Good quality forward heifers selling readily to £1675 at Markethill Mart

A very good entry of cattle at Markethill on Saturday 6th January sold in exceptionally strong demand particularly for beef cattle and forward stores.

Heifers

140 heifers included mostly forward feeding heifers and beef.

Good quality forward heifers sold readily from £270 to £306 for 548k at £1675 from a Banbridge farmer followed by £303 for 560k at £1695 from a Tandragee farmer.

Livestock Markets

A Banbridge farmer received £302 for 570k at £1735. Beef heifers sold to £303 for 648k at £1965 from a Tandragee farmer followed by £299 for 660k at £1975 from a Kilkeel producer. All good quality beef heifers sold from £260 to £292 per 100 kilos.

Good quality grazing heifers sold from £240 to £271 for 448k at £1215 from a Keady producer.

Beef heifers

Tandragee farmer 648k £1965 £303.00; Kilkeel farmer 660k £1975 £299.00; Tandragee farmer 752k £2195 £292.00; Tandragee farmer 666k £1935 £291.00; Hamiltonsbawn farmer 694k £1985 £286.00; Banbridge farmer 628k £1795 £286.00; Tandragee farmer 646k £1845 £286.00; Tandragee farmer 712k £1955 £275.00 and Kilkeel farmer 716k £1945 £272.

Forward heifers

Banbridge farmer 548k £1675 £306.00; Tandragee farmer 560k £1695 £303.00; Banbridge farmer 574k £1735 £302.00; Hamiltonsbawn farmer 590k £1735 £294.00; Tandragee farmer 594k £1735 £292.00; Tandragee farmer 544k £1575 £290.00; Benburb farmer 556k £1575 £283.00 and Rostrevor farmer 522k £1475 £283.

Middleweight heifers

Keady farmer 448k £1215 £271.00; Dungannon farmer 406k £1095 £270.00; Dungannon farmer 406k £1075 £265.00; Rostrevor farmer 442k £1165 £264.00; Katesbridge farmer 494k £1295 £262.00; Keady farmer 496k £1285 £259.00; Donaghcloney farmer 452k £1145 £253.00; Rostrevor farmer 480k £1205 £251.00; Dungannon farmer 470k £1175 £250.00 and Rostrevor farmer 472k £1175 £249.

Bullocks

100 bullocks sold in a very firm trade with good quality forward type bullocks from £275 to £307 for 504k at £1545 from a Benburb farmer followed by £306 for 514k at £1575 from an Armagh farmer.

The same owner received £303 for 504k at £1525.

Beef bullocks sold to £283 for 730k at £2075 from a Newry farmer and to a top price of £2395 for 920k Hereford £259 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Main demand for beef bullocks from £250 to £280 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweight bullocks sold from £250 to £314 for 490k at £1555 from a Keady producer.

The same owner received £307 for 474k at £1455 and £305 for 480k at £1465.

Beef bullocks

Newry farmer 734k £2075 £283.00; Hamiltonsbawn farmer 630k £1765 £280.00; Tynan farmer 678k £1835 £271.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 924k £2395 £259.00 and Gilford farmer 706k £1775 £252.

Forward bullocks

Benburb farmer 504k £1545 £307.00; Armagh farmer 514k £1575 £306.00; Armagh farmer 504k £1525 £303.00; Armagh farmer 534k £1605 £301.00; Armagh farmer 518k £1545 £298.00; Armagh farmer 536k £1595 £298.00; Armagh farmer 514k £1525 £297.00; Armagh farmer 534k £1575 £295.00; Armagh farmer 534k £1575 £295.00 and Armagh farmer 538k £1585 £295.

Middleweight bullocks

Armagh farmer 496k £1555 £314.00; Armagh farmer 474k £1455 £307.00; Armagh farmer 480k £1465 £305.00; Armagh farmer 452k £1365 £302.00; Armagh farmer 404k £1205 £298.00; Benburb farmer 482k £1425 £296.00; Benburb farmer 496k £1455 £293.00; Portadown farmer 494k £1445 £293.00 and Armagh farmer 500k £1455 £291.

Weanlings

100 weanlings sold in a steady demand.

Good quality males sold from £260 to £345 for 284k at £980 from a Warrenpoint farmer.

The same owner received £320 for 338k at £1080.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £240 to £322 for 230k at £740 from a Cladybeg farmer followed by £309 for 272k at £840 for a Cladybeg producer.

Male weanlings

Warrenpoint farmer 284k £980 £345.00; Warrenpoint farmer 338k £1080 £320.00; Armagh farmer 356k £1110 £312.00; Cladybeg farmer 340k £1060 £312.00; Belleek farmer 356k £1100 £309.00; Cladybeg farmer 314k £970 £309.00; Cladybeg farmer 370k £1130 £305.00; Belleek farmer 354k £1080 £305.00; Cladybeg farmer 248k £760 £307.00 and Richhill farmer 400k £1220 £305.

Heifer weanlings

