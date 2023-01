Heifers

Good quality forward heifers sold to a top of £311 per 100 kilos for 550k at £1710 from a Newtownards farmer.

The same owner received £306 for 504k at £1540 and £300 for 620k at £1860.

Livestock Markets

Main demand for good quality forward heifers from £250 to £295 per 100 kilos.

Beef heifers sold to £281 for 660k at £1865 from an Armagh farmer followed by £265 for 670k at £1785 from an Armagh producer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold to £291 for 496k at £1445 from a Portadown farmer followed by £291 for 500k at £1455 from a Lurgan farmer.

Main demand for good quality middleweights from £230 to £266 per 100 kilos.

Forward heifers

Newtownards farmer 550k £1710 £311.00; Newtownards farmer 504k £1540 £306.00; Newtownards farmer 570k £1710 £300.00; Newtownards farmer 620k £1860 £300.00; Newtownards farmer 606k £1810 £299.00; Dungannon farmer 644k £1890 £294.00; Newtownards farmer 628k £1840 £293.00; Portadown farmer 522k £1525 £292.00; Armagh farmer 610k £1775 £291.00; Newtownards farmer 596k £1730 £290.00 and Newtownards farmer 602k £1730 £287.

Beef heifers

Armagh farmer 664k £1865 £281.00; Newtownards farmer 662k £1810 £273.00; Armagh farmer 674k £1785 £265.00; Dungannon farmer 670k £1705 £255.00 and Dungannon farmer 660k £1635 £245.

Middleweight heifers

Portadown farmer 496k £1445 £291.00; Lurgan farmer 500k £1455 £291.00; Lurgan farmer 448k £1295 £289.00; Jerettspass farmer 442k £1175 £266.00; Keady farmer 454k £1175 £259.00; Cullyhanna farmer 448k £1155 £258.00; Cullyhanna farmer 444k £1125 £253.00 and Jerrettspass farmer 462k £1165 £252.

Bullocks

Forward bullocks sold to £301 per 100 kilos for 570k at £1785 from a Tynan farmer.

The same owner received £293 for 590k at £1755 and £287 for 628k at £1805.

All good quality forward bullocks sold from £235 to £265 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweights sold from £225 to £257 per 100 kilos for 480k at £1245 from a Tandragee producer.

Forward bullocks

Tynan farmer 570k £1785 £301.00; Tynan farmer 598k £1755 £293.00; Tynan farmer 628k £1805 £287.00; Tynan farmer 612k £1745 £285.00; Belleeks farmer 658k £1745 £265.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 662k £1715 £259.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 620k £1585 £256.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 672k £1705 £254.00 and Tynan farmer 700k £1756 £251.

Middleweight bullocks

Tandragee farmer 484k £1245 £257.00; Jerrettspass farmer 404k £1025 £254.00; Richhill farmer 448k £1115 £249.00; Belfast farmer 422k £1045 £248.00; Tandragee farmer 464k £1105 £238.00; Lisburn farmer 498k £1175 £236.00 and Tandragee farmer 462k £1075 £233.

Weanlings

200 weanlings sold in an exceptionally strong demand.

Good quality light males sold to a top of £373 per 100 kilos for 260k at £970 from a Newtownbutler farmer followed by £344 for 224k at £770 from a Newry producer.

All top quality light males sold steadily from £280 to £340 per 100 kilos.

Strong males sold to a top of £281 for 490k at £1390 from a Gilford farmer to a top price of £1520 for 570k from a Markethill farmer.

All good quality strong males sold steadily from £230 to £260 per 100 kilos.

Heifer weanlings sold to a top of £346 for 428k at £1480 from a Newtownards farmer followed by £305 for 384k at £1170 from a Portaferry producer. A Waringstown farmer received £303 for 366k at £1110.

All good quality heifer weanlings sold from £240 to £280 per 100 kilos.

Strong male weanlings

Gilford farmer 494k £1390 £281.00; Cookstown farmer 420k £1140 £272.00; Markethill farmer 570k £1520 £267.00; Dungannon farmer 404k £1040 £258.00; Gilford farmer 404k £1025 £254.00; Tynan farmer 442k £1080 £244.00; Armagh farmer 492k £1180 £239.00 and Tynan farmer 438k £1040 £238.

Light male weanlings

Newtownbutler farmer 260k £970 £373.00; Newry farmer 244k £830 £340.00; Newtownbutler farmer 272k £920 £338.00; Newtownbutler farmer 292k £980 £336.00; Newtownbutler farmer 280k £930 £332.00; Newtownbutler farmer 308k £1000 £325,00; Dungannon farmer 350k £1135 £324.00; Waringstown farmer 318k £1025 £322.00 and Waringstown farmer 334k £1070 £320.

Heifer weanlings

Newtownards farmer 428k £1480 £346.00; Portaferry farmer 384k £170 £305.00; Waringstown farmer 366k £1110 £303.00; Portadown farmer 296k £870 £293.00; Cullyhanna farmer 272k £790 £290.00; Dungannon farmer 318k £910 £286.00; Newtownards farmer 388k £1110 £286.00; Cullyhanna farmer 276k £790 £286.00; Dromara farmer 368k £1050 £285.00 and Dromara farmer 350k £990 £283.

In the suckler ring outfits sold to a top of £1870 for a Limousin cow and bull calf from a Newry farmer followed by £1700 for Charolais cow and heifer calf from a Glenanne farmer. A Loughgilly producer received £1680 for a Hereford cow and bull calf.

In calf cows sold to £1710 for a Aberdeen Angus from a Poyntzpass farmer.

Good quality middleweight hogggets sold from 440p to 477p per kg for 21.5kg at £103.50 from an Armagh farmer.

Heavy hoggets sold to £119 each for 28kg (31 hoggets) from a Dungannon farmer.

Top rate 454p for 24.2kgs at £110 each.

Cull ewes sold to £130 each.

Heavy hoggets

Tandragee farmer 24.2k £110 455p; Tandragee farmer 24.2k £109.50 453p; Tandragee farmer 24.4k £107 439p; Dungannon farmer 27.8k £119 428p and Dungannon farmer 28.2k £119 422p;

Middleweight hoggets

