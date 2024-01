A smaller entry of cattle at Markethill on Saturday 30th December sold in a steady demand for all classes.

Good quality forward heifers sold from £250-£283 per 100k for 614k at £1740 from an Altnamackin producer. A Newtownhamilton farmer received £280 per 100k for 542k at £1515.

Top price of £1775 for 650k from an Altnamackin farmer.

Forward bullocks sold to £250-£284 per 100k for 508k at £1445 from a Newry producer, followed by £274 per 100k for 520k Aberdeen Angus at £1425 from a Dromore producer.

Midweights sold to £291 per 100k for 438k at £1275 from a Dromore farmer followed by £265 for 466k Aberdeen Angus at £1235.

Good quality male weanlings sold to £305 per 100k for 400k at £1220 from a Cladymore farmer followed by £302 for 384k at £1160 from a Loughgall producer.

Main demand from £250-£290 per 100k.

Stronger males from £240-£284 per 100k for 434k at £1230 from a Loughgall farmer.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £240-£304 per 100k for 286k at £870 from a Dorsey farmer, followed by £293 per 100k for 294k at £860 from a Cullyhanna farmer.

In the suckler ring outfits sold to £2300 for a Simmental cow with a heifer calf at foot.

Heifers

Newtownhamilton producer 614k £1740 283p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 542k £1515 280p/k: 568k £1575 277p/k: Altnamackin producer 544k £1505 277p/k: 650k £1775 273p/k and Newtownhamilton producer 572k £1555 272p/k: 594k £1595 269p/k: 632k £1595 252p/k.

Bullocks

Dromore producer 438k £1275 291p/k: Newry producer 508k £1445 284p/k: Dromore producer 520k £1425 274p/k: 588k £1575 268p/k: 466k £1235 265p/k: 576k £1505 261p/k: Newry producer 452k £1195 264p/k: Warrenpoint producer 570k £1455 255p/k and Newtownhamilton producer 490k £1245 254p/k.

Midweight male weanlings

Cladymore producer 400k £1220 305p/k: Loughgall producer 384k £1160 302p/k: 376k £1090 290p/k: 368k £1060 288p/k: Warrenpoint producer 226k £640 283p/k: Burren producer 336k £930 277p/k and Dromara producer 322k £890 276p/k: 344k £940 273p/k.

Strong male weanlings

Loughgall producer 434k £1230 284p/k: 444k £1220 275p/k: Loughbrickland producer 454k £1200 264p.k: Cullyhanna producer 478k £1220 255p/k and Portadown producer 406k £1010 249p/k.

Female weanlings