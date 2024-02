Good quality forward heifers selling steadily to £2220 at Markethill Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Heifers

150 heifers returned a very firm trade with good quality forward heifers selling steadily from £270 to £299 with a top of £368 for 604k at £2220 from a Dromara farmer followed by £306 for 514k at £1570 from a Hillsborough producer.

A Katesbridge producer received £299 for 520k at £1560.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farming Life news

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £270 to £330 for 454k at £1500 from a Rathfriland producer followed by £309 for 440k at £1360 from a Newtownhamilton producer.

Forward heifers

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dromara farmer 604k £2220 £368.00; Hillsborough farmer 514k £1570 £306.00; Katesbridge farmer 522k £1560 £299.00; Dromara farmer 608k £1760 £289.00; Katesbridge farmer 508k £1470 £289.00; Katesbridge farmer 558k £1610 £289.00; Belcoo farmer 592k £1690 £285.00; Belcoo farmer 518k £1470 £284.00; Belcoo farmer 566k £1600 £283.00 and Belcoo farmer 586k £1650 £282.

Middleweight heifers

Rathfriland farmer 454k £1500 £330.00; Katesbridge farmer 370k £1170 £316.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 440k £1360 £309.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 448k £1360 £304.00; Katesbridge farmer 482k £1440 £299.00; Katesbridge farmer 484k £1410 £291.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 482k £1400 £291.00; Ddromara farmer 468k £1340 £286.00 and Jerrettspass farmer 448k £1280 £286.

Bullocks

140 bullocks sold in another strong demand with good quality forward bullocks from £270 to £301 for a 548k Aberdeen Angus £1650 from a Ballynahinch farmer followed by £297 for 556k at £1650 from a Benburb producer.

A Lisburn farmer sold 540k at £1490.

Good quality middleweights sold to £363 for 460k at £1670 from a Belleek farmer followed by £349 for 476k at £1660 from a Clabby Fivemiletown farmer.

The same owner received £338 for 474k at £1600.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All good quality middleweights sold from £270 to £320 per 100 kilos.

Forward bullocks

Ballynahinch farmer 548k £1650 £301.00; Benburb farmer 556k £1650 £297.00; Lisburn farmer 504k £1490 £296.00; Tassagh farmer 632k £1840 £291.00; Ballynahinch farmer 518k £1500 £290.00; Tandragee farmer 524k £1500 £286.00; Downpatrick farmer 514k £1460 £284.00 and Clough farmer 606k £1720 £284.

Middleweight bullocks

Belleek farmer 460k £1670 £363.00; Fivemiletown farmer 476k £1660 £349.00; Fivemiletown farmer 474k £1600 £338.00; Belleek farmer 434k £1440 £332.00; Fivemiletown farmer 394k £1340 £340.00; Belleek farmer 444k £1450 £327.00; Fivemiletown farmer 456k £1470 £322.00; Fivemiletown farmer 496k £1590 £321.00 and Fivemiletown farmer 458k £1460 £319.

Weanlings

240 weanlings returned a steady demand.

Good quality light males from £280 to £356 for 306k at £1090 from a Drumhillery producer followed by £352 for 358k at £1260 from a Keady farmer.

A Lisburn farmer received £342 for 330k at £1130.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stronger males sold to £316 for 450k at £1420 for a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Main demand from £260 to £394.

Light heifer weanlings sold to £370 for 254k at £940 from a Sixmilecross farmer followed by £367 for 294k at £1080 from a Dromara farmer.

A Lisburn farmer received £364 for 302k at £1100.

Stronger heifer sold to £331 for 426k at £1410 from a Newtownhamiton farmer.

The same owner received £323 for 440k at £1420. All good quality forward heifers from £260 to £316 per 100 kilos.

Strong male weanlings

Advertisement

Advertisement

Newtownhamilton farmer 450k £1420 £316.00; Newtownhamiton farmer 414k £1220 £295.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 458k £1290 £282.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 432k £1190 £275.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 404k £1100 £272.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 414k £1070 £259.

Light male weanlings

Armagh farmer 306k £1090 £356.00; Granemore farmer 358k £1260 £352.00; Lisburn farmer 330k £1130 £342.00; Lisburn farmer 286k £950 £332.00; Dromara farmer 326k £1040 £319.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 332k £1050 £316.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 326k £1030 £316.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 346k £1090 £315.00; Armagh farmer 310k £970 £313.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 356k £1100 £309.

Strong heifer weanlings

Newtownhamilton farmer 426k £1410 £331.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 440k £1420 £323.00; Mayobridge farmer 402k £1270 £316.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 448k £1400 £313.00; Lisburn farmer 414k £1280 £309.00; Keady farmer 408k £1250 £306.00; Keady farmer 402k £1230 £306.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 442k £1350 £305.00; Keady farmer 428k £1300 £304.00 and Keady farmer 404k £1220 £302.

Light heifer weanlings

Sixmilecross farmer 254k £940 £370.00; Dromara farmer 294k £1080 £367.00; Dromara farmer 246k £880 £358.00; Lisburn farmer 302k £1100 £364.00; Sixmilecross farmer 306k £1110 £363.00; Sixmilecross farmer 360k £1290 £358.00; Armagh farmer 362k £1270 £351.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 362k £1250 £345.00; Banbridge farmer 348k £1180 £339.00 and Newry farmer 318k £1070 £337.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A large entry of sucklers sold readily with outfits to £2180 for a Simmental heifer and bull calf from an Armagh farmer followed by £1920 for a Limousin cow with bull calf from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

An Omagh farmer sold a Limousin heifer and heifer calf at £1800. Several more outfits from £1300 to £1660 each.

In calf cows sold up to £1900 for a Limousin from a Dromara farmer.