £1735 £284.

Middleweight bullocks

Sixmilecross farmer 402k £1245 £310.00; Sixmilecross farmer 408k £1235 £303.00; Armagh farmer 462k £1395 £302.00; Armagh farmer 464k £1325 £286.00; Armagh farmer 472k £1335 £283.00; Forkhill farmer 468k £1245 £266.00; Forkhill farmer 452k £1185 £262.00 and Forkhill farmer 498k £1275 £256.

Friesian bullocks

Tandragee farmer 524k £1275 £243.00; Tandragee farmer 606k £1365 £225.00; Tandragee farmer 604k £1350 £224.00; Tandragee farmer 630k £1345 £214.00; Ballyward farmer 546k £1125 £206.00; Poyntzpass farmer 532k £1085 £204.00; Ballyward farmer 542k £1075 £198.00 and Ballyward farmer 532k £1055 £198.

Weanlings

170 weanlings sold in a steady demand.

Good quality light males from £280 to £360 for 242k at £870 from a Rathfriland producer followed by £344 for 308k at £1060 from a Waringstown producer.

A Ballykinlar producer received £335 for 236k at £790.

Stronger males sold from £260 to £319 for 402k at £1280 for a Poyntzpass farmer.

The same owner received £313 for 420k at £1320.

Good quality heifer weanlings from £250 to £312 for 252k at £785 from a Gilford farmer followed by £301 for 286k at £860 from a Castlewellan producer.

A Kilkeel farmer received £288 for 292k at £840.

Strong male weanlings

Poyntzpass farmer 402k £1280 £319.00; Poyntzpass farmer 422k £1320 £313.00; Waringstown farmer 444k £1370 £309.00; Poyntzpass farmer 448k £1380 £308.00 and Poyntzpass farmer 464k £1420 £306.

Light male weanlings

Rathfriland farmer 242k £870 £360.00; Waringstown farmer 308k £1060 £344.00; Poyntzpass farmer 398k £1340 £337.00; Ballykinlar farmer 236k £790 £335.00; Rathfriland farmer 252k £840 £333.00; Keady farmer 244k £800 £328.00; Rathfriland farmer 312k £1000 £321.00; Kilkeel farmer 314k £1000 £318.00; Kilkeel farmer 274k £880 £321.00 and Dromara farmer 358k £1140 £318.

Heifer weanlings

